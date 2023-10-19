Actor John Cusack Still Waiting for a Definitive Answer on Who Bombed the Hospital

As of this writing, actor John Cusack wrote this tweet 46 minutes ago, four hours after posting a picture of the New York Times headline, "U.S. Backs Israel, As Cause of Blast Remains Disputed."

We're trusting the U.S. government on this one, seeing as the hospital that was allegedly blown up by an Israeli airstrike is still standing. There are current photos of it, and of the parking lot where debris from a misfired Hamas rocket fell. No one blew up a hospital at all. Hamas did some damage to a parking lot near the hospital, but members of The Squad are leaving up their tweets alleging Israel killed 500 innocent Palestinians in the blast.

If anyone has definitive reporting either way - please share https://t.co/jYEF85IkHI — John Cusack (@johncusack) October 19, 2023

We do like that Cusack differentiated between "definitive reporting" and the New York Times.

Maybe for some dark reason you don’t feel the pain of the Israelis like you feel the pain of the Palestinian but I do and I am not jewish. — Ivan Kasanzew🎬 (@IvanKasanzew) October 19, 2023

Why do you guys want it to be Israel so bad? It's very odd — jacob (@guardsfan92) October 19, 2023

You are such a disappointment. Sad what’s become of you Mr Cusack — ישי קיצ'לס (@whatevergever) October 19, 2023

Genocide squad — 𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕒𝕕 (@Hmdwski) October 19, 2023

Tried hard to fake it but so obvious!!! — realtalk.eth (@rid_nft) October 19, 2023

Are you waiting for Hamas or PIJ to own up to it? — Mike (@images_mc) October 19, 2023

You won’t believe it unless it fits what you want to believe. — Neil Cohen (@NeilCohen65) October 19, 2023

There's nighttime video from Al Jazeera of the rocket launch gone wrong and daytime video of the blast site, which is a burned-out parking lot. There's no impact crater. The New York Times ran a photo of a completely unrelated bombed building underneath its headline about the hospital "bombing," giving readers the impression that was the hospital.

The hospital is fine. The source for Israel being the culprit is Hamas. Would Hamas lie?

As someone said above, Cusack and the like will always suspect Israel did it because they want Israel to have perpetrated an atrocity like the Hamas invasion.

***