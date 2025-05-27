BUSTED: Olympic Darling Mary Lou Retton Arrested In West Virginia on Suspicion of DUI

WNBA Says Its Investigation of Racist Fan Behavior in Indiana Turned Up Nothing
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 27, 2025
AP Photo/Suzanne Vlamis, File

At the end of 2023, the gold medal Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton was very sick with a bout of pneumonia that landed her in a Texas ICU fighting for her life. We told you about that here. She also didn't have insurance at the time and faced financial struggles.

Sadly, it seems while her health has recovered, her difficulties have not.

Retton was just arrested in West Virginia on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Here's more from the New York Post:

The former Olympian was arrested in Marion County, W. Va., on May 17 for “driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs,” according to records posted online by the West Virginia Magistrate Court system. 

Retton, 57, is facing one misdemeanor count of DUI, and she posted $1,500 bond the same day of her arrest.

News of Retton’s arrest began circulating on Monday. 

The gymnast made headlines in 2023 when her daughters announced Retton had been battling a rare form of pneumonia that had the Olympic great fighting for her life in a hospital ICU. 

We're glad she didn't hurt herself or anyone else.

Yes, it is.

This writer is not as petite as Retton and wine knocks her on her butt.

Yes. Be well.

So do we.

Other outlets picked up on the story, too.

And yeah, X users ran with the jokes.

Oops, indeed.

Well played.

Same.

Heh.

He does have a point.

Hard to watch, isn't it?

In all seriousness, we hope this was just a bad day and a mistake and not indicative of larger problems. If it is, we hope Retton gets the help she needs.

Tags: ARREST DUI OLYMPICS TEAM USA WEST VIRGINIA

