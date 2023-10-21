Gad Saad Concerned About the West's 'Multifront Civilizational Suicide'

Justin Trudeau Seems Very Confused About Which Country Was Terrorized and Deserves Thought...
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on October 21, 2023
gadsaad.com

Western civilization used to be taught in high schools and universities but seeing as it's been a while since we've been in school, we're not sure anymore. If it is taught, it's taught as a bad thing, where colonizers all over Europe established "whiteness" and every bad thing that comes with it.

The average American can feel as though he or she is in the middle of a multifront confrontation. DEI courses make you aware of your white privilege and demand an action plan to fix that problem. Public schools are and have been nothing but liberal indoctrination for decades now. Out with "Of Mice and Men" and in with "This Book Is Gay."

Gad Saad has some words about Western civilization:

Here's the whole thing:

You are not going to like this tweet so turn away if you are likely to be triggered:  

I am a very optimistic person; I am a fighter for Western values and liberties; I am a dogged defender of science, reason, and common sense.  I must say though that I am unsure that the West can recover from its multifront civilizational suicide.  Yes, I've talked about these issues for decades and wrote a book about it but the past few weeks have crystallized the extent to which the problem has become intractable.  It will be a long and ultimately bloody demise and the West will be the first society in recorded history to fully self-implode due to its parasitic ideological rapture.  It is a gargantuan Greek tragedy that will shape the future of humanity.  This is not hyperbole.  Your grandchildren will pay a very high price for your "progressive" arrogance rooted in the pursuit of Unicornia that only exists in the recesses of deeply flawed parasitized minds.

The problem with progressivism is that its "forward" march is meant to leave everything behind, because it's all flawed, it's all built on colonization, it's all built on white supremacy. Nostalgia is forbidden these days — America was never great, and you're just longing for the days of lynchings to return.

The outcome of the 2024 election will have a lot to do with how much we agree with this. It's kind of difficult to believe that Donald Trump could turn all this around, but at least he wasn't afraid to tell our NATO allies to shape up.

