Mike Pence Drops Out: Recently Unsuspended @GayPatriot Celebrates as Only He Can
Horrifying! Educator and Author Ponders How Jewish People Will Feel Safe in London...
Stop the Presses! James Woods Agrees With Biden (But Biden Won't Like the...
WaPo Columnist Will Never Forgive Joe Biden
Robert Kennedy Announces A Repeat Stalker and NASTY Biden Administration Still Refuses Him...
Palestinian Leader Has a Wake-Up Call for 'Queers for Palestine' Activists in the...
Ivanka Trump Ordered To Testify and President Trump Goes Full Papa Bear On...
Dem Senator Saying Clarence Thomas Should Disprove Loan Accusation Trips Hard Over Biden
I Finally Pulled the Trigger: My First Handgun
Thread Explaining Former Elite Blue-Check Brigade's Unhappiness With Musk's X Says it ALL
WaPo Slamming Misinformation on Musk's X is an 'Absurd Lack of Self-Awareness'
Flashback: The Hot Takes About Jamaal Bowman's Fire Alarm Incident
70% of Kentucky Criminals Released Early By Gov. Beshear During COVID Reoffended
Ben Rhodes Encouraged to Take ALL the Seats After Failing to See Objective...

State Libertarian Party Says Attack on Israel Was Provoked, Like 9/11 and Pearl Harbor

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on October 28, 2023
AngieArtist

This tweet from the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire has us stumped. Apparently, the Libertarians think that the October 7 invasion of Israel was provoked. Also provoked were 9/11 and Pearl Harbor (they forgot to add January 6). Are they saying the United States brought 9/11 and Pearl Harbor on itself?

Advertisement

Seriously, what is this, and why hasn't it been deleted yet?

Recommended

Palestinian Leader Has a Wake-Up Call for 'Queers for Palestine' Activists in the West
Doug P.
Advertisement

Is this the weekend intern manning the social media accounts or what? We've seen the Libertarian Party delete embarrassing tweets before, and we hope they'll do it again.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL NEW HAMPSHIRE PEARL HARBOR 9-11

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Palestinian Leader Has a Wake-Up Call for 'Queers for Palestine' Activists in the West
Doug P.
Horrifying! Educator and Author Ponders How Jewish People Will Feel Safe in London After MASSIVE Protest
justmindy
Stop the Presses! James Woods Agrees With Biden (But Biden Won't Like the Reason)
Doug P.
WaPo Columnist Will Never Forgive Joe Biden
Brett T.
Mike Pence Drops Out: Recently Unsuspended @GayPatriot Celebrates as Only He Can
Aaron Walker
Ivanka Trump Ordered To Testify and President Trump Goes Full Papa Bear On Truth Social
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Palestinian Leader Has a Wake-Up Call for 'Queers for Palestine' Activists in the West Doug P.
Advertisement