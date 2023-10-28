WaPo Columnist Will Never Forgive Joe Biden

To be fair, Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah said she'll never forgive President Joe Biden for "this," and she doesn't specify what "this" is … it's not part of a thread either. So for what will Biden never be forgiven?

Advertisement

A quick look at Attiah's X feed shows that she's firmly in the anti-Israel camp. We've actually given credit to Biden for his handling of the war in the Middle East: He wasted no time calling Hamas "evil," and he pissed off a lot of leftists the other day when he told them to take the Palestinian death toll numbers coming from the Gaza Health Ministry with a big grain of salt. Look at any mainstream media outlet and they're either pushing Hamas' numbers (attributed to "Palestinian health officials"). Biden is standing firm with Israel, and we're guessing that's why can never be forgiven.

Attiah will still vote for him in 2024, though.

I will never forgive Biden for this. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) October 28, 2023

What about Hamas? — Christina Hoff Sommers (@CHSommers) October 28, 2023

He'll survive. — Liad Abraham (@AbrahamLiad) October 28, 2023

Sad to say that if Donald Trump were president, this probably never would’ve happened. — Rahul Sood 🏴‍☠️ (@rahulsood) October 28, 2023

And we care because...? — Jonathan (@Yona832) October 28, 2023

He doesn’t know who you are. — Rog (@dobyboby81) October 28, 2023

Hahahahah the Jew hating terrorist simps are mad that Hamas will be rooted out… it’s insane they believe they’re on the moral side of this conflict hahahaha pic.twitter.com/OIt2QAWx2L — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) October 28, 2023

We seemingly have tens of millions of mentally ill people. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 28, 2023

The Trump campaign should send her a gift basket if he’s re-elected. — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) October 28, 2023

What did she think stopping terrorism was? Just vibes? — Fish (@FishThoughts) October 28, 2023

Oh no, whatever will he do without Karen's forgiveness. pic.twitter.com/4BJ0DB6Q3M — Katherine (@thesmithfamil11) October 28, 2023

It is nice to watch the left eat itself again — Mr. Based 🐍 (@BasicAmrcnMale) October 28, 2023

So Attiah will never forgive Biden, but she certainly won't support Donald Trump. Maybe some pro-Hamas nut will announce a run as an independent and all of these people will have somewhere to go.

***