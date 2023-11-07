Olympic Athlete Says Her Testicles Don't Make Her Less of a Woman

We had to look up who Caster Semenya is — she's a middle-distance runner from South Africa, and according to this report from CNN, she "went through hell" over those testosterone limits imposed on female athletes.

South Africa’s two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya told CNN that having to take testosterone-reducing medication in order to compete internationally was “hell” and had a negative impact on her health. In her new book, “The Race To Be Myself,’ Semenya describes the damaging impact the medication had on her body and now says she wants to use her platform to stop other women having to endure the same thing. “I would say it was hell because each and every day you live under stress,” Semenya told CNN’s Bianna Golodryga, speaking about taking the medication.

CNN explains that Semenya is hyperandrogenous — "meaning she has naturally high levels of testosterone." Huh.

Semenya was interviewed by BBC Sport and revealed that her testicles don't make her less of a woman.

"My testicles don't make me less of a woman" - Caster Semenya



Of course, this outlandish statement went totally unchallenged this morning🤡



Semenya is not a woman with high testosterone levels. He is a male with normal testosterone levels. pic.twitter.com/LKhkP7SnlN — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 7, 2023

No, she's hyperandrogenous. That's a word now.

She’s intersex, not trans. — Wabbitseason (@Wabbitseason6) November 7, 2023

Still a male. And the bottom line is no men in women's sports/spaces. Trans or not, no males. — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 7, 2023

Testicles don’t make you any less of a woman.



They make you a man. — 4NinetyFour (@4NinetyFour) November 7, 2023

That is a wild statement. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) November 7, 2023

He doesn't even present as a woman this is just a dude dressed as a dude with a dude voice. — Jac Jax (@Starfoxy32) November 7, 2023

Laughing all the way to the bank. And those who've always known he's a man who have supported and promoted him are complicit in fraud too. pic.twitter.com/HHhXhrSjlN — TOTAL TITTER (@UTOTALBELLEND) November 7, 2023

Caster has a disorder of sexual development called 5-Alpha Reductase Deficiency, which ONLY affects males. There is nothing female about him. — Supernova (@One_Supernova) November 7, 2023

This is a fetish that has become normalized. They are trying to require us to rewire our own brains to believe in something that is absolutely absurd and patently untrue — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) November 7, 2023

"...in my mind." That's what they fail to acknowledge. This only exists in their minds. And, of course, they are perfectly entitled to feel this way.



This is between them and their own bodies. Leave everyone else out of it, please. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) November 7, 2023

And Semenya is the victim in all of this.

Now is as good a time as any to remember that President Joe Biden said he'd veto any legislation that protected women's sports.

***