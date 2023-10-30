VP Kamala Harris Asks That We Not Conflate Hamas With the Palestinian People

As Twitchy reported earlier, Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on "60 Minutes," where she was asked about her dismal approval rating (which she likened to "parlor games"). The Democrats wanted to make sure everyone saw this segment. President Biden has made it clear that we need to separate Hamas and Palestinian civilians, behind whom Hamas hides. Harris repeated the same warning about conflating Hamas with the Palestinian people.

Vice President @KamalaHarris: “It is very important that there be no conflation between Hamas and the Palestinians.” pic.twitter.com/1jO1SsIT9j — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) October 30, 2023

The Palestinians who were dancing in the streets on October 7?

Maybe there is a Venn Diagram? — Political Sock (@politicalsock) October 30, 2023

There isn't. Palestine is a Hamas country. The only conflation is thinking they are separate entities. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) October 30, 2023

in July 2023 over 50% of Gazans expressed positive support for Hamas, and over 70% expressed positive support for Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Lion's Den pic.twitter.com/1RzIKSOUnU — why do you even care about that? (@wdyecat) October 30, 2023

It is very important that there be no conflation between Democrats and Americans, Harris and the competent, or the current administration and sane, moral governance of American values — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) October 30, 2023

Cool story, now do not conflating Israeli civilians with their government. — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) October 30, 2023

How many Palestinians do you know that will condemn Hamas and support the effort to destroy them?



Almost none, but they do exist. It is important not to conflate *them* with Hamas — David Boxenhorn (@davidboxenhorn) October 30, 2023

You don't see a lot of Palestinian demonstrations against Hamas.

Just as there should be no conflation between Israelis and Jews. Israel is a multicultural country.



For the sake of clarity only one group hides its military might in and around civilians. — JazBInKC 🎸 (@jazbinkc2) October 30, 2023

Where is the Palestinian resistance? Why isn’t there an uprising to free the hostages and help overthrow Hamas? — Nu Nyo 🇺🇸🇸🇪🇮🇱 (@Nu_Ny0) October 30, 2023

OK but then also please be sure not to conflate the American people with our government. Thanks. https://t.co/DJ5D6ssAVu — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 30, 2023

Also, don't conflate illegal aliens with actual US citizens. — Paine/Mizrey '24 (@TheMule1961) October 30, 2023

And where are the "Palestinians" who are protesting against Hamas? Why aren't they asking for help to take back their government from them, or be freed from their oppressive rule?



Shouldn't they want a free state, free from Hamas tyranny?



Sounds like a conflation problem. — Hee-Haw The Viking ⚡ (@VikingHaw) October 30, 2023

If Palestinian citizens are too afraid of Hamas to demonstrate against them, or even form a resistance group, then Hamas is a problem that needs to be erased. All of this talk about conflating the two is just an excuse for a ceasefire so that Israel doesn't launch a ground war and kill more civilians.

We saw today the number of dead Gazans is up another thousand to 8,000 — mostly women and children, or course. According to the Gaza Health Ministry.

