High School Kids Post Video of Their Pro-Hamas March Through the Hallways

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on October 19, 2023
Twitter

A lot of people have been rightfully asking why people hate Jews and Israel so much. It's about Jews colonizing Palestine and establishing their own successful democracy and a prosperous country. We've done a lot of posts about pro-Hamas statements and protests at universities, with one professor saying he found the Hamas terrorist attack on the music festival "exhilarating."

We know that the Palestinians teach their children to hate Jews — MEMRI TV posts a lot of shocking children's shows glorifying terrorism. But what about these high school students at Balboa High School in San Francisco? Sure, it's a liberal city, but have their parents indoctrinated them to want to wipe out Israel, or is it the school?

Imagine sending your Jewish child to this high school.

It's a call to wipe Israel off the map.

This is in support of a terrorist group paragliding into a music festival and shooting hundreds of innocent people. This is what they support. This editor remembers in middle school when "Free the Hostages" flag stickers were everywhere. Now Hamas takes hostages, including Americans, and they get their own teen cheer squad.

