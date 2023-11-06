Pro-Hamas Mob Burns Israeli Flags Along With Picture of Joe Biden
Math Faculty Expected to Sign Anti-Israel Letter Before Attending 'Equity Forum'

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on November 06, 2023
University of Toronto

We keep wondering why so many college students are out in the streets celebrating the invasion of Israel on October 7 and the slaughter of more than a thousand innocent Israeli civilians. Are they being indoctrinated in college or did it start before that?

Here's a tidbit from Canada. Ila Varma, an associate professor of mathematics at the University of Toronto sent out an email about an "Equity Forum" being held at the university on October 31. So what does mathematics have to do with equity? Varma wrote that it was expected that everyone attending attend "in good faith and with open minds, interested in learning about decolonizing in mathematics, and has read (and if you're faculty, signed) the following open letter." That open letter doesn't mention October 7 but does accuse Israel of grotesque war crimes, siege, and starvation. "No to fascist incitement!" it reads.

We wonder what they learned about "decolonizing in mathematics."

Is especially disheartening that wokeness has managed to infect even STEM studies. You can't even teach math without introducing equity and incorporating decolonization into your lessons.

***

