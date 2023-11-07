Olympic Athlete Says Her Testicles Don't Make Her Less of a Woman

Reporter Calls Out Ignorance of 'MAGA Keyboard Warriors' Over Manifesto
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on November 07, 2023

We had to look up who Caster Semenya is — she's a middle-distance runner from South Africa, and according to this report from CNN, she "went through hell" over those testosterone limits imposed on female athletes.

South Africa’s two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya told CNN that having to take testosterone-reducing medication in order to compete internationally was “hell” and had a negative impact on her health.

In her new book, “The Race To Be Myself,’ Semenya describes the damaging impact the medication had on her body and now says she wants to use her platform to stop other women having to endure the same thing.

“I would say it was hell because each and every day you live under stress,” Semenya told CNN’s Bianna Golodryga, speaking about taking the medication.

CNN explains that Semenya is hyperandrogenous — "meaning she has naturally high levels of testosterone." Huh.

Semenya was interviewed by BBC Sport and revealed that her testicles don't make her less of a woman.

No, she's hyperandrogenous. That's a word now.

And Semenya is the victim in all of this.

Now is as good a time as any to remember that President Joe Biden said he'd veto any legislation that protected women's sports.

***

