AP Reports on Virginia Candidate Who 'Endured Sex Scandal'

Photo Shows Student 'Aggressively' Stepping Over 'Dead' Protesters at Harvard

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on November 07, 2023

Harvard University really seems to be the center of the pro-Hamas movement in the United States. Thirty-six student organizations signed an open letter blaming Israel for the October 7 slaughter of more than a thousand Israeli civilians. It's now been a month since the invasion by Hamas, and the university crowd is still at it. They demand more protection from the school, though … the Harvard Business School held a "die-in" and — get this — at least one student "aggressively" stepped over their dead bodies.

Yeah?

Again (emphasis theirs): "As hundreds of people were laying on the ground, grieving the thousands of Palestinians killed, an individual unaffiliated with the die-in aggressively began stepping over protesters, recording their faces as they laid in a vulnerable position. Protesters reported the individual stepping on their heads."

Yeah?

Not only that … while the guy was aggressively stepping over vulnerable students, student marshals "lifted their keffiyehs to block his recording."

Here's shocking photographic proof:

The horror.

LIVE RESULTS: Election Day Is Here for Six States
Twitchy Staff
If you're gonna play dead, you get what you get.

It's the Libs of TikTok phenomenon … guy takes a video of students who organized a public protest to gain attention, just not that kind of attention. And then they complain about getting death threats.

This is like all of those people "anonymously" signing pro-Hamas statements. We're so sorry you were aggressively stepped over while you lay there like idiots supporting the terrorists.

***

LIVE RESULTS: Election Day Is Here for Six States
Twitchy Staff
