German MEP Says That COVID-19 Was a Globalist 'Test Balloon'

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on November 02, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

Now that Elon Musk owns Twitter, it's safe to spread COVID-19 "conspiracy theories," like saying the virus was developed in gain-of-function experimentation at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and escaped into the public. It took the Washington Post 18 months to append a note to its article about Sen. Tom Cotton spreading a debunked conspiracy theory about COVID-19 escaping from a lab.

Advertisement

Christine Anderson, a German member of the European Parliament, went a step further and claimed that COVID-19 was released on purpose as a "test balloon" to see just how much power democracies could grab. This editor personally thinks it escaped by accident, but a lot of what Anderson says makes sense.

Again, she might be veering into tinfoil hat territory by claiming COVID was released on purpose, but she also hits a lot of the right notes. As Twitchy reported earlier, Anthony Fauci just published a piece in Science about the "lessons learned" from the pandemic. We certainly have learned some lessons here in America.

***


Tags: COVID-19

