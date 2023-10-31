Health Justice Activist Says Israel Has Lost the Respect of 'Civilization'

As Twitchy reported Monday, Democratic activist Peter Daou announced that Israel has already lost the war of "public perception." It is true that Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel drew out antisemites from all around the globe and had them protesting in the streets. Everyone seems to forget that it was Israel that was attacked or just ignores the fact. And it doesn't help that the mainstream media keeps getting its press releases from the Gaza Health Ministry, i.e., Hamas.

NHS medical consultant Dr. Dan Goyal takes Daou's claim a step further, saying that Israel hasn't just lost the public perception war but also the respect of civilization itself.

Israel may win its war, but it has lost the respect of civilisation — Dr Dan Goyal (@danielgoyal) October 27, 2023

We're sure Israel's broken up to hear that, but who exactly is "civilization"? Hamas? Terrorist sympathizers? The UN?

Losing the war means death, so your terms are acceptable. https://t.co/3j49dlVULn — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) October 31, 2023

And there it is- the circle is closed. Civilisation is anti-Semitic. Let’s hope that civilization can do better. https://t.co/hAfW20mAKQ — Brian Rose (@drbtrose) October 31, 2023

If killing terrorists loses respect with a person, they aren’t civilized https://t.co/0Cilku9acC — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 31, 2023

If “civilization” is cheering the rape of women and the beheading of babies, then hard pass on your version of “civilization.” https://t.co/poDhuGlPaX — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) October 31, 2023

I’m not interested in the respect of what you claim is civilization, and Israel isn’t either. Here’s how this is going to go. We’re going to wipe out all the barbarians. And you are going to cry about it. https://t.co/q15AQsQj9G — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 31, 2023

Agreed. It is savage that Israel is retaliating because 1,400+ of its citizens were slaughtered on October 7th. If they had any dignity, those pesky Jews would die quietly and nobly. https://t.co/BRu0Yn7nF6 — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 31, 2023

If we have to have a choice between being dead and pitied, and being alive with a bad image, we’d rather be alive and have the bad image. https://t.co/iynnl9DxYj — The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) October 30, 2023

You can keep your respect. Israel is going to wipe out Hamas.



Feel free to send a memo to the manager. https://t.co/q15AQsQj9G — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 31, 2023

Israel’s war is on behalf of its people, of course, but also civilization itself https://t.co/5wftoOn6CZ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 31, 2023

1. You don't speak for "civilisation".

2. No one gives a damn about your respect.https://t.co/ssE2lW4vdv — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) October 31, 2023

Better to be alive and hated by these ghouls than revered only because you’re dead. Kindly pound sand. https://t.co/poDhuGlPaX — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) October 30, 2023

Israel will survive without the approval of Lichtenstein and Bolivia.



It won’t survive without destroying Hamas.



Cope and seethe. https://t.co/cMGw2RG9Tr — Sunny-o'-Lantern (@sunnyright) October 31, 2023

No, Israel didn’t lose anyone’s respect. Civilisation is unanimously on Israel’s side. And the savages marching in our streets are on the same side they’ve always been on: they want the Jewish state wiped off the map and replaced with a Hamas-run Islamic theocracy. https://t.co/91LQw0PhXx — Razi Ginzberg (@RaziGinzberg) October 31, 2023

Israel is the very definition of civilization and has been hated for it by those who want them dead. Civilization isn't paragliding into a music festival and killing innocent civilians.

What are the Jew Haters gonna do? Hate them harder? https://t.co/0ywHm0wSc9 — Redcloak the Unruly 🍊 (@BrewingAle) October 31, 2023

Oh dear!



Israel has lost the respect of genocidal Islamist bigots and their imperialism loving and terrorism sympathizing friends ….. or in other words Western civilization. https://t.co/dBuwlZTOcI — the exDem and exRepub 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@joysamcyborg) October 31, 2023

Since you are a coward and closed replies much like your family from Hamas, you can shove the "respect of the civilization" up your savage ass, We will take the win, EVERY SINGLE DAY. https://t.co/iu73fTeDhA — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) October 31, 2023

Wasn't it Gandhi who said of Western civilization, "I think it would be a good idea." The antisemitic terrorist sympathizers who want Jews exterminated don't speak for "civilization."

