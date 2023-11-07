AP Reports on Virginia Candidate Who 'Endured Sex Scandal'

This is old news, so we're not sure why the Associated Press is bringing it up on Tuesday, Election Day in Virginia. Are they trying to help the Republican candidate, or do they think they can drum up sympathy over this "sex scandal"?

Advertisement

One of Virginia's key election battlegrounds involves a candidate who endured sex scandal https://t.co/CPlYfWOWrN — The Associated Press (@AP) November 7, 2023

We're the ones who endured her sex scandal.

The AP reports:

As Democrats seek to gain control of the Virginia House of Delegates in Tuesday’s election, a key race hinges on a candidate whose campaign was upended by revelations she engaged in sex acts with her husband on a pornographic website. Susanna Gibson is running against Republican businessman David Owen in one of the state’s most competitive districts after all 100 seats in the House of Delegates were redrawn to conform with the 2020 Census. Many political scientists wrote off Gibson’s chances after The Washington Post reported in September about her participation in livestreamed sex, which included soliciting payments from viewers in exchange for specific acts. But Gibson, a nurse practitioner, refused to withdraw from the race, and accused Republicans of dirty politics for exposing her conduct. She largely ignored the allegations and focused on abortion rights, which Democrats said could be in jeopardy if Republicans gain control of the Legislature. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is seeking a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions in cases of rape, incest, or when the mother’s life is in danger.

She's a Democrat all right — her No. 1 issue is keeping abortion legal and free of all restrictions.

The sex scandal she endured was that she publicly volunteered sex acts online for money including and involving unsuspecting hotel workers https://t.co/NLHwrGY3l0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 7, 2023

“Endured”? 😂 — Phillip McGuire (@PhillipCMcGuire) November 7, 2023

"people found her publicly posted porn pictures" — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) November 7, 2023

She voluntarily streamed videos of herself and was paid to do it.



The only people who "endured" anything was her poor husband (whom she openly talks about cheating on in the videos), her kids, and the random hotel guy she indecently exposed herself to. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) November 7, 2023

She didn’t endure it…she created it — Bob Paine (@bpaine888) November 7, 2023

AP needs a community note that cites Chaturbate's terms of service. The only sex scandal here is of Susanna Gibson's own making. — Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) November 7, 2023

Susanna Gibson performed sex acts in exchange for digital tokens of value. T.O.S. state she has no claim to privacy for the sexual content she uploaded to the site in exchange for money. This is actually considered prostitution according to Virginia law. — Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) November 7, 2023

She “endured” the consequences of her actions, did she? What a trooper!🤗 — Venus Infers (@gypsyluc) November 7, 2023

Well she put the videos on line and charged money to view them I don't think she get to claim she "endured" a scandal she created. — Randall Flagg (@FlaggTheRaven) November 7, 2023

Advertisement

She didn't "endure" a sex scandal, she started an OnlyFans page and didn't keep it secret.



Imagine that, utterly dishonest framing from the AP. — CatoTheElder556 (@CElder556) November 7, 2023

"endured a sex scandal"



There are somewhere around ***170,000*** words in the English language, you have editors and "journalists", and yet you *still* couldn't figure out how to write "Virginia candidate tried raising cash through online pornography on Chaturbate." — Magnus (@JacksonTDawes) November 7, 2023

“Endured”. You guys are insufferable — Swami The Mighty G8R 🐊🦏 (@SwamiG8R) November 7, 2023

Republicans sure did pounce on that sex scandal. We suppose by "endure" the AP meant that she didn't drop out of the race. Strange choice of words, though.

***