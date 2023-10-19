Lee Zeldin Seen Entering Jim Jordan's Office Raising Suspicions He Will Throw His...
Trans and Queer Activist Couple Who Substitute Teach Busted on Prostitution Charges

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on October 19, 2023
Instagram

Something we've wondered, especially since Libs of TikTok hit the scene, is if there's any dress code whatsoever to be hired as a teacher. All the activist teachers we see on TikTok have blue hair and septum piercings. Do you have to dye your hair blue to get the job, or is that one of the perks of being hired — knowing that the school district affirms your identity.

Here's a story of a trans and queer couple who got caught in an undercover police sting. And they're substitute teachers in Tennessee.

The Daily Mail reports:

A trans and queer activist couple who are substitute teachers for a Tennessee school district were recently busted for prostitution in Tennessee after an undercover sting by police. 

Ezra Fry, 22, and David Acevedo, 25, were cited in late August when Chattanooga Police Narcotics and detectives went undercover in a prostitution sting. 

The couple were detained after Fry led the undercover cop to the bedroom and was handed money for the sexual transaction. 

Officers also found 'a large amount of drug paraphernalia inside the home, along with a .22 caliber revolver, the report stated. 

The report revealed both Acevedo and Fry said that 'they had to do this or they will starve.'

"The couple both worked as special education teachers in the Hamilton school district," the Mail adds.

They had to resort to prostitution because they couldn't live on substitute teacher money. If only teachers were paid more.

