Activists Mourn Suicide of Mayor 'Involuntarily Outed' as a Trans Woman

Smiths Station, Alabama Mayor F.L. “Bubba” Copeland shot and killed himself on November 3, and according to Reduxx, transgender activists are mourning the loss. Copeland, they say, was "involuntarily outed" as transgender and this is what led to his suicide.

Trans activists are mourning the suicide of an Alabama politician who they say was "involuntarily outed" as a "trans woman."



Smiths Station Mayor F.L. “Bubba” Copeland had written erotic fantasies about killing a local woman and assuming her identity.https://t.co/lO9g8r4jgo — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) November 4, 2023

Before you shed any tears, there's some more to the story. Anna Slatz writes:

On Fictionmania, a self-publication platform for erotic stories, Copeland authored four tales centered around becoming a woman. While his first story, titled Becoming Christine, was rated “G” for a lack of graphic content, all of Copeland’s subsequent stories were rated “XXX.” … In many of Copeland’s writings, he presents feminization as being a “sexual punishment” or a “bimbo transformation.” The motivation for transition is described as being for sexual gratification, or in order to increase sexual access for the men he fantasizes about satisfying. But Copeland’s fictional exploits took a dark turn in 2021, when he published “Dangerous Obsession.” In the story, Copeland describes becoming obsessed with a local business owner, who he ultimately murders to assume her identity. The woman murdered in the story is a real individual who lives in Copeland’s community.

That doesn't sound like a very good mayor.

He was also lying online to people about having medically transitioned (he had not) while at the same time encouraging others to abuse cross-sex hormones and undergo barbaric surgeries. Disgusting behavior. — | : -- ) XX (@chocolatehound) November 5, 2023

Literally all he had to do is not post this stuff online and he just couldn't help himself. — Justin Case (@JustinCaseUhOh) November 4, 2023

Have his hard drives been checked yet? — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) November 4, 2023

Just another sad example. People need to see that a significant portion of “transgenderism” is a sexual fetish and should be treated as such. — Mary (@MarySCIL) November 5, 2023

Progressives are lobbying for sainthood for him as well as George Floyd. Both paragons of virtue for liberals. — Don Brown, MD (@DonBrownIndy) November 5, 2023

More violent males pretending to be women. Sick. — Annie Margrock (@AnnieMargrock) November 4, 2023

Destroyed his family’s life to submit to his perversion. Sounds like the new trans patron saint. — Blank Drug (@JohnPNada) November 4, 2023

The endless recasting of men with fetishistic narcissistic sociopathic behaviours, as poor wee passive victims of transphobia. — diva ex machina (@diva_ex_machina) November 5, 2023

How was he “outed” when he was all over social media?? — GayNotQueer (@PeninsulaGuy69) November 4, 2023

From some of his quotes in that article this guy, once again, was an autogynephile clear as day right? Also who runs from a welfare check and shoots themselves unless you're worried about what the police will find? — Just me (@luongo_stephen) November 4, 2023

So glad TRAs are finally making the connection between bimbofication, sexual humiliation, jealous hatred of women, and the 'trans' experience. People used to get called bigots for that kind of thing. — James Winbeck (@InMc80820675) November 4, 2023

Posting erotic fantasies about killing an actual, local woman and assuming her identity is usually frowned upon. — Ellen Kerfuffle (@24HourEllen) November 5, 2023

Suicide is (nearly) always tragic, but we're not too broken up about this one.

The media has now declared that when an elected official posts sexual content on the Internet and openly fantasizes about murdering his own constituents, it is not acceptable to discuss publicly. The public did not have the right to know, apparently. https://t.co/rQRq7kjok4 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 5, 2023





