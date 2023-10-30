Report: People's Jobs Are Being Targeted for Supporting Hamas

Quite a few of those 36 student groups at Harvard that signed a statement supporting Hamas and denouncing the "settler colonial apartheid state" Israel wish they could take it back. (And don't get us started on the letters signed by hundreds of "anonymous" people.) Someone caused a stir on X by asking who all of these students were so they could make sure they were unemployable. That started another debate on free speech and cancel culture. But c'mon … if you cheer the slaughter of 1,400 innocent Israeli citizens and find it "exhilarating," no one wants to work with you.

The Intercept has a piece on people being investigated by human resources over their social media posts … we've seen this story before. People who've posted that trans-women are not women have been fired, and people who've literally praised Hitler are now writing for the New York Times about the conflict. (And the Times just wished away Sarah Jeong's racist tweets and hired her anyway.)

“We are seeing people being fired from their jobs, being investigated by HR over their social media posts or conversations with colleagues, and having job offers rescinded. There is a clear trend that people’s jobs are being targeted right now.” https://t.co/eRj2BSX361 — The Intercept (@theintercept) October 30, 2023

Murtaza Hussain reports:

In recent weeks, the editor-in-chief of the nonprofit scientific journal eLife, Michael Eisen, was forced to resign after sharing an article from The Onion satirizing public indifference to Palestinian civilian deaths; a top Hollywood talent agent, Maha Dakhil, was removed from the board of her company for suggesting on Instagram that a genocide was taking place in Gaza; and numerous journalists engaged in nonpolitical coverage, as well as ordinary corporate employees both in the United States and beyond, have faced reprimands and dismissals over their statements on the war. … The climate of fear in the art world has led many to wonder how to balance the pressure to take a public stand with the fear that retaliation over politics may end their careers early. Many filmmakers have reported feeling pressured to delete social media posts and Instagram accounts out of fear of surveillance from peers in their industry. On Thursday, the editor of the journal Artforum was fired after pressure over a public letter published in support of Palestinian rights.

Oh no, a climate of fear in the art world.

I think it's generally wrong to fire people for their political opinions. I think it is a moral imperative to fire people who defend terrorists *who want you dead.* https://t.co/ELsqYtIcoE — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 30, 2023

To quote liberals, "It's not cancel culture, it's accountability culture" https://t.co/Nyt6L7lyqV — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) October 30, 2023

Here's the thing:



If the left were saying "Wow, I didn't realize this problem was so bad, lets get together and discuss some structural reforms to protect speech"... then let's talk



No one is calling for that



They just think they should be protected and you shouldn't https://t.co/wNKO8nwufw — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) October 30, 2023

That little peach that got her law job offer rescinded? This is her after that, defacing posters of hostages taken and held by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/8AYWY0uOJ3 — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) October 30, 2023

You asshats started this, and now you’re crying because it’s being turned on you. Too bad. We told you not to do this. These are the new rules, your new rules. Suck it up, buttercup. — Chica'sBailBonds (@IrinaMoises) October 30, 2023

These are your rules. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) October 30, 2023

No, it's psychopaths exposing themselves and employers not wanting anything to do with Hamas supporters. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 30, 2023

They fired people for not taking the jab. They fired people for supporting Trump. They fired people simply for having a different opinion.



I don't see a problem with firing supporters of a terrorist org that murders people in their homes & uses its own people as human shields. — The Countess In Cowboy Boots (@LooneyOldLady) October 30, 2023

Conservatives know the feeling all too well. Welcome to the club — Capitalist Mike 🇺🇲 (@Capitalist_Mike) October 30, 2023

We were told that wearing a red hat was the new Klan hood.

Well, well, well. If it isn't the consequences of my own actions. — Gen-X Wolf™ (@GenXWolf) October 30, 2023

Oh no, how dare they actually use the thing against me that I successfully weaponized?! — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 30, 2023

Yeah, imagine that. I wonder when that trend started and who was behind it? — Tom in FL (@thomasa56) October 30, 2023

You have free speech to say you support the terrorists who ambushed Israel and slaughtered more than a thousand as "decolonization," but that might not look so hot on a resume.

***

