Gina Carano Weighs in on 'South Park' Episode Skewering Kathleen Kennedy

On Friday evening, Twitchy posted a clip from the latest episode of "South Park" that takes aim at both Disney and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, which have ruined the company by pandering to special interest groups. Here's another clip from the episode showing Kennedy hoarding the "panderstone."

The Clip from South Park Blaming Kathleen Kennedy for ‘Why Disney Movies All Suck Now’ pic.twitter.com/WjSQ3sxnpX — Geeks + Gamers (@GeeksGamersCom) October 27, 2023

As president of Lucasfilm, Kennedy is responsible for all of the "Star Wars" shows on Disney+, including "The Mandalorian," which used to star Gina Carano. As you know, Carano was booted off the show and the Disney lot over a tweet. Carano caught the clip and had this to say:

This is the part where KK demands any YouTubers get censored off of YouTube for sharing and laughing at this hilarious episode, she’ll have YouTube disable the thumbs down option because of the ratio she’ll receive, then she’ll have her publicist ghouls make sure Variety and… https://t.co/CMgASHQBgz — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) October 28, 2023

This is the part where KK demands any YouTubers get censored off of YouTube for sharing and laughing at this hilarious episode, she’ll have YouTube disable the thumbs down option because of the ratio she’ll receive, then she’ll have her publicist ghouls make sure Variety and Hollywood Reporter run hit pieces about the South Park creators and their families smearing their names through every useful idiot she has under her thumb who would sell their soul to work for Lucas film, she’ll activate her online mob to repeat that the South Park creators are racist, bigot, transphobes, and demand the South Park creators publicly apologize by only using words she approves of and finally she’ll demand they subject themselves to a re-education course of 45 people in the lbgtq community zoom call to sit there and listen of how badly they got their feelings hurt all over a little boop of a South Park episode. 👍 But maybe just maybe the jig is up. 😉

The "South Park" creators will never apologize.

Damn, Gina's on fire. 🔥



Hopefully the jig is up and the world starts to realize that the authority these people actually have over our lives and culture is only the authority we give them out of fear. This special gives me some hope that entertainment can be saved.

Of course, it's just misogynists who despise Kathleen Kennedy for destroying "Star Wars" (which she did). Disney really needs to clean house, but they'll never do it.

