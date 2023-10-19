Trans and Queer Activist Couple Who Substitute Teach Busted on Prostitution Charges

Something we've wondered, especially since Libs of TikTok hit the scene, is if there's any dress code whatsoever to be hired as a teacher. All the activist teachers we see on TikTok have blue hair and septum piercings. Do you have to dye your hair blue to get the job, or is that one of the perks of being hired — knowing that the school district affirms your identity.

Here's a story of a trans and queer couple who got caught in an undercover police sting. And they're substitute teachers in Tennessee.

Get your kids out of public schools pic.twitter.com/6htWbTfc8D — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 19, 2023

The Daily Mail reports:

A trans and queer activist couple who are substitute teachers for a Tennessee school district were recently busted for prostitution in Tennessee after an undercover sting by police. Ezra Fry, 22, and David Acevedo, 25, were cited in late August when Chattanooga Police Narcotics and detectives went undercover in a prostitution sting. The couple were detained after Fry led the undercover cop to the bedroom and was handed money for the sexual transaction. … Officers also found 'a large amount of drug paraphernalia inside the home, along with a .22 caliber revolver, the report stated. The report revealed both Acevedo and Fry said that 'they had to do this or they will starve.'

"The couple both worked as special education teachers in the Hamilton school district," the Mail adds.

The thing that never happens happened again. Imagine my shock — NovaRacer (@racer_nova) October 19, 2023

We're not allowed to be critical of that profession anymore. — Melissa Jean (@MelissaJeanSays) October 19, 2023

These two outstanding citizens were involved in a police sting? NO WAY 🤮 — Mark McLain (@MarkMcLain) October 19, 2023

Look at the hair. The hair says it all. — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) October 19, 2023

It's ridiculously easy to become a substitute teacher. You don't have to be a certified teacher. It's a bit of a glorified babysitting job. A target rich environment for perverts. — MarionJ (@HodgesBoots) October 19, 2023

This is how they describe themselves:



Fry: "Rabid Queer, Gender Anarchist, College Dropout"



Acevedo: "Trans, Disabled, Queer, Puerto Rican, ExEd Teacher"@hamcoschools, do y'all not look at this type of info before bringing people into the classroom? How do you vet people? — Orietta Rose 🇺🇲 (@0riettaRose) October 19, 2023

How are these people teachers? — Meezmo April (@MeezmoApril) October 19, 2023

They had to resort to prostitution because they couldn't live on substitute teacher money. If only teachers were paid more.

