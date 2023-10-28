Gina Carano Weighs in on 'South Park' Episode Skewering Kathleen Kennedy

EYEROLL! 'The Atlantic' reports Speaker Johnson's Great Great Great Grandpa Was A Confeder...
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on October 28, 2023
Lucasfilm

On Friday evening, Twitchy posted a clip from the latest episode of "South Park" that takes aim at both Disney and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, which have ruined the company by pandering to special interest groups. Here's another clip from the episode showing Kennedy hoarding the "panderstone."

As president of Lucasfilm, Kennedy is responsible for all of the "Star Wars" shows on Disney+, including "The Mandalorian," which used to star Gina Carano. As you know, Carano was booted off the show and the Disney lot over a tweet. Carano caught the clip and had this to say:

This is the part where KK demands any YouTubers get censored off of YouTube for sharing and laughing at this hilarious episode, she’ll have YouTube disable the thumbs down option because of the ratio she’ll receive, then she’ll have her publicist ghouls make sure Variety and Hollywood Reporter run hit pieces about the South Park creators and their families smearing their names through every useful idiot she has under her thumb who would sell their soul to work for Lucas film, she’ll activate her online mob to repeat that the South Park creators are racist, bigot, transphobes, and demand the South Park creators publicly apologize by only using words she approves of and finally she’ll demand they subject themselves to a re-education course of 45 people in the lbgtq community zoom call to sit there and listen of how badly they got their feelings hurt all over a little boop of a South Park episode. 👍

But maybe just maybe the jig is up. 😉

The "South Park" creators will never apologize.

Of course, it's just misogynists who despise Kathleen Kennedy for destroying "Star Wars" (which she did). Disney really needs to clean house, but they'll never do it.

