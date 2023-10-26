Rep. Rashida Tlaib Issues Statement on Islamophobic Effort to Censure Her

Rep. Rashida Tlaib is a terrible human being. She won't denounce Hamas when asked, she voted against a resolution denouncing Hamas, and she left up her fake news tweet that 500 Palestinians had been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a hospital.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has drawn up a resolution to censure Tlaiib for siding with terrorists against a U.S. ally, and of course, Tlaib has called it "deeply Islamophobic." Notice is Tlaib's response that she still doesn't denounce Hamas or the October 7 slaughter of 1,400 Israelis.

My statement on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s effort to censure me. pic.twitter.com/dzUNflJPh2 — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) October 26, 2023

I’m hearing Democrats are wanting to censure you as well. — marcellajay (@DonKeyusmc) October 26, 2023

You should be removed from Congress, not just censured. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) October 26, 2023

How pathetic of you! Just like a progressive to immediately play the “Islamophobia” card rather than put forward a compelling argument. Not only are you hateful but you are dumb too - and the combination ain’t pretty…. — Michael Freund (@msfreund) October 26, 2023

Where's the part where you apologize for lying about the hospital explosion? Because that's the point of the censure, you absolute grape. — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) October 26, 2023

Spare me. Just get off the cross and own the hate in your heart. — Conrad Hannon (@ConradHannon) October 26, 2023

You literally incited an insurrection at the Capitol last week and you defend and support Hamas terrorists.

You should absolutely be censured to the fullest extent, and really shouldn't even be in our government. — Leftism (@LeftismForU) October 26, 2023

Nice, but hardly an argument against your censure. — PhilipTerzian (@PhilipTerzian) October 26, 2023

You should lose your security clearance and be thrown out of Congress. People like Rashita have long accused Jews of dual loyalties. The truth is Rashita represents Hamas more than she does Americans. We see where her loyalties lie. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) October 26, 2023

We have no room in our government for terrorist sympathizers. I do hope you are primaried. You do not represent America or have American values. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) October 26, 2023

Stop using the word “Jewish” as a shield you terrorist mouthpiece. We do not stand with you. We do not support you. You are maliciously spewing dangerous terrorist propaganda and should be removed from office immediately. pic.twitter.com/bAbCtzR6IP — Thallo (@Thallo_Poker) October 26, 2023

Why not say the words "I condemn Hamas. I wish to free innocent Palestinians from Hamas." ? — Brian Gomski (@BGomski) October 26, 2023

As we saw earlier, Tlaib equates denouncing Hamas with "dehumanizing Palestinians." Yet she'll grab a bullhorn and yell about Israel bombing hospitals, true or not. Nearly all of The Squad voted against a resolution Wednesday night to condemn Hamas, and Tlaib (and AOC and Ilhan Omar) stood with Tlaib.

