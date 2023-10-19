NBC News: Palestinian health officials say 3,785 have been killed in Gaza

As we predicted, "proportional response" was going to be the narrative following Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel last Saturday, which killed several 9/11's worth of Israelis. Would Israel respond "proportionately" by killing 1,400 civilians in Gaza?

We'd like Israel's response to be completely disproportional. It's time to wipe out Hamas for good this time.

NBC News is running a tally of civilian deaths, and it looks like the Palestinians are "losing."

The death toll in Gaza has reached 3,785 people and more than 13,000 have been injured, Palestinian health officials say.



In Israel, 1,400 people have been killed and 3,500 wounded since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks. https://t.co/qNCcluGX5z — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 19, 2023

Are these the same Palestinian health officials who claimed Israel had bombed a hospital?

The “Palestinian health officials” are literally Hamas — Sunny McSunnyface (Taylor's Version) (@sunnyright) October 19, 2023

You are actually still using them as a source?



NBC "News" should be considered terrorist PR. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 19, 2023

The death toll of your reputation, already in tatters, has now reached infinity minus one. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 19, 2023

It would be much easier if you just forwarded Hamas' terrorist talking points in their original Arabic. — WeWerePromisedZombies! (@JeromehartlF) October 19, 2023

Imagine those people and 1400 Israelis being alive if not for Hamas. — Erik (@winefishdawg) October 19, 2023

Israel still hasn’t been able to count hundreds of bodies but somehow Hamas is able to definitively state that nearly 4,000 people are dead. Amazing logistics they got there in Gaza. https://t.co/ePruXZNctJ — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) October 19, 2023

I heard it was 40,000 and all of them are kids. — James (@Arlin4US) October 19, 2023

If it is 10% of that number, I'd be surprised. — Whateverdear (@WhateverDearest) October 19, 2023

They can't provide their own people electricity and water, but boy can they clear rubble and count bodies faster than any other government on earth. https://t.co/tnsxYsPBIQ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 19, 2023

Let's hope that now the ridiculous inflated casualty number from al Ahli has been called out, more critical thinking will be applied to Hamas-supplied figures. — Steve Townsend (@SteveTownsend0) October 19, 2023

The idea of a proportionate response is absurd, they're in a war. It's not a sport. — Syzmon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) October 19, 2023

And the world demands that Israel provide proof of their dead, in gory detail. — Montoya (@MidwitMilhouse) October 19, 2023

Don’t forget the proof they demanded for beheaded Jewish babies. — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) October 19, 2023

The media will control the narrative by making mistake after mistake but will never change and face no repercussions. What an industry. — Steven Lefkoff (@slefkoff) October 19, 2023

Does this include the 500 that didn’t die at the hospital? — Francis (@Francis78176532) October 19, 2023

It is sad to see any civilian die. But to get an idea of reality you need to understand the degree of exageration. Their claims were 500-900 for the hospital. Experts looking at the damage area in the parking lot would say less than 50. So easily 10x exagerated. — Stephen Hicks (@hickssteve) October 19, 2023

Western media has failed. Literally takes unverified information from a terrorist group as facts. Yet demand 2nd and 3rd sources for anything Israeli. — Kurt (@pantlessfuryfan) October 19, 2023

Again, the body count would be zero if Hamas hadn't invaded Israel and killed those 1,400 people. Forgive us if we don't trust those same terrorists to provide an accurate death toll.

