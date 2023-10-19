NBC News: Palestinian health officials say 3,785 have been killed in Gaza
GayPatriot Suspended, Again, for Insulting an Apologist for Antisemites as Only He Can
Actor John Cusack Still Waiting for a Definitive Answer on Who Bombed the...
The Problem With Jon Stewart Cancelled by Apple Plus. X Responds.
Over 400 Capitol Hill Staffers Signed a Letter for a Ceasefire and They...
Philip Klein Marvels at the Speed Hospital 'Bombing' Went From War Crime to...
Sunny Hostin Says Rep. Jim Jordan Yelled at Her So Much He Was...
President Joe Biden argues for sending more money to Ukraine and Israel
'Solidarity with My Sister-in-Service' Cori Bush Outdoes Herself Defending Rashida Tlaib a...
High School Kids Post Video of Their Pro-Hamas March Through the Hallways
Lee Zeldin Seen Entering Jim Jordan's Office Raising Suspicions He Will Throw His...
House Republicans Are Doing Their Level Best to Hand The Majority to Democrats...
SHOCKING! A Fight Allegedly Almost Broke Out in The Last GOP Conference to...
Trans and Queer Activist Couple Who Substitute Teach Busted on Prostitution Charges

More Than 70 Harvard Profs Sign Letter Asking School to Denounce Harassment of Hamas Supporters

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on October 19, 2023
AP Photo/Michael Casey, File

Harvard has been a total embarrassment ever since those Hamas terrorist paragliders dropped into Israel to kill more than a thousand innocent men, women, and children. It was the biggest loss of Jewish life in one day since the Holocaust. And that caused some 36 anti-Israeli Harvard student groups to sign a statement supporting Hamas and condemning the apartheid state of Israel. Some students are beginning to regret signing a letter they didn't even read. Employers have taken notice.

Advertisement

We're not sure who wrote this one, but 70 Harvard faculty members have signed a letter to Harvard President Claudine Gay urging the school to do something about the harassment of Palestinian, Arab, Black, and Muslim students and "other supporters of Palestinian liberation." They do throw the word "antisemitism" in there, but that was probably a typo.

“We call on you, and the Harvard leadership, to publicly and unequivocally condemn the intimidation and harassment of Palestinian, Arab, Black, and Muslim students and other supporters of Palestinian liberation at Harvard. The leadership should denounce all forms of racism, Islamophobia, and xenophobia, including antisemitism and anti-Palestinian racism. The leadership should hold responsible all those involved in the attacks against our students and provide adequate measures to protect them.“

This is just like that House resolution that started as a censure of Ilhan Omar and ended up being a denunciation of all forms of racism, including Islamophobia. We noticed the faculty didn't condemn the terrorist attack nor the taking of hostages.

Recommended

GayPatriot Suspended, Again, for Insulting an Apologist for Antisemites as Only He Can
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

They want the school to do more to protect pro-Hamas demonstrations while denouncing antisemitism.

Advertisement

We were wondering that.

All of these pro-Hamas demonstrations on campus wouldn't be happening if Hamas hadn't given them a reason to celebrate by invading Israel and killing more than a thousand civilians. It shouldn't be hard to see that Hamas started this with a terrorist attack in the works for two years.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HAMAS HARVARD ISRAEL TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GayPatriot Suspended, Again, for Insulting an Apologist for Antisemites as Only He Can
Aaron Walker
WATCH: The Moment the Newest ‘BLM Martyr’ Leonard Cure is Shot by Police (and a Legal Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
The Problem With Jon Stewart Cancelled by Apple Plus. X Responds.
Tertullianus
NBC News: Palestinian health officials say 3,785 have been killed in Gaza
Brett T.
Over 400 Capitol Hill Staffers Signed a Letter for a Ceasefire and They Need a SAFE SPACE STAT
Chad Felix Greene
Philip Klein Marvels at the Speed Hospital 'Bombing' Went From War Crime to Never Mind
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
GayPatriot Suspended, Again, for Insulting an Apologist for Antisemites as Only He Can Aaron Walker
Advertisement