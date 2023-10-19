High School Kids Post Video of Their Pro-Hamas March Through the Hallways

A lot of people have been rightfully asking why people hate Jews and Israel so much. It's about Jews colonizing Palestine and establishing their own successful democracy and a prosperous country. We've done a lot of posts about pro-Hamas statements and protests at universities, with one professor saying he found the Hamas terrorist attack on the music festival "exhilarating."

We know that the Palestinians teach their children to hate Jews — MEMRI TV posts a lot of shocking children's shows glorifying terrorism. But what about these high school students at Balboa High School in San Francisco? Sure, it's a liberal city, but have their parents indoctrinated them to want to wipe out Israel, or is it the school?

And here's a video from Balboa High School students in San Francisco... pic.twitter.com/rtF4eTSmpZ — Zack Haber (@ZZZZZZZZZZZack) October 18, 2023

None of them could point to Palestine on a map. — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾🇺🇸 (@seniordogzrule) October 19, 2023

Holy shit, we have our work cut out for us in deprogramming a whole generation of antisemites. This is a high school in San Francisco.



pic.twitter.com/Wmuyyd1AKd — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) October 19, 2023

Imagine sending your Jewish child to this high school.

"From the river to the sea" is generally understood as a call for the elimination / destruction of Israel. It’s a slogan taken up by terrorist groups like Hamas, as a staple of antisemitic discourse. — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) October 19, 2023

It's a call to wipe Israel off the map.

Have you seen the State of California Ethnic Studies Curriculum? They get class credit for stuff like this. It's totally insane. The suggested exams included assertions like, "European Jews who came to the USA after the Holocaust had white privilege" — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 19, 2023

They don’t even know what river or what sea. — Peter (@AzeriArmsDealer) October 19, 2023

Disturbing. Even worse, the school most likely motivated them to do it. — Luis Angel Gato (@FungiTech_MMC) October 19, 2023

These young girls should take a field trip to Gaza to meet the people they're supporting. I'm sure they'd treat them better than those mean Israelis. — doggone (@trnrbrnt) October 19, 2023

I’m honestly curious if any of these kids could actually find Isreal or Palestine (Gaza & West Bank) on a map? — Josue (@thepapioppa) October 19, 2023

Time for a new foreign exchange program. — ConservativeVeteran (@rtarmyguy) October 19, 2023

This is in support of a terrorist group paragliding into a music festival and shooting hundreds of innocent people. This is what they support. This editor remembers in middle school when "Free the Hostages" flag stickers were everywhere. Now Hamas takes hostages, including Americans, and they get their own teen cheer squad.

