BUSTED: Olympic Darling Mary Lou Retton Arrested In West Virginia on Suspicion of DUI

At the end of 2023, the gold medal Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton was very sick with a bout of pneumonia that landed her in a Texas ICU fighting for her life. We told you about that here. She also didn't have insurance at the time and faced financial struggles.
Sadly, it seems while her health has recovered, her difficulties have not.
Retton was just arrested in West Virginia on suspicion of driving under the influence.
US Olympic legend Mary Lou Retton arrested for DUI in West Virginia https://t.co/YZnPEpIP6J pic.twitter.com/vOa9U0q8X9— New York Post (@nypost) May 27, 2025
Here's more from the New York Post:
The former Olympian was arrested in Marion County, W. Va., on May 17 for “driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs,” according to records posted online by the West Virginia Magistrate Court system.
Retton, 57, is facing one misdemeanor count of DUI, and she posted $1,500 bond the same day of her arrest.
News of Retton’s arrest began circulating on Monday.
The gymnast made headlines in 2023 when her daughters announced Retton had been battling a rare form of pneumonia that had the Olympic great fighting for her life in a hospital ICU.
We're glad she didn't hurt herself or anyone else.
She certainly has had a rough couple years, she had just bounced back from almost death, now this.— SOFA KING CORRUPT (@dsuminski95) May 27, 2025
Very sad
Yes, it is.
Her size, she probably had one glass of wine 🍷— Brian (@Brian_4848) May 27, 2025
This writer is not as petite as Retton and wine knocks her on her butt.
I still love her. Be well, MLR.— Opso Facto (@OpsoFacto) May 27, 2025
Yes. Be well.
She almost didnt make it out of ICU alive last summer. I hope she gets whatever help she needs.— BebeB✌🏻⚜️🦞🦐💜💛💚 (@Bb646573) May 27, 2025
So do we.
Other outlets picked up on the story, too.
Former gymnast Mary Lou Retton was charged with driving under the influence in West Virginia earlier this month, according to records. https://t.co/5AdBGNyc5w— NBC News (@NBCNews) May 27, 2025
And yeah, X users ran with the jokes.
Most of her career was based on maintaining balance while walking a thin straight line. Oops. 😂 https://t.co/U4ohJqxX4l— Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) May 27, 2025
Oops, indeed.
She blew a perfect .10— Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) May 27, 2025
Well played.
My 2025 bingo card is all messed up... https://t.co/dhALcK8OtY— Brigadier Ketchup (@Random_Walk_PDX) May 27, 2025
Same.
A gymnast walks into a bar. She is then deducted five points.— Lost (@lostpatriotdad) May 27, 2025
Heh.
There are very few things more American than Mary Lou Retton getting a DUI in West Virginia over Memorial Day Weekend.— NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) May 27, 2025
USA! USA! USA!
He does have a point.
Sigh. All my childhood idols are no more. https://t.co/6xkQYGq2AB— vbspurs (@vbspurs) May 27, 2025
Hard to watch, isn't it?
In all seriousness, we hope this was just a bad day and a mistake and not indicative of larger problems. If it is, we hope Retton gets the help she needs.
