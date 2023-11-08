Amnesty International Decries 'Degrading Treatment' of Palestinian Detainees

We're old enough to remember when Amnesty International actually had some credibility. But, much like the ACLU, they've squandered it, and we're left with just another progressive organization pretending to be what it's not. Amnesty International has weighed in on the war between Hamas and Israel and is decrying the degrading treatment of Palestinian detainees by Israel.

Israeli authorities have dramatically increased their use of administrative detention, a form of arbitrary detention, of Palestinians across the occupied West Bank and failed to investigate incidents of torture and death in custody over the past four weeks. pic.twitter.com/0pbjzWZLQn — Amnesty International (@amnesty) November 8, 2023

They have also extended a set of “emergency” prison measures giving them unchecked powers to intensify cruel and inhuman treatment of Palestinian detainees and prisoners. — Amnesty International (@amnesty) November 8, 2023

Amnesty International calls on Israeli authorities to immediately reverse the inhumane emergency measures imposed on Palestinian prisoners and grant them immediate access to their lawyers and families. All Palestinians arbitrarily or otherwise unlawfully detained must be released — Amnesty International (@amnesty) November 8, 2023





Did something happen in the last four weeks that could account for this spike in "arbitrary" arrests?

And how are the Israeli hostages doing? Has Amnesty International checked in on them?

What are you doing for the hostages held by Hamas? — 🇺🇸 Kelli Campbell *Freedom is expensive* 🇺🇸 (@Kecojazo) November 8, 2023

When you have a moment …..what is the condition of the 240 folk kidnapped on Oct 7th by Hamas?



Come on, you’ve had a month to investigate….. how’s that coming along? — Robert Bobby (@rtxtec) November 8, 2023

Amnesty would have run pieces like this for Nazi Germany. Another organization hiding behind and pretending to be about human rights. — Swords of Iron (@Goldn37) November 8, 2023

I must have missed your posts condemning Hamas abductions and murders of civilians.



Since you're anti-Semites, I don't think I believe you anymore. — Jack Williams (@JackHelioTroph) November 8, 2023

are you serious? how about the 'detention' of 240+ Jewish babies, children, teenagers, civilians? not to mention the murder of 1400 mostly Jewish civilians? maybe the problem starts there — Pariah (@AndrewPessin) November 8, 2023

When Japan attacked Pearl Harbour America nuked them. If someone kidnapped 200 of my people I wouldn't spare the resources to investigate supposed torture of a likely terrorist until my countrymen were returned. This is war. Stop making the victim into the aggressor. — thestaffinfectionshow (@silverpoolbook) November 8, 2023

What about hostages? 200 innocent people in captivity? What about their rights? You are very pathetic organization. — aMAlVAma🇺🇸🇧🇦 (@amalvama) November 8, 2023

Are you kidding me? Babies kidnapped by terrorists and you complain about Israel?? Your moral compass is broken. Is your blatant antisemitism so blinding that you cannot see what's in front of you? Shame. There's a special place in hell reserved for f**kers like you. Shmerel. — Abba Vision (@VisionAbba) November 8, 2023

You people continue to prove what a disgrace you are. A mouthpiece for terrorists. History will not be kind to you. Nothing about the 240 hostages being held by Hamas since 7th October. F—k you Jew haters😽 — TTBean18 (@TtBean18) November 8, 2023

They do know about the hostages, right? Including babies? It was kind of "arbitrary" how Hamas terrorists grabbed hostages on October 7.

