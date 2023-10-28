State Libertarian Party Says Attack on Israel Was Provoked, Like 9/11 and Pearl Harbor

This tweet from the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire has us stumped. Apparently, the Libertarians think that the October 7 invasion of Israel was provoked. Also provoked were 9/11 and Pearl Harbor (they forgot to add January 6). Are they saying the United States brought 9/11 and Pearl Harbor on itself?

Pearl Harbor was provoked.



9-11 was provoked.



Russia’s invasion was provoked.



Oct. 7th was provoked. — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) October 28, 2023

Seriously, what is this, and why hasn't it been deleted yet?

Maybe someday you’ll provoke getting votes. You’ll hit double digits some day, I’m sure. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) October 28, 2023

This was a much better post than this other one.



Do multiple people run this account? If so, have them talk to each other occasionally. https://t.co/RWaZPaP0di — Milorad Ivović (@ivovic) October 28, 2023

So let me check my notes here … the murder, torture, and rape of Israeli *civilians* was a “provoked”. The young people at the music festival had it coming? No. Just stop. This is a good reason why no one takes the LP serious. — CoffeeBlackMD (@CoffeeBlackMD) October 28, 2023

Every couple months I see something from you guys that reminds me of why I’m not a libertarian — Conservazoomer (@Conservazoomer) October 28, 2023

This post provoked my gag reflex. — Josh (@hosesway) October 28, 2023

This is why libertarians are ignored.



Even if libertarians have worthy positions on issues, ultimately when voiced as a political ideology or philosophy it's ignoble and detestable. — Equality 7-2521 (@Equality7d2521) October 28, 2023

Still searching for a bottom? — Mike Farmer (@Farmer_L2) October 28, 2023

This ratio was provoked — Andrew "Mr. Law Man" AT (@ThinkerAspiring) October 28, 2023

Pearl Harbor being provoked because we decided to stop selling gas to Japan is a very spicy take. — Josiah Irwin (@irwin_josiah) October 28, 2023

The dissolution of the Libertarian Party was provoked. — Benjamin Leder (@BenjaminLeder) October 28, 2023

Bad people can justify anything by claiming it was provoked. — William Keane (@largebill68) October 28, 2023

Delete your account. — 🇺🇲 Ken 🇺🇲 (@kbr288) October 28, 2023

Is this the weekend intern manning the social media accounts or what? We've seen the Libertarian Party delete embarrassing tweets before, and we hope they'll do it again.

