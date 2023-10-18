Nate Silver Says to Have Some Sympathy for the Press Who Botched the Bombed Hospital Story

Biden Makes Himself Clear That Hamas Does Not Represent the Palestinians
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on October 18, 2023
AP Photo/Abed Khaled

The New York Times and other outlets are trying to reel in that story about Israel bombing a hospital and killing 500 Palestinians now that we see some terrorist rocket debris from a misfire hit a parking lot near a hospital. The hospital's still standing — there's video of it today, in operation. No impact craters or anything.

Nate Silver has a strange request: we should be so much more sympathetic to media screw-ups that are happening in real-time.

The statistician says "It's literally ten times harder" to report breaking news.

Hamas tells you that Israel bombed a hospital … does that sit right with you? Would Hamas make something like that up?

As Twitchy reported earlier, mobs of Palestine supporters are gathered outside embassies around the world over this.

You're journalists … maybe get some follow-up from your Hamas sources, like photos or video or anything.

