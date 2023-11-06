Math Faculty Expected to Sign Anti-Israel Letter Before Attending 'Equity Forum'

We keep wondering why so many college students are out in the streets celebrating the invasion of Israel on October 7 and the slaughter of more than a thousand innocent Israeli civilians. Are they being indoctrinated in college or did it start before that?

Here's a tidbit from Canada. Ila Varma, an associate professor of mathematics at the University of Toronto sent out an email about an "Equity Forum" being held at the university on October 31. So what does mathematics have to do with equity? Varma wrote that it was expected that everyone attending attend "in good faith and with open minds, interested in learning about decolonizing in mathematics, and has read (and if you're faculty, signed) the following open letter." That open letter doesn't mention October 7 but does accuse Israel of grotesque war crimes, siege, and starvation. "No to fascist incitement!" it reads.

The University of Toronto @UofT math department @UofTMath held an "Equity Forum" on October 31. Faculty attendance was conditional on attendees signing a petition denouncing Israel... pic.twitter.com/rDD0xOkZU2 — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) November 6, 2023

This is the "Equity Forum" organizer's @UofT faculty page, which she uses to publish denunciations of "the Zionist settler colonial state." She means Israel, as in the Israel Journal of Mathematics, in which she published the referenced paper in 2022.https://t.co/4DCtPm7lIT pic.twitter.com/6Tj6qt7P21 — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) November 6, 2023

I was made aware of this by the woman's colleagues, several of whom apparently told department managers about the event and their concerns about the unsettling restriction on attendance. Nothing was done, and so the event reportedly went forward as advertised — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) November 6, 2023

We wonder what they learned about "decolonizing in mathematics."

And I know a brilliant Israeli man who was so excited to do post grad work at U of T in Math. Guess they’ll be recruiting talent in Doha and Jenin now. — Vivian Bercovici (@VivianBercovici) November 6, 2023

Woke is leftist cancer, how many more times do we need to repeat it? — bren the autistic bear 🐻 (@spikestabber) November 6, 2023

People need to show up at these hate fests and record them. — Nomadic Quantum 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 (@NomadicQuantum) November 6, 2023

Is the school living in abject fear of their own DEI mafia or are they complicit? York, of all places, had a better response to its own antisemitism. — Paul Chato 🇨🇦 (@PaulChato) November 6, 2023

These people need to be publicly outed, lose their jobs and, if possible, deported. Canadians shouldn't tolerate this behavior. — Shaun McGrath (@TheRealSMcGrath) November 6, 2023

It's embarrassing what universities have become. How in the world did they allow math of all things to become politicized? I'm so glad that I didn't go to U of T (I was accepted). I strongly advise kids to stay away from universities. Go get a trade. — Steven Jefferys (@JefferysSteven) November 6, 2023

@UofTMath care to comment? Good luck recruiting in the future and remaining competitive — Ben Mogil (@b_mogil) November 6, 2023

“Decolonizing” There’s that term again. Now that we know what academics mean by it. — Ted Gerk (@tedgerk) November 6, 2023

None of these people should be teaching. — Jim Burnett 🇨🇦🇮🇱🇺🇦🇺🇸 🍎 (@jamesfburnett) November 6, 2023

Is especially disheartening that wokeness has managed to infect even STEM studies. You can't even teach math without introducing equity and incorporating decolonization into your lessons.

