Young Palestinian-Canadian Supports Hamas Unlike White Supremacist Idiots

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on October 30, 2023
AP Photo/Adel Hana

We did a Google search for Essra Karam, a Palestinian-Canadian based in Toronto. Apparently, she's an "influencer." Instagram recently posted a reel called "Meet Essra Karam, who is in complete denial that Hamas beheads Jewish babies, kidnaps Holocaust survivors, and rapes." It looks like she was a project manager at Convenience Group:

Here she is wearing machine gun earrings and declaring her support for Hamas, because only white supremacist idiots like the reporters at Rebel News support Israel. (Language warning)

You could probably go on Etsy and find paraglider earrings.

Is Palestinian a race now?

Rashida Tlaib flies a Palestinian flag outside her office. It's time for Palestinians around the world to go fight for Gaza.

