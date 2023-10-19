Philip Klein Marvels at the Speed Hospital 'Bombing' Went From War Crime to Never Mind

The Problem With Jon Stewart Cancelled by Apple Plus. X Responds.
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on October 19, 2023
AP Photo/Abed Khaled

The story of Israel killing 500 innocent Palestinians in an airstrike on a hospital made headlines all week. Outlets like the New York Times hedged their bets with "Palestinians say," and then changed their headlines a couple of times to make it clear the "attack" on the hospital (which is still standing) was more of a "blast" of unknown origin. 

We know the origin: It was a misfired rocket from Gaza whose debris landed on a parking lot near the hospital. There are photos and videos of the scene from reporters on the ground. There are also tweets by members of The Squad still claiming that Israel bombed the hospital, which, as we said, is still standing. A few cars got burned up.

National Review Online editor Philip Klein marvels at the speed at which Israel's war crime was swept under the rug.

That's pretty much it.

They'd have to bomb a couple of hospitals and still not reach the body count from last Saturday.

The media apparently all got the statement from the Palestinian Health Ministry from Hamas and decided it was too important to check. But hey, it got people to besiege Israeli embassies around the world and continue to wallow in their hate.

***

