Shock: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Opposes Aid Package for Israel

As we reported earlier, John Kirby told reporters that President Joe Biden would veto any legislation that came to his desk that provided funding for just Israel and not Ukraine as well. The Biden administration has proposed sending $14 billion to Israel, but surprising no one, Rep. Rashida Tlaib has issued a statement opposing aid to Israel, which is carrying out "ethnic cleansing" in Gaza. Tlaib wants a ceasefire so Hamas can have their fun and then go hide in their tunnels and regroup for another attack. There was a ceasefire, and Hamas broke it on October 7.

My statement on $14.3 billion in funding for Israel with absolutely no conditions on upholding human rights: pic.twitter.com/AX0hErzdpN — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) November 2, 2023

Why does she bother with these lengthy statements and not just come out and say she hates Israel and wants it wiped off the map?

You're awful. — Carl James Grindley (@CJGrindley) November 2, 2023

Antisemite terror-lover — The Kosher Red Pill (@KosherRedPill) November 2, 2023

You have no idea what Americans support. — Pammy 🇺🇸 (@deadpammy) November 2, 2023

There's no ethnic cleansing going on by Israel. Neither is there a genocide. This is war. And war is hell. If Rashida Tlaib wants to discuss ethnic cleansing, she's welcome to study why the Arab nations expelled almost all their Jews post-1948. Now THAT was ethnic cleansing. pic.twitter.com/ehKWnsB7Z6 — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) November 2, 2023

Jews are getting the help they need to protect themselves from your friends and you can't stand it. — Daniel C. Evans (@danevanssays) November 2, 2023

My statement: Tell your friends at Hamas to release the hostages. — Elie Deshe (@ElieDeshe) November 2, 2023

You have no interest in innocent lives. You hate the Jewish people and you hate Israel. So stop pretending you have any moral high ground. — Conrad Hannon (@ConradHannon) November 2, 2023

The fastest way to a ceasefire is;



1. Hamas releases all hostages

2. Hamas surrenders unconditionally — Moving Saratoga Forward (@ForwardSaratoga) November 2, 2023

I'm American.

No ceasefire.

Let Israel demolish Hamas. — Abby (@NoCRTinSchools) November 2, 2023

The number of characters X allows cannot even scratch the surface of the myriad of lies in this absurd statement by @RepRashida, leader of #HamasSquad. https://t.co/WoTBYmPwOm — Elise Newman (@EliseNew69) November 2, 2023

Hamas must be neutralized. This really is not that hard. — Andrew Lawson (@itsalawson) November 2, 2023

Why do you love terrorists so much? — Ishi 🟦 (@Ishii12321) November 2, 2023

The Hamas leader has spoken! — Jay (@football_jay) November 2, 2023

She's not the official representative of Hamas to the United States government, but she might as well be.

***