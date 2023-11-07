'Great Electric Vehicle Revolution': Google Battery Bus Loses Power, Rolls Down Hill
AP Reports on Virginia Candidate Who 'Endured Sex Scandal'

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on November 07, 2023
Townhall Media

This is old news, so we're not sure why the Associated Press is bringing it up on Tuesday, Election Day in Virginia. Are they trying to help the Republican candidate, or do they think they can drum up sympathy over this "sex scandal"?

We're the ones who endured her sex scandal.

The AP reports:

As Democrats seek to gain control of the Virginia House of Delegates in Tuesday’s election, a key race hinges on a candidate whose campaign was upended by revelations she engaged in sex acts with her husband on a pornographic website.

Susanna Gibson is running against Republican businessman David Owen in one of the state’s most competitive districts after all 100 seats in the House of Delegates were redrawn to conform with the 2020 Census.

Many political scientists wrote off Gibson’s chances after The Washington Post reported in September about her participation in livestreamed sex, which included soliciting payments from viewers in exchange for specific acts.

But Gibson, a nurse practitioner, refused to withdraw from the race, and accused Republicans of dirty politics for exposing her conduct. She largely ignored the allegations and focused on abortion rights, which Democrats said could be in jeopardy if Republicans gain control of the Legislature. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is seeking a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions in cases of rape, incest, or when the mother’s life is in danger.

She's a Democrat all right — her No. 1 issue is keeping abortion legal and free of all restrictions.

Republicans sure did pounce on that sex scandal. We suppose by "endure" the AP meant that she didn't drop out of the race. Strange choice of words, though.

***

Tags: ASSOCIATED PRESS ELECTION VIRGINIA

