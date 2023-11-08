University Students Attack Jewish Students Honoring the Hamas Hostages
Amnesty International Decries 'Degrading Treatment' of Palestinian Detainees

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on November 08, 2023
Twitter

We're old enough to remember when Amnesty International actually had some credibility. But, much like the ACLU, they've squandered it, and we're left with just another progressive organization pretending to be what it's not. Amnesty International has weighed in on the war between Hamas and Israel and is decrying the degrading treatment of Palestinian detainees by Israel.

Did something happen in the last four weeks that could account for this spike in "arbitrary" arrests? 

And how are the Israeli hostages doing? Has Amnesty International checked in on them?

They do know about the hostages, right? Including babies? It was kind of "arbitrary" how Hamas terrorists grabbed hostages on October 7.

***

