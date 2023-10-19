Actor John Cusack Still Waiting for a Definitive Answer on Who Bombed the Hospital

NBC News: Palestinian health officials say 3,785 have been killed in Gaza
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on October 19, 2023

As of this writing, actor John Cusack wrote this tweet 46 minutes ago, four hours after posting a picture of the New York Times headline, "U.S. Backs Israel, As Cause of Blast Remains Disputed."

We're trusting the U.S. government on this one, seeing as the hospital that was allegedly blown up by an Israeli airstrike is still standing. There are current photos of it, and of the parking lot where debris from a misfired Hamas rocket fell. No one blew up a hospital at all. Hamas did some damage to a parking lot near the hospital, but members of The Squad are leaving up their tweets alleging Israel killed 500 innocent Palestinians in the blast. 

We do like that Cusack differentiated between "definitive reporting" and the New York Times.

There's nighttime video from Al Jazeera of the rocket launch gone wrong and daytime video of the blast site, which is a burned-out parking lot. There's no impact crater. The New York Times ran a photo of a completely unrelated bombed building underneath its headline about the hospital "bombing," giving readers the impression that was the hospital. 

The hospital is fine. The source for Israel being the culprit is Hamas. Would Hamas lie?

As someone said above, Cusack and the like will always suspect Israel did it because they want Israel to have perpetrated an atrocity like the Hamas invasion.

***

