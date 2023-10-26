Transitioner Says All Her Straight Guy Friends Started Hitting on Her

Soros-Funded Dem PAC Labels Black Republican Uncle Tom In Racist AF Ad: ‘Skinfolk...
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on October 26, 2023
Twitter

We saw a screenshot of the headline and thought this must have been taken from some sketchy source like Pink News. We looked it up, though, and it's an actual news story on Yahoo News. This trans woman says she felt like a piece of meat after transitioning, as all the straight guys she used to hang around with started hitting on her and making inappropriate comments.

Tessa Becker reports for Yahoo News:

Through much of my early transition, I didn't see many of my guy friends. I spent nearly eight months away from that group of people. They knew I was transitioning and supported me, but they didn't know just how much I'd changed in that time.

When fantasy-football time came around, I finally saw them again for the first time since coming out. As I began embracing a bubblier personality, budding breasts, and tighter clothes, the comments and jokes took a different angle. Instead of just talking about things such as gaming, music, and sports, they made observations about my body and how it was changing. They even made jokes like: "Let me see how your boobs are growing."

In a subtle but noticeable way, I could see them looking at me differently, scanning my body with their eyes in a way that I'd never experienced before. Men who I knew pre-transition were even making passes at me, talking about how "hot" I was and how "men would be interested in me if I wanted it." I felt like a piece of meat, and I felt gross, but also more like a woman in some twisted way.

There's a photo with the story … we can see how "hot" you are.

"I wasn't the man I once was. I was becoming more of a woman every day in front of their eyes. I don't yet know what that means for our friendships, but they definitely see me as more of myself."

***

TRANSGENDER

