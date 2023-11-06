Activists Mourn Suicide of Mayor 'Involuntarily Outed' as a Trans Woman

IT'S ABOUT TIME! Israel War Room Says Brandeis University Has BANNED a Justice...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on November 06, 2023
Twitchy

Smiths Station, Alabama Mayor F.L. “Bubba” Copeland shot and killed himself on November 3, and according to Reduxx, transgender activists are mourning the loss. Copeland, they say, was "involuntarily outed" as transgender and this is what led to his suicide.

Before you shed any tears, there's some more to the story. Anna Slatz writes:

On Fictionmania, a self-publication platform for erotic stories, Copeland authored four tales centered around becoming a woman. While his first story, titled Becoming Christine, was rated “G” for a lack of graphic content, all of Copeland’s subsequent stories were rated “XXX.”

In many of Copeland’s writings, he presents feminization as being a “sexual punishment” or a “bimbo transformation.” The motivation for transition is described as being for sexual gratification, or in order to increase sexual access for the men he fantasizes about satisfying.

But Copeland’s fictional exploits took a dark turn in 2021, when he published “Dangerous Obsession.” In the story, Copeland describes becoming obsessed with a local business owner, who he ultimately murders to assume her identity. The woman murdered in the story is a real individual who lives in Copeland’s community.

That doesn't sound like a very good mayor.

Suicide is (nearly) always tragic, but we're not too broken up about this one.


***

Tags: SUICIDE TRANSGENDER

