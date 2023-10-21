Gad Saad Concerned About the West's 'Multifront Civilizational Suicide'

Western civilization used to be taught in high schools and universities but seeing as it's been a while since we've been in school, we're not sure anymore. If it is taught, it's taught as a bad thing, where colonizers all over Europe established "whiteness" and every bad thing that comes with it.

The average American can feel as though he or she is in the middle of a multifront confrontation. DEI courses make you aware of your white privilege and demand an action plan to fix that problem. Public schools are and have been nothing but liberal indoctrination for decades now. Out with "Of Mice and Men" and in with "This Book Is Gay."

Gad Saad has some words about Western civilization:

You are not going to like this tweet so turn away if you are likely to be triggered:



I am a very optimistic person; I am a fighter for Western values and liberties; I am a dogged defender of science, reason, and common sense. I must say though that I am unsure that the West… — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 21, 2023

Here's the whole thing:

The problem with progressivism is that its "forward" march is meant to leave everything behind, because it's all flawed, it's all built on colonization, it's all built on white supremacy. Nostalgia is forbidden these days — America was never great, and you're just longing for the days of lynchings to return.

Unfortunately would have to agree — 𝗦𝘁𝘂 🇬🇧🇺🇲 (@doesitreally23) October 21, 2023

Correct and I’ve been saying the same. I didn’t think we can turn this around. — Nakster (@naksterz) October 21, 2023

I haven't lost hope. I still see potential but I understand you. — Melissa Kampers (@MelissaKampers) October 21, 2023

I’ve been saying it’s “game over” since, oh I don’t know, 2021 or so… — Jake Nolen (@jakenolen) October 21, 2023

I am so, so unbelievably sad that you are right. — Event Horizon 🚀 (@NReclining) October 21, 2023

I too am an optimist. It looks very dark now. It did during the birth of this country. Keep seeking ways to tell the truth. Simple truth is much easier to absorb than complicated lies. — Lisa Ross (@Twinkthepig) October 21, 2023

Repentance is real.



The story of Nineveh turning from its ways.



Things can change and improve. Nations can heal and turn away.



I hear you on the current trajectory. I disagree it ends that way, guaranteed.



People do awaken. Direction can be changed. — Colin Mullett (@colin_of_canada) October 21, 2023

I used to say we were making a terrible future for our children, but I’m accelerating this into the fact that we’re making a terrible present for ourselves.



I knew it would come quick, but not this quickly. — Andrew B (@andrewdbreck) October 21, 2023

We need bold and strong leadership to reverse course and all of our western governments are incapable of delivering it. — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) October 21, 2023

The outcome of the 2024 election will have a lot to do with how much we agree with this. It's kind of difficult to believe that Donald Trump could turn all this around, but at least he wasn't afraid to tell our NATO allies to shape up.

