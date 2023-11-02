German MEP Says That COVID-19 Was a Globalist 'Test Balloon'

Now that Elon Musk owns Twitter, it's safe to spread COVID-19 "conspiracy theories," like saying the virus was developed in gain-of-function experimentation at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and escaped into the public. It took the Washington Post 18 months to append a note to its article about Sen. Tom Cotton spreading a debunked conspiracy theory about COVID-19 escaping from a lab.

Christine Anderson, a German member of the European Parliament, went a step further and claimed that COVID-19 was released on purpose as a "test balloon" to see just how much power democracies could grab. This editor personally thinks it escaped by accident, but a lot of what Anderson says makes sense.

German MEP Christine Anderson: COVID was a beta test by unelected globalists to see how easy it would be to seize control under the pretext of a global “emergency”.



“For God’s sake, stop complying. Start rebelling. They are out to get you if you do not resist.” pic.twitter.com/ht5KnKGIK2 — Ben Swann (@BenSwann_) November 1, 2023

Christine Anderson is always right on. — Twicz52 (@MikeT5219) November 2, 2023

🔥🔥🔥 — Devin Hernandez (@KaBar85) November 2, 2023

If real, it is reasonable.

It could be the truth.



Regardless, resist is good advice. — Brian Banko (@b_banko2000) November 2, 2023

I listened to her interview with @thevivafrei yesterday. The Germans are totally complacent in wanting to find out what their government is doing to them. They are relinquishing their freedoms willingly. I grew up in Germany, RIP Germany. — Marion (@Marion92437760) November 2, 2023

Every word is true. DO NOT COMPLY. — Michi Gal (@MichiGal007) November 1, 2023

Anyone who is awake saw this in early 2020. So obviously coordinated. — SeattleSkyScreamer (@sky_screamer2) November 2, 2023

This is every reason I gave for saying no to the mere idea of Lockdowns. Even if it had been only 2 weeks that was 2 weeks too many. I lost friends I knew since childhood over this. And what pisses me off they STILL don't see it this way & the next time they STILL won't see it! — Chaospoet (@Chaospoetog) November 2, 2023

"Speak up!"



LOL! Every goddamn time we tried we were removed from all forms of social media, fired from our jobs, "investigated" by law enforcement, etc.



Buy more guns and ammo for they really are out to kill you. — Nonya Damnbusiness🐻 (@iball) November 1, 2023

Again, she might be veering into tinfoil hat territory by claiming COVID was released on purpose, but she also hits a lot of the right notes. As Twitchy reported earlier, Anthony Fauci just published a piece in Science about the "lessons learned" from the pandemic. We certainly have learned some lessons here in America.

