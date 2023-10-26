Palestinian Vlogger Makes Remarkable Recovery After Being in Critical Condition

You might have seen this guy in our Twitter feed earlier; some have taken to calling him Mr. FAFO. You might have seen him in critical condition in a hospital in Gaza after being wounded by Israelis. You also might have seen him walking around Gaza working on his video blog the following day.

GAZA’S GOT TALENT



Hamas actor was dying yesterday, and today he’s out filming. So far we’ve seen him in Hamas songs as a singer, a video blogger cheering Hamas rockets as they land on civilians, then crying claiming to be the victim, then in hospital… what next? pic.twitter.com/KPSLg4j24b — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) October 26, 2023

Poor guy … look at him suffering. No blood loss, though.

One day after dying in the hospital bed, Mr FAFO is back and he's become a father 👍🏻pic.twitter.com/AvbIXHA9YS https://t.co/TJfoHkftHF — Nioh Berg ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) October 26, 2023

Is that the same dude?

The Hamas crisis actor who was filmed on his deathbed yesterday just uploaded a video of himself walking around Gaza pic.twitter.com/JHehEsl4ZR — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 26, 2023

Is there an actors strike in Gaza?



This guy is B-Movie quality at best. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 26, 2023

Their doctors are miracle workers 🤣 — Elon Musk Citizen Journalist (Parody) (@xcitizenjournal) October 26, 2023

Talk about a miraculous recovery. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 26, 2023

They've even made a meme template of him:

There's a reason they call it Pallywood.

Medical care in Gaza could be state of the art. You never know. They could be on a whole other planet of advanced medicine that they could have healed him within enough time to maka videos the next day! — Marauder Magazine (@MarauderMag) October 26, 2023

@CommunityNotes should be auto-posted to all of this 🤡’s vids. — FloridaManLMR (@FloridaManLMR) October 26, 2023

He is such a versatile actor. He can play any role, from a singer to a victim, from a blogger to a patient. He deserves an Oscar for his performance. — Shivam Kahar (@ishivamkahar) October 26, 2023

***

Update:

Remember the “f*ck around and find out” Hamas actor (who was almost dead yesterday and fully healthy today)?



I'm saddened to update you that his account with 1.6 million followers on Instagram was suspended 🤣

_ pic.twitter.com/13w6ILUxq9 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 26, 2023





***

