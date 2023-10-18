Some Muslims Don't Think the Biden Administration Is Taking Their Grief Into Consideration

This editor wrote one positive post about President Joe Biden after he'd finally delivered his remarks on the invasion of Israel by Hamas. Biden made it clear that America stands with Israel.

Advertisement

According to POLITICO, some Arab American leaders, as well as people within his own administration, feel as though the administration isn't recognizing their grief over their terrorist buddies in Gaza being killed.

Arab American leaders privately tell Biden admin to change its rhetoric https://t.co/qMmRoHRxjz — POLITICO (@politico) October 18, 2023

Holly Otterbein writes:

Several expressed disappointment in comments made last week by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who called progressive lawmakers’ advocacy for a cease-fire “disgraceful,” “wrong” and “repugnant.” They were particularly frustrated given that two of the top liberal politicians advocating for a cease-fire are Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Those members, the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, were among a group of progressive female lawmakers of color who received a security briefing from Capitol Police amid an uptick in threats.

Did you get this article directly from Hamas too? — G.R.I.N.D. (@acymetric) October 18, 2023

In another piece, POLITICO talked about the environment within the White House after the October 7 terror attack.

Despite Palestinian terrorists orchestrating the largest mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust, Politico really wants you to know that it’s the liberal Palestinian Biden admin staffers that are the real victims pic.twitter.com/giN2paA9Kg — e-beth (@ebeth360) October 18, 2023

"… some Muslim, Arab and Palestinian Americans who work in the Biden administration are feeling like their grief is not being taken into similar consideration."

Gotta focus on the real victims — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) October 18, 2023

Take it easy on them. There upset that their favorite terrorist cells are being raided. — Formerly Fat Matt (@JustTheTipMatt) October 18, 2023

They should all leave — 3 (@e0lvra) October 18, 2023

F Them. — Dave Gilliard (@gilliardda) October 18, 2023

Think about poor Rep. Rashida Tlaib, breaking down in tears at a rally today after telling the story of that hospital that Israel bombed. Someone think of her grief.



