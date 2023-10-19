Philip Klein Marvels at the Speed Hospital 'Bombing' Went From War Crime to Never Mind

The story of Israel killing 500 innocent Palestinians in an airstrike on a hospital made headlines all week. Outlets like the New York Times hedged their bets with "Palestinians say," and then changed their headlines a couple of times to make it clear the "attack" on the hospital (which is still standing) was more of a "blast" of unknown origin.

We know the origin: It was a misfired rocket from Gaza whose debris landed on a parking lot near the hospital. There are photos and videos of the scene from reporters on the ground. There are also tweets by members of The Squad still claiming that Israel bombed the hospital, which, as we said, is still standing. A few cars got burned up.

National Review Online editor Philip Klein marvels at the speed at which Israel's war crime was swept under the rug.

The speed at which the hospital story shifted from “war crime” to “nevermind” once it became clear that it was caused by internal rocket fire and not Israel, shows that these people don’t actually care about Palestinian lives. They just hate Jewish ones. — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) October 19, 2023

That's pretty much it.

They thought they immediately had some moral equivalence to what happened two weeks ago at the music festival and in innocent peoples homes.



Now they don't have it, they will simply ignore their behavior, and wait for the next thing to try and use. It's sociopathic. https://t.co/OsAA4ET5T7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 19, 2023

Remember that one next time Ben Collins lectures about the need for stewards of truth. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 19, 2023

Sure was a lot of talk about war crimes on Tuesday, not so much today... — Winston Niles Rumfoord (@RumfoordNiles) October 19, 2023

Funny. Wouldn’t Israel bombing a hospital, killing 500 innocent people be the “proportional” response that everyone’s demanding? — Carlos (@txiokatu) October 19, 2023

They'd have to bomb a couple of hospitals and still not reach the body count from last Saturday.

They'll never forgive Israel for not bombing that hospital. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) October 18, 2023

The "bombing" reaffirmed a core tenet of their ideology, that Israel alone is the villain in this conflict. That belief has been disputed and held up to ridicule following War Crime Weekend, leaving these people desperate. And then, oh! A hospital bombing! At last. Balance! — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) October 19, 2023

"We believed it because we *wanted* to believe it. And we *wanted* to believe it because it seemed to confirm a belief we hold dear. This belief has come under serious scrutiny, and we're struggling now to reconcile it with reality. The bombing was a return to the familiar." — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) October 19, 2023

Rashida clinging to hope — Stop Uyghur Genocide (@FJnyc) October 19, 2023

Next time you consume any news coming from Gaza remember this hospital incident. — Ullas Chirikandoth (@Ullas_PC) October 19, 2023

The media apparently all got the statement from the Palestinian Health Ministry from Hamas and decided it was too important to check. But hey, it got people to besiege Israeli embassies around the world and continue to wallow in their hate.

***