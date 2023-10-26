Journo: Biden's Decision to Undermine Gaza Casualty Numbers Is 'Insidious'

Soros-Funded Dem PAC Labels Black Republican Uncle Tom In Racist AF Ad: ‘Skinfolk...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on October 26, 2023
AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

We all know about Gaza's casualty numbers. The Palestinian Health Ministry (i.e., Hamas) is continually updating the death toll from the Israeli occupiers. News is that more than 100 percent of Palestinian deaths were children. The papers were quick to report that Israel killed 500 Palestinians when it bombed a hospital in an airstrike, though they've walked that way back.

The last number this editor saw of Gazan casualties was 6,000. Of course, that number was made up, but Hamas has to show what a "disproportionate" response Israel is having to being invaded.

Akbar Shahid Ahmed, senior foreign affairs reporter for HuffPost, is going by the Gaza Health Ministry's numbers.

Ahmed writes:

In two reports written by State’s Operations Center and circulated within the department on Oct. 24 and 25, administration officials reported casualties in Gaza by citing two outside sources who quoted the Gaza ministry in their reports: Al Jazeera and the nonprofit Save the Children. And in one instance in which a situation report questioned the accuracy of figures from the Gaza ministry, on Oct. 21, the American official drafting the note wrote of the number of Gazans killed or injured the previous day: “The numbers are likely much higher, according to the UN and NGOs reporting on the situation.”

Two outside sources … who also quoted the Gaza ministry in their reports. So Al Jazeera and Save the Children are going by Hamas numbers.

Intercept D.C. bureau chief Ryan Grim calls President Joe Biden's "undermining" of the Gaza ministry's body count "insidious."

Yeah, 500 people. And that was from debris from a misfired rocket headed for Israel.

The hospital is still there.

Some people in the replies are actually angry at Biden for "undermining" the numbers coming out of Gaza, via Hamas. We're going to take the word of people who invaded Israel and killed 1,400 innocent people in one day. 

***

