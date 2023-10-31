London Police 'Acknowledge Concerns' About Cops Pulling Down Posters of Missing Israelis
Jessica Valenti Attempts To Gaslight About An Abortion Arrest But Gets Some Unexpected...
Secretary Blinken's Son Dresses As Zelenskyy For White House Halloween Party And We...
Sen. Hawley Pins Down Mayorkas on INSANE Reason DHS Agents Have Been 'Pulled...
For Some Reason the Carter Center Has Decided to Give Their Opinion on...
WATCH: ‘Somehow [Jews] Have It Coming to Them:’ Leftist Antisemitism called out ......
Gretchen Carlson Says 'Ordinary People' Didn't Have AR-15s Before 2004
NBC News: Conservative Groups in Virginia Trying to Flip the State Senate
Ian McKelvey Draws the Venn Diagram of Marxism, Fascism, Antisemitism ... It's A...
Hashtag Bootgate Is the Perfect Representation of a Political Party That Has Lost...
Health Justice Activist Says Israel Has Lost the Respect of 'Civilization'
Wait, THIS is a Reason for Biden's Sudden Focus on A.I.? ('NOT the...
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Calls for a 'Humanitarian Pause' to Aid Civilians in Gaza
Politico Reaches for Interesting Heights (Or Lows; You Decide)

'Journalist' Assures Us Shandi Louk Was Not Beheaded and Was Kind of Asking for It

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on October 31, 2023
Various

As Twitchy reported, the remains of 23-year-old German-Israeli Shandi Louk, who went viral in a Hamas video showing her surrounded by Hamas terrorists in the back of a pickup truck, were found in Gaza by the IDF. There was some hope that she was still alive and being held captive, but a DNA sample taken from a skull fragment showed it was her.

Advertisement

A journalist and think-tank analyst going by Syrian Girl doesn't dispute that Louk was murdered, but is adamant that she was neither raped nor beheaded. And by the way, she was kind of asking for it by attending a music festival in a war zone while scantily dressed.

Shani Louk dual Israeli national was NOT RAPED or BEHEADED. Her head is still attached to her clothed body in photos. She was already dressed skantily while rave dancing when she was wounded in crossfire between Hamas and Israeli terrorists.

It is not Palestines fault that she chose to attend a rave in a warzone next to a concentration camp.

It doesn’t make it ok to murder 3000 Palestinian babies whose names you don’t hear on the news. The children are not less important that 1 rave thot that westerners can relate to.

Wounded in a crossfire between Hamas and "Israeli terrorists." So maybe an Israeli shot her. And we're sure Hamas loaded her limp body in the back of a pickup truck to take her for medical attention.

Recommended

WATCH: ‘Somehow [Jews] Have It Coming to Them:’ Leftist Antisemitism called out ... on MSNBC?!
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

There is abundant evidence, including videos, showing that Hamas members directly targeted, shot, and killed hundreds of people at or around the rave.

OK, but they didn't rape or behead her. They're not savages.

In case you haven't seen the video:


And why were they spitting on her unconscious body?

Advertisement
Advertisement

Whatever helps you sleep at night, we guess. So it was her bad decision to go scantily dressed to a rave where Hamas terrorists and the IDF were having a shootout. This is the most ghoulish post we've seen yet.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HAMAS TERRORIST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: ‘Somehow [Jews] Have It Coming to Them:’ Leftist Antisemitism called out ... on MSNBC?!
Aaron Walker
Jessica Valenti Attempts To Gaslight About An Abortion Arrest But Gets Some Unexpected Fact Checks
justmindy
Sen. Hawley Pins Down Mayorkas on INSANE Reason DHS Agents Have Been 'Pulled Away From Other Cases'
Doug P.
Ian McKelvey Draws the Venn Diagram of Marxism, Fascism, Antisemitism ... It's A Perfect Circle
Grateful Calvin
London Police 'Acknowledge Concerns' About Cops Pulling Down Posters of Missing Israelis
Brett T.
Gretchen Carlson Says 'Ordinary People' Didn't Have AR-15s Before 2004
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: ‘Somehow [Jews] Have It Coming to Them:’ Leftist Antisemitism called out ... on MSNBC?! Aaron Walker
Advertisement