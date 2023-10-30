Young Palestinian-Canadian Supports Hamas Unlike White Supremacist Idiots

We did a Google search for Essra Karam, a Palestinian-Canadian based in Toronto. Apparently, she's an "influencer." Instagram recently posted a reel called "Meet Essra Karam, who is in complete denial that Hamas beheads Jewish babies, kidnaps Holocaust survivors, and rapes." It looks like she was a project manager at Convenience Group:

Advertisement

Update: Convenience Group has responded that Essra Karam is no longer an employ of theirs and she is ignoring their request to update her LinkedIn. — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 16, 2023

Here she is wearing machine gun earrings and declaring her support for Hamas, because only white supremacist idiots like the reporters at Rebel News support Israel. (Language warning)

Machine gun earrings lady Essra Karam:



“I have no problem saying I support Hamas. And you guys are white supremacist idiots.”



🤡🤡☠️



pic.twitter.com/mz9wZhJUFi — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) October 30, 2023

You could probably go on Etsy and find paraglider earrings.

It's time to start shaming these people. This kind of thinking does not belong in Canada. We do not condone terrorism here.



If she does, she should go join the "cause" in Gaza. — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) October 30, 2023

Why do these people keep coming to Canada if this is such a terrible "white supremacist" country!?



Go enjoy Sharia law in the Middle East and quit your whining, lady.



Your terrorist sympathy isn't welcome here. — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) October 30, 2023

Yes, I hope she goes to Gaza and fights for them. She’s so brave. 🤣🤣🤣 What a Hamasshole. — 2 Cents (@Seawolfcub101) October 30, 2023

Retweet and remember. — cr0sseyedmary (@cr0sseyedmary) October 30, 2023

Name and Shame them ALL. — Claree ZimmsUSA (@CMaguireart) October 30, 2023

Deport her now — Sunchaser (@Sunchasegirl) October 30, 2023

Seems like a well-balanced, pleasant citizen you'd love to welcome to your country and assimilate into our values of tolerance, respect and appreciation of our culture. — Sarge (@ScottFitz1920) October 30, 2023

She is only being like that because she is in Canada, a country that respects and enforces women's rights. — Jorge Montana 🇨🇴 🇨🇦🌱 (@petocorp) October 30, 2023

Canada loves their terror imports, right? — Brüce Bane (Pu/to)🇺🇸 (@_BruceBane) October 30, 2023

This Palestinian grew up on a country club — James-dsd (@XyDmu) October 30, 2023

Happy with all that immigration, Canada ? — Diver DC 🇺🇸 🇨🇦🇮🇱 (@_scubadrew) October 30, 2023

A morsel of honesty at the end of the holier than thou art lecture was refreshing. — Sez Who! (@DwightW72385906) October 30, 2023

Is Palestinian a race now?

Most compassionate, altruistic Western countries are all wondering why they allowed this kind of loving, caring people in their countries. — ThugGi (@gi_thug66387) October 30, 2023

Advertisement

I think this is critically important. People want to believe that there is a solid line separating Hamas and Palestinian civilians. I hope people see this and recognize that the line isn't as bold as they think it is. — kaylynn (@kaylynn76075154) October 30, 2023

Their country is so great that they don’t live there — BDF (@Brianac78) October 30, 2023

Rashida Tlaib flies a Palestinian flag outside her office. It's time for Palestinians around the world to go fight for Gaza.

***