'Journalist' Assures Us Shandi Louk Was Not Beheaded and Was Kind of Asking for It

As Twitchy reported, the remains of 23-year-old German-Israeli Shandi Louk, who went viral in a Hamas video showing her surrounded by Hamas terrorists in the back of a pickup truck, were found in Gaza by the IDF. There was some hope that she was still alive and being held captive, but a DNA sample taken from a skull fragment showed it was her.

Advertisement

A journalist and think-tank analyst going by Syrian Girl doesn't dispute that Louk was murdered, but is adamant that she was neither raped nor beheaded. And by the way, she was kind of asking for it by attending a music festival in a war zone while scantily dressed.

Shani Louk dual Israeli national was NOT RAPED or BEHEADED. Her head is still attached to her clothed body in photos. She was already dressed skantily while rave dancing when she was wounded in crossfire between Hamas and Israeli terrorists.



It is not Palestines fault that she… pic.twitter.com/Qt4bLEpYX6 — Syrian Girl 🇸🇾🎗 (@Partisangirl) October 31, 2023

Shani Louk dual Israeli national was NOT RAPED or BEHEADED. Her head is still attached to her clothed body in photos. She was already dressed skantily while rave dancing when she was wounded in crossfire between Hamas and Israeli terrorists. It is not Palestines fault that she chose to attend a rave in a warzone next to a concentration camp. It doesn’t make it ok to murder 3000 Palestinian babies whose names you don’t hear on the news. The children are not less important that 1 rave thot that westerners can relate to.

Wounded in a crossfire between Hamas and "Israeli terrorists." So maybe an Israeli shot her. And we're sure Hamas loaded her limp body in the back of a pickup truck to take her for medical attention.

Readers added context they thought people might want to know There is abundant evidence, including videos, showing that Hamas members directly targeted, shot, and killed hundreds of people at or around the rave.

OK, but they didn't rape or behead her. They're not savages.

In case you haven't seen the video:





Journalist?😄 Give me a break. — Patient Warrior (@patientwarrior1) October 31, 2023

What does it feel like to be a bad person? — Layton (@thelaytone) October 31, 2023

Your propaganda is so blatant at this point. — TRUTH SEEKER ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@THETRUE207) October 31, 2023

You’re a bad person. — BOBCAT (@Yo_Bobcat) October 31, 2023

ISIS-girl talks. — AJ Draper (@ajd_bass) October 31, 2023

Thanks for posting this



I think everybody



understands who you are now — Collin McMahon (@CollinFrMcMahon) October 31, 2023

Why is she in the back of the truck in the first place? If she was just caught in crossfire. — Dillon Freed (@dillonfreed) October 31, 2023

And why were they spitting on her unconscious body?

Blame the victim. — Sandeep Neel (@SanUvacha) October 31, 2023

Don’t want to take sides, but are you actually trying to victim blame? If she was just wounded in cross fire, why was she paraded around and then taken? Dressed scantily?

Sounds like you’re implying she got what she deserved? Shame on you… — Cathy Labrado Harmon (@CathyLabrado) October 31, 2023

Advertisement

“It was her fault, she was dressed that way - she deserves it, oh and she wasn’t even raped and murdered, but she deserves to be raped and murdered because the festival was close to the border”



The face of Hamastan supporters. — Ten Baylor (@UBTaylor) October 31, 2023

The young people at that festival were not “gunned down in crossfire”, they were deliberately murdered by Hamas. — Andrew the Millwright (@JdubAndrew) October 31, 2023

Oh yeah. I’ll trust the people that put her in the back of a truck and paraded her dead body around and celebrated. — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) October 31, 2023

Sexual assault victims fear people like you who blame the victim for being attacked because of how they are dressed. I guess this young lady deserved it because she made a "bad decision" in your opinion? Is that what you're saying? — Whiskey Rebellion (@BREAKFASTat12) October 31, 2023

Yes yes, very much "caught in the crossfire".

These nice people are just giving her a ride, right? pic.twitter.com/ayH9e8M5DE — Tsoof Bar Or (@tsoofbaror) October 31, 2023

Why does her leg look like this when she was abducted and paraded through the streets? This is her fault for attending a rave in the wrong location? Did Hamas accidentally torture, desecrate and murder her? pic.twitter.com/AgmV891bjS — Andy Lederman (@leder_man) October 31, 2023

Advertisement

Thinks referencing an image of a dead woman face down in the back of a pick-up with at least one knee joint fully inverted, a gaping hole in the back of her skull and being man-handled and spat on by ‘innocent civilians’ provides redemptive evidence. — oneofyourfans (@on3ofyourfans) October 31, 2023

Whatever helps you sleep at night, we guess. So it was her bad decision to go scantily dressed to a rave where Hamas terrorists and the IDF were having a shootout. This is the most ghoulish post we've seen yet.

***