Rep. Rashida Tlaib Issues Statement on Islamophobic Effort to Censure Her

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on October 26, 2023
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Rep. Rashida Tlaib is a terrible human being. She won't denounce Hamas when asked, she voted against a resolution denouncing Hamas, and she left up her fake news tweet that 500 Palestinians had been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a hospital. 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has drawn up a resolution to censure Tlaiib for siding with terrorists against a U.S. ally, and of course, Tlaib has called it "deeply Islamophobic." Notice is Tlaib's response that she still doesn't denounce Hamas or the October 7 slaughter of 1,400 Israelis.

As we saw earlier, Tlaib equates denouncing Hamas with "dehumanizing Palestinians." Yet she'll grab a bullhorn and yell about Israel bombing hospitals, true or not. Nearly all of The Squad voted against a resolution Wednesday night to condemn Hamas, and Tlaib (and AOC and Ilhan Omar) stood with Tlaib.

***

