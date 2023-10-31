NBC News Extremism Reporter Explains Why the Media is Using Hamas Death Tolls

Politico Reaches for Interesting Heights (Or Lows; You Decide)
Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on October 31, 2023
AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

When we checked yesterday, the civilian death toll in Gaza was up to 8,000, mostly women and children. The mainstream media parrots that number, even though it comes from the same source that claimed Israel had blown up a hospital and killed 500 people: the Gaza Health Ministry. Every story you read about civilian casualties in Gaza cites the Gaza Health Ministry, which is of course run by Hamas. Are we saying that Hamas is deliberately inflating casualties? Yes, exactly.

NBC News' Ben Goggin tweets that he's heard a lot of questions about his sharing of Gaza's civilian death toll, and he thought he'd explain why he uses the numbers he does.

Yes, why?

Even President Joe Biden warned Americans not to believe the numbers coming from Hamas, angering a lot of his supporters.

Here's NBC News' Goggin citing the Associated Press, which is citing the Gaza Health Ministry.

There's nothing the media could do at this point to create more distrust. And those "concerns" are well founded: Hamas is trying to pull focus from the 1,400 slaughtered in Israel. Sure they invaded Israel and slaughtered over a thousand civilians, but forget about that for now. It doesn't matter who started it — instead, it's just a big scoreboard.

We report Hamas' numbers because that's all we have does not sound like solid journalism. It's all the show how Israel's response to attempted genocide is "disproportionate" — they should have stopped at killing 1,400 civilians and called it even.

