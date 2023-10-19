Meme-Maker Sentenced to Seven Months in Prison for Attempting to Trick Voters
NBC News: Palestinian health officials say 3,785 have been killed in Gaza

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on October 19, 2023
AP Photo/Yousef Masoud

As we predicted, "proportional response" was going to be the narrative following Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel last Saturday, which killed several 9/11's worth of Israelis. Would Israel respond "proportionately" by killing 1,400 civilians in Gaza?

We'd like Israel's response to be completely disproportional. It's time to wipe out Hamas for good this time.

NBC News is running a tally of civilian deaths, and it looks like the Palestinians are "losing."

Are these the same Palestinian health officials who claimed Israel had bombed a hospital?

Again, the body count would be zero if Hamas hadn't invaded Israel and killed those 1,400 people. Forgive us if we don't trust those same terrorists to provide an accurate death toll.

