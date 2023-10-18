Some Muslims Don't Think the Biden Administration Is Taking Their Grief Into Consideration

Oprah Pushes Back Against Romney's 'Unity Presidential Ticket'
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on October 18, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

This editor wrote one positive post about President Joe Biden after he'd finally delivered his remarks on the invasion of Israel by Hamas. Biden made it clear that America stands with Israel.

According to POLITICO, some Arab American leaders, as well as people within his own administration, feel as though the administration isn't recognizing their grief over their terrorist buddies in Gaza being killed.

Holly Otterbein writes:

Several expressed disappointment in comments made last week by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who called progressive lawmakers’ advocacy for a cease-fire “disgraceful,” “wrong” and “repugnant.” They were particularly frustrated given that two of the top liberal politicians advocating for a cease-fire are Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Those members, the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, were among a group of progressive female lawmakers of color who received a security briefing from Capitol Police amid an uptick in threats.

In another piece, POLITICO talked about the environment within the White House after the October 7 terror attack.

A 'Disheveled' Biden Wandered Around AF1 Talking to Reporters (While WH Staff Looked 'Terrified')
Doug P.
"… some Muslim, Arab and Palestinian Americans who work in the Biden administration are feeling like their grief is not being taken into similar consideration."

Think about poor Rep. Rashida Tlaib, breaking down in tears at a rally today after telling the story of that hospital that Israel bombed. Someone think of her grief.


