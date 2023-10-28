NYT: Hamas Is Hoarding Food and Water in Its Tunnels

The Palestinians chose Hamas to represent them, and yet Israel is to blame for the conditions in which they live. Doesn't Hamas have any responsibility to the civilian population? Everyone cried out "war crime" when Israel announced it was cutting off food, water, fuel, and electricity to Gaza — that's collective punishment of Gazas who did nothing wrong.

The New York Times reports that Hamas, which has built a huge network of tunnels beneath civilian buildings, is sitting on a huge stash of fuel, food, water, and medicine. If you ever wondered where all the humanitarian aid to the Palestinians went, here's your answer.

NYT: Hamas has stored in its tunnels enough supplies to last 3-4 months of fighting. It has hundreds of thousands of gallons of fuel for vehicles and rockets, caches of ammunition, explosives and materials for their production, warehouses with food, water and medicine. pic.twitter.com/h2Hr2XUYOG — Mike (@Doranimated) October 28, 2023

Absent from the all of the statements decrying the humanitarian crisis in Gaza are any demands for Hamas, the actual governing body, to distribute its supplies to the civilian population. Why does Hamas get away with having 0% of the responsibility for taking care of its people? https://t.co/XGactufZxt — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) October 28, 2023

Exactly.

Yesterday the leader of Hamas, who is sitting in a penthouse in Qatar, declared that the deaths of Palestinian women, children, & elderly are needed (to help spur on their cause).



You didn’t see one outraged statement from the Squad. Not one demand of Qatar. https://t.co/v775Pf0Xep — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 28, 2023

Yes, Hamas needed the blood of women, children, and the elderly to maintain its resolve.

Hamas is in the crisis-perpetuating business. — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) October 28, 2023

Billions for rockets, bombs, munitions, bullets & luxury spas and suites in Qatar for Hamas but GAZA remains a 4th world society. If Israel could make an Eden out of desert so could Palestine. However, won't occur w/ 8th century religious fanatics promoting killing over building. — Larry (@0311OpEssexman) October 28, 2023

The answer is always because they support Hamas — 𝕸𝖆𝖙 ✙ (@MatBabiak) October 28, 2023

Hamas is funded by Iran so they don’t care about the Palestinian people.



When your government officials are funded by foreign powers, they are not going to have your best interests at heart. — John J (@JohnJtheSane) October 28, 2023

Hamas does not care about the Palestinian people, they never have. — pat (@patflorida22) October 28, 2023

Not only are they not taking care of the people of Gaza (perpetually), they’re actively putting them in harms way. By placing rockets in civilian areas, encouraging them to stay, or preventing them from evacuating. Hamas is the occupier! — Derek Albro (@DerekAlbro) October 28, 2023

Hamas goal is to get as many Palestinians killed as possible to foment outrage. Judging by protests across the world it looks like it is working like a charm. — Special Enmity (@specialenmity) October 28, 2023

You’re asking why we don’t hold the murderous terrorists to a higher standard? — Kevin McKenzie (@kevjmckenzie) October 28, 2023

Hamas apparently has quite the real estate portfolio as well. If they cared about anything except exterminating Jews Palestine might be a nice place to live.

