Here's Audio to Reignite the Argument Over Hamas Beheading Israelis
German MEP Says That COVID-19 Was a Globalist 'Test Balloon'
Israeli Embassy Hosts Another Screening of Hamas Atrocities for Journalists
Eric Adams Rushes Home as Key Advisor to the Mayor is Raided by...
John Kirby: President Biden Would Veto a Bill Providing Aid to Israel Only
Terms And Conditions: Brilliant Video Shows People What They're Supporting with 'Free Pale...
Hamas Supporters in the UK Planning to Take Over Remembrance Day
White Men Can't Sculpt: Philadelphia Statue of Harriet Tubman Gets a New Sculptor
Alec Baldwin Pitches Idea for New Reality Show with Family, and the Jokes...
NBC: Hamas Stockpiling 200,000 Gallons of Fuel for Rockets, Tunnels
Amanda Marcotte Calls Out Benjamin Netanyahu's 'Toxic Masculinity'
NSFW: Naked Las Vegas Guy Beats Up Police Officer and Steals His Truck...
'Columbia Is Lost': President of Columbia U. Is ‘Grateful’ For The ‘Persistence’ of...
My Daughter Told Her Friends What I Do For a Living and Their...

Shock: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Opposes Aid Package for Israel

Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on November 02, 2023
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As we reported earlier, John Kirby told reporters that President Joe Biden would veto any legislation that came to his desk that provided funding for just Israel and not Ukraine as well. The Biden administration has proposed sending $14 billion to Israel, but surprising no one, Rep. Rashida Tlaib has issued a statement opposing aid to Israel, which is carrying out "ethnic cleansing" in Gaza. Tlaib wants a ceasefire so Hamas can have their fun and then go hide in their tunnels and regroup for another attack. There was a ceasefire, and Hamas broke it on October 7.

Advertisement

Why does she bother with these lengthy statements and not just come out and say she hates Israel and wants it wiped off the map?

Recommended

Terms And Conditions: Brilliant Video Shows People What They're Supporting with 'Free Palestine'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

She's not the official representative of Hamas to the United States government, but she might as well be.

***

Tags: ISRAEL RASHIDA TLAIB

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Terms And Conditions: Brilliant Video Shows People What They're Supporting with 'Free Palestine'
Grateful Calvin
Eric Adams Rushes Home as Key Advisor to the Mayor is Raided by the FBI
Coucy
Here's Audio to Reignite the Argument Over Hamas Beheading Israelis
Brett T.
German MEP Says That COVID-19 Was a Globalist 'Test Balloon'
Brett T.
'Columbia Is Lost': President of Columbia U. Is ‘Grateful’ For The ‘Persistence’ of Pro-Hamas Students
Amy Curtis
White Men Can't Sculpt: Philadelphia Statue of Harriet Tubman Gets a New Sculptor
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Terms And Conditions: Brilliant Video Shows People What They're Supporting with 'Free Palestine' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement