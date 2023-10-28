'How Brain-Damaged Do You Have to Be?' Jake Shields Attempts Historical Gotcha and...
Elon Musk Explains Why Adam Kinzinger Is Mentally Preparing His Twitter Exit
The Self-Awareness is Staggering. Ilhan Omar Manages ANOTHER Blunder Trying to Attack Isra...
Gina Carano Weighs in on 'South Park' Episode Skewering Kathleen Kennedy
EYEROLL! 'The Atlantic' reports Speaker Johnson's Great Great Great Grandpa Was A Confeder...
Fierce Independent Asks If an AR-15 Can Beat Back an Abrams Tank
Fascinating Deep-Dive Into the Media Bombing the Hospital Bombing Story
Dana Loesch Explains Why Words Are Important When Talking About Guns
Stop Calling For a Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas ... It's Insulting and...
Publisher Is Both Anti-Zionist and Anti-Civilization
The White House Fires Back at Speaker Mike Johnson's 'Offensive' Accusation About Gun...
Mike Pence Drops Out: Recently Unsuspended @GayPatriot Celebrates as Only He Can
State Libertarian Party Says Attack on Israel Was Provoked, Like 9/11 and Pearl...
Horrifying! Educator and Author Ponders How Jewish People Will Feel Safe in London...

NYT: Hamas Is Hoarding Food and Water in Its Tunnels

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on October 28, 2023
AP Photo/Adel Hana

The Palestinians chose Hamas to represent them, and yet Israel is to blame for the conditions in which they live. Doesn't Hamas have any responsibility to the civilian population? Everyone cried out "war crime" when Israel announced it was cutting off food, water, fuel, and electricity to Gaza — that's collective punishment of Gazas who did nothing wrong.

Advertisement

The New York Times reports that Hamas, which has built a huge network of tunnels beneath civilian buildings, is sitting on a huge stash of fuel, food, water, and medicine. If you ever wondered where all the humanitarian aid to the Palestinians went, here's your answer.

Exactly.

Recommended

'How Brain-Damaged Do You Have to Be?' Jake Shields Attempts Historical Gotcha and Gets Laughed Off Stage
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

Yes, Hamas needed the blood of women, children, and the elderly to maintain its resolve.

Advertisement

Hamas apparently has quite the real estate portfolio as well. If they cared about anything except exterminating Jews Palestine might be a nice place to live.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'How Brain-Damaged Do You Have to Be?' Jake Shields Attempts Historical Gotcha and Gets Laughed Off Stage
Chad Felix Greene
Gina Carano Weighs in on 'South Park' Episode Skewering Kathleen Kennedy
Brett T.
The Self-Awareness is Staggering. Ilhan Omar Manages ANOTHER Blunder Trying to Attack Israel
Chad Felix Greene
Elon Musk Explains Why Adam Kinzinger Is Mentally Preparing His Twitter Exit
Brett T.
Dana Loesch Explains Why Words Are Important When Talking About Guns
Brett T.
EYEROLL! 'The Atlantic' reports Speaker Johnson's Great Great Great Grandpa Was A Confederate Soldier
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'How Brain-Damaged Do You Have to Be?' Jake Shields Attempts Historical Gotcha and Gets Laughed Off Stage Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement