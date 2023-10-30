Report: People's Jobs Are Being Targeted for Supporting Hamas

Activist Peter Daou Says Israel Is Badly Losing the 'Public Perception War'
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on October 30, 2023

Quite a few of those 36 student groups at Harvard that signed a statement supporting Hamas and denouncing the "settler colonial apartheid state" Israel wish they could take it back. (And don't get us started on the letters signed by hundreds of "anonymous" people.) Someone caused a stir on X by asking who all of these students were so they could make sure they were unemployable. That started another debate on free speech and cancel culture. But c'mon … if you cheer the slaughter of 1,400 innocent Israeli citizens and find it "exhilarating," no one wants to work with you.

The Intercept has a piece on people being investigated by human resources over their social media posts … we've seen this story before. People who've posted that trans-women are not women have been fired, and people who've literally praised Hitler are now writing for the New York Times about the conflict. (And the Times just wished away Sarah Jeong's racist tweets and hired her anyway.)

Murtaza Hussain reports:

In recent weeks, the editor-in-chief of the nonprofit scientific journal eLife, Michael Eisen, was forced to resign after sharing an article from The Onion satirizing public indifference to Palestinian civilian deaths; a top Hollywood talent agent, Maha Dakhil, was removed from the board of her company for suggesting on Instagram that a genocide was taking place in Gaza; and numerous journalists engaged in nonpolitical coverage, as well as ordinary corporate employees both in the United States and beyond, have faced reprimands and dismissals over their statements on the war.

The climate of fear in the art world has led many to wonder how to balance the pressure to take a public stand with the fear that retaliation over politics may end their careers early. Many filmmakers have reported feeling pressured to delete social media posts and Instagram accounts out of fear of surveillance from peers in their industry. On Thursday, the editor of the journal Artforum was fired after pressure over a public letter published in support of Palestinian rights.

Oh no, a climate of fear in the art world.

We were told that wearing a red hat was the new Klan hood.

You have free speech to say you support the terrorists who ambushed Israel and slaughtered more than a thousand as "decolonization," but that might not look so hot on a resume.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
