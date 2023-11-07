Photo Shows Student 'Aggressively' Stepping Over 'Dead' Protesters at Harvard

Harvard University really seems to be the center of the pro-Hamas movement in the United States. Thirty-six student organizations signed an open letter blaming Israel for the October 7 slaughter of more than a thousand Israeli civilians. It's now been a month since the invasion by Hamas, and the university crowd is still at it. They demand more protection from the school, though … the Harvard Business School held a "die-in" and — get this — at least one student "aggressively" stepped over their dead bodies.

Our response to the accusations of harassment at the HBS die-in. Stop lying to silence pro-Palestinian voices. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/akzaoHqJyL — Harvard PSC (@HarvardPSC) November 6, 2023

Yeah?

Again (emphasis theirs): "As hundreds of people were laying on the ground, grieving the thousands of Palestinians killed, an individual unaffiliated with the die-in aggressively began stepping over protesters, recording their faces as they laid in a vulnerable position. Protesters reported the individual stepping on their heads."

Yeah?

Not only that … while the guy was aggressively stepping over vulnerable students, student marshals "lifted their keffiyehs to block his recording."

Here's shocking photographic proof:

Photo evidence of the disruptive individual's attempt to record student faces and step over demonstrators. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/9l5raPliGx — Harvard PSC (@HarvardPSC) November 6, 2023

The horror.

And?



Cope and seethe. You chose to be terrorist supporters in public. You have no right to privacy there. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) November 7, 2023

He was assaulted. None of you were. — Whateverdear (@WhateverDearest) November 7, 2023

So what I see is a guy who was peacefully recording a peaceful demonstration - until the "peaceful demonstrators" decided to assault him. Am I missing anything? — Ken Smith (@smithkl42) November 7, 2023

so recording and posting the face of the 'individual' is okay. but his recording of protesters was not?



and this individual was 'disruptive', but the 'die in' was not? — bitbutter (@mormo_music) November 7, 2023

If you're gonna play dead, you get what you get.

Uh…you wanted to protest anonymously?



That’s not how protesting works.



That’s not how any of this works. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 7, 2023

"we asked to leave" and "we asked him to stop taking videos," neither of which he had any obligation to comply with. Your response sounds more like an admission of guilt. — Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) November 7, 2023

Maybe try holding a peaceful music festival instead next time, I can’t imagine anyone would disrupt one of those. — Jeff Richman 🎃👻 (@jcrichman) November 7, 2023

It's the Libs of TikTok phenomenon … guy takes a video of students who organized a public protest to gain attention, just not that kind of attention. And then they complain about getting death threats.

What did he do wrong here?



Just getting the word out on who to avoid hiring. — Dan Jakaitis (@DanJakaitis) November 7, 2023

The HORROR! Oh, the humanity! — Robert T. Ives (@Justalurke) November 7, 2023

Why would you prevent him from photographing you, unless you are ashamed of what you are doing? — Try To Think Clearly (@Try2BeRational) November 7, 2023

Such bravery in the face of clear and present danger lol — Sarah 🥨 (@cosmopterix) November 7, 2023

Hey geniuses, when you hold a public protest people are allowed to film it. Nobody has to obey your pathetic little edicts about where they are free to go and what they are free to film. The fact that any of you go to Harvard is terrifying. https://t.co/Tp3F3W2vl5 — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) November 7, 2023

Isn't the whole point of a protest to make a bold public statement of your support for a specific cause? — shittyofangels (@_shittyofangels) November 7, 2023

This is like all of those people "anonymously" signing pro-Hamas statements. We're so sorry you were aggressively stepped over while you lay there like idiots supporting the terrorists.

