VP Kamala Harris Asks That We Not Conflate Hamas With the Palestinian People

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on October 30, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As Twitchy reported earlier, Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on "60 Minutes," where she was asked about her dismal approval rating (which she likened to "parlor games"). The Democrats wanted to make sure everyone saw this segment. President Biden has made it clear that we need to separate Hamas and Palestinian civilians, behind whom Hamas hides. Harris repeated the same warning about conflating Hamas with the Palestinian people.

The Palestinians who were dancing in the streets on October 7?

You don't see a lot of Palestinian demonstrations against Hamas.

If Palestinian citizens are too afraid of Hamas to demonstrate against them, or even form a resistance group, then Hamas is a problem that needs to be erased. All of this talk about conflating the two is just an excuse for a ceasefire so that Israel doesn't launch a ground war and kill more civilians.

We saw today the number of dead Gazans is up another thousand to 8,000 — mostly women and children, or course. According to the Gaza Health Ministry.

***

