One Part of Newly-Elected Speaker Mike Johnson’s Speech Really Triggered the Left

Palestinian Vlogger Makes Remarkable Recovery After Being in Critical Condition

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on October 26, 2023

You might have seen this guy in our Twitter feed earlier; some have taken to calling him Mr. FAFO. You might have seen him in critical condition in a hospital in Gaza after being wounded by Israelis. You also might have seen him walking around Gaza working on his video blog the following day.

Poor guy … look at him suffering. No blood loss, though.

Is that the same dude?

They've even made a meme template of him:

There's a reason they call it Pallywood.

Update:


Tags: GAZA PALESTINE

