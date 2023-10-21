White Supremacist Race Soldier Violently Drags Black Woman Out of Her Car (Community Notes Time)

A couple of days ago our own Aaron Walker did a legal deep dive into what you'd think would have Black Lives Matter marching in the streets, if they weren't so busy celebrating the terrorist attack on Israel. A black man who'd been pulled over in Georgia by a white deputy for going 100 mph decided to assault the deputy and take his weapon. The cop car's dashcam caught the entire incident.

Advertisement

We guess Black Lives Matter isn't going to turn this incident into a nationwide protest.

But what about this video posted by Tariq Nasheed of a woman being violently dragged out of her car and body slammed by a "cowardly suspected white supremacist race soldier"; i.e., a cop.

A Black woman was involved in a car accident in the Bay Area, and a cowardly suspected white supremacist race soldier violently drags the woman out of the car, body slams the woman, then punches her in the face before arresting her. pic.twitter.com/9rvxzBisQD — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) October 19, 2023

Community Notes, do your thing.

Readers added context they thought people might want to know To give more context the suspect is accused of stealing "thousands of dollars worth of merchandise." She resisted arrest and then fled. After a short chase she wrecked into two vehicles before this video. Police said they "had to strike her in order to get her to comply."

According to WTVU:

When officers caught up to the alleged thieves, police say they tried to arrest the driver, but she resisted. This soon led to a short pursuit, and the driver ran a red light, colliding with two other vehicles. The first car was an SUV carrying a woman and her two 4-year-old sons. The sons were reportedly unharmed, but the mother suffered moderate injuries. The fleeing driver also crashed into a cement truck. TikTok video shows an officer punching the woman as she lies on the ground. Police say they had to strike her in order to get her to comply. Once she stopped moving, officers say they were able to arrest her. … Records on the driver revealed she was on felony probation for grand theft and shoplifting. She was also recently arrested on October 4 for stealing around $30,000 worth of merchandise from another business.

But Nasheed just said she was in a car accident.

Your description doesn’t match the community notes. — IceHawk (@IceHawk_) October 20, 2023

Your grift is showing. Get community noted, nerd. — EgoLayer13 (DeMarcus Demetrius III) (@EgoLayer13) October 20, 2023

Wow.



Utter destruction on this one. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) October 21, 2023

She led police on a high speed chase subsequently crashing and was then apprehended. Hope that clears up any confusion — GIFT (@Giftaveli) October 19, 2023

Causing the crash.

Felony theft. Tried to run.



High speed chases are very very dangerous and she already put lives at risk and then resisted arrest.



This is literally why FAFO is a thing. — Tjord Fergesen 🇺🇸 (@JankyMcstevens) October 21, 2023

Seems like you neglected to include a few pertinent details, my guy. — Tyffani (@tyffanilately) October 20, 2023

She stole $2,000 of merchandise, fled an initial stop by police, caused a multi car accident with injuries to innocents, and then resisted arrest.

But please tell me again how she is a victim.https://t.co/FquzCGJBCL — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) October 21, 2023

You must hold the record for the most L's on Twitter in history. Keep at it, though. Its hilarious. — JimmyX (@JimmyX8230) October 20, 2023

Fleeing from the police isn't the first stupid thing she did, but it was probably the dumbest. Watch the cop get punished for this.

Advertisement

***