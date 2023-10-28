Mike Pence Drops Out: Recently Unsuspended @GayPatriot Celebrates as Only He Can
State Libertarian Party Says Attack on Israel Was Provoked, Like 9/11 and Pearl...
Horrifying! Educator and Author Ponders How Jewish People Will Feel Safe in London...
Stop the Presses! James Woods Agrees With Biden (But Biden Won't Like the...
Robert Kennedy Announces A Repeat Stalker and NASTY Biden Administration Still Refuses Him...
Palestinian Leader Has a Wake-Up Call for 'Queers for Palestine' Activists in the...
Ivanka Trump Ordered To Testify and President Trump Goes Full Papa Bear On...
Dem Senator Saying Clarence Thomas Should Disprove Loan Accusation Trips Hard Over Biden
I Finally Pulled the Trigger: My First Handgun
Thread Explaining Former Elite Blue-Check Brigade's Unhappiness With Musk's X Says it ALL
WaPo Slamming Misinformation on Musk's X is an 'Absurd Lack of Self-Awareness'
Flashback: The Hot Takes About Jamaal Bowman's Fire Alarm Incident
70% of Kentucky Criminals Released Early By Gov. Beshear During COVID Reoffended
Ben Rhodes Encouraged to Take ALL the Seats After Failing to See Objective...

WaPo Columnist Will Never Forgive Joe Biden

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on October 28, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

To be fair, Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah said she'll never forgive President Joe Biden for "this," and she doesn't specify what "this" is … it's not part of a thread either. So for what will Biden never be forgiven?

Advertisement

A quick look at Attiah's X feed shows that she's firmly in the anti-Israel camp. We've actually given credit to Biden for his handling of the war in the Middle East: He wasted no time calling Hamas "evil," and he pissed off a lot of leftists the other day when he told them to take the Palestinian death toll numbers coming from the Gaza Health Ministry with a big grain of salt. Look at any mainstream media outlet and they're either pushing Hamas' numbers (attributed to "Palestinian health officials"). Biden is standing firm with Israel, and we're guessing that's why can never be forgiven.

Attiah will still vote for him in 2024, though.

Recommended

Palestinian Leader Has a Wake-Up Call for 'Queers for Palestine' Activists in the West
Doug P.
Advertisement

So Attiah will never forgive Biden, but she certainly won't support Donald Trump. Maybe some pro-Hamas nut will announce a run as an independent and all of these people will have somewhere to go.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL JOE BIDEN WASHINGTON POST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Palestinian Leader Has a Wake-Up Call for 'Queers for Palestine' Activists in the West
Doug P.
Horrifying! Educator and Author Ponders How Jewish People Will Feel Safe in London After MASSIVE Protest
justmindy
Stop the Presses! James Woods Agrees With Biden (But Biden Won't Like the Reason)
Doug P.
Mike Pence Drops Out: Recently Unsuspended @GayPatriot Celebrates as Only He Can
Aaron Walker
Ivanka Trump Ordered To Testify and President Trump Goes Full Papa Bear On Truth Social
justmindy
Thread Explaining Former Elite Blue-Check Brigade's Unhappiness With Musk's X Says it ALL
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Palestinian Leader Has a Wake-Up Call for 'Queers for Palestine' Activists in the West Doug P.
Advertisement