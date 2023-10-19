More Than 70 Harvard Profs Sign Letter Asking School to Denounce Harassment of Hamas Supporters

Harvard has been a total embarrassment ever since those Hamas terrorist paragliders dropped into Israel to kill more than a thousand innocent men, women, and children. It was the biggest loss of Jewish life in one day since the Holocaust. And that caused some 36 anti-Israeli Harvard student groups to sign a statement supporting Hamas and condemning the apartheid state of Israel. Some students are beginning to regret signing a letter they didn't even read. Employers have taken notice.

We're not sure who wrote this one, but 70 Harvard faculty members have signed a letter to Harvard President Claudine Gay urging the school to do something about the harassment of Palestinian, Arab, Black, and Muslim students and "other supporters of Palestinian liberation." They do throw the word "antisemitism" in there, but that was probably a typo.

New open letter to @Harvard President Claudine Gay signed by over 70 faculty members:



“We call on you, and the Harvard leadership, to publicly and unequivocally condemn the intimidation and harassment of Palestinian, Arab, Black, and Muslim students and other supporters of… pic.twitter.com/D3FPiNZZ38 — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) October 19, 2023

“We call on you, and the Harvard leadership, to publicly and unequivocally condemn the intimidation and harassment of Palestinian, Arab, Black, and Muslim students and other supporters of Palestinian liberation at Harvard. The leadership should denounce all forms of racism, Islamophobia, and xenophobia, including antisemitism and anti-Palestinian racism. The leadership should hold responsible all those involved in the attacks against our students and provide adequate measures to protect them.“

This is just like that House resolution that started as a censure of Ilhan Omar and ended up being a denunciation of all forms of racism, including Islamophobia. We noticed the faculty didn't condemn the terrorist attack nor the taking of hostages.

How childish. You support Hamas, you better suck it up, because life is going to suck. You can renounce your support for mass murder or we can assume you support it. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 19, 2023

And yet, if they had misgendered some switcharoo, these same people would be demanding their expulsion. — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) October 19, 2023

Let them fight pic.twitter.com/qGgbC1R82K — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 19, 2023

"Including antisemitism" - does this also include the open celebration of genocide, or is it just regarding not hurting the feelings of people openly celebrating terrorism. It's unclear by this statement. — David Weisburd 🚀 (@DWeisburd) October 19, 2023

They want the school to do more to protect pro-Hamas demonstrations while denouncing antisemitism.

I really think the value of degrees on every level is dramatically decreasing because of these people. We care far more about the race of students than we do about advancing various fields nowadays.



I honestly respect a trade school electrician more than a Harvard social worker — Jordan (@yamihere333) October 19, 2023

What Islamophobia? What harassment? What is in the water at Harvard? — Igor Kaplun (@IggyKap) October 19, 2023

"Anti-Palestinian racism?" Is this a thing that was just invented at Harvard? — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) October 19, 2023

Seems like a real leader would be thankful that she’s got a list of where to start pruning the staff. If she was a real leader. — WileECoyote (@mhd2841758) October 19, 2023

Great list of Nazis. — CANCAP (@CANCAP1337) October 19, 2023

Are they really claiming civilian causalities were an accidental or incidental part of the Hamas attacks?



Whatever. — Rich Horton (@PurePopPub) October 19, 2023

Is Palestine a race now — 🕯🇺🇸Lauren Masters (@SarahKWilliam) October 19, 2023

We were wondering that.

Did they submit letters of resignation, too? — Kim Baffa (@MommyBaffa) October 19, 2023

All of these pro-Hamas demonstrations on campus wouldn't be happening if Hamas hadn't given them a reason to celebrate by invading Israel and killing more than a thousand civilians. It shouldn't be hard to see that Hamas started this with a terrorist attack in the works for two years.

