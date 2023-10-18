Nate Silver Says to Have Some Sympathy for the Press Who Botched the Bombed Hospital Story

The New York Times and other outlets are trying to reel in that story about Israel bombing a hospital and killing 500 Palestinians now that we see some terrorist rocket debris from a misfire hit a parking lot near a hospital. The hospital's still standing — there's video of it today, in operation. No impact craters or anything.

Advertisement

Nate Silver has a strange request: we should be so much more sympathetic to media screw-ups that are happening in real-time.

As someone who frequently criticizes the media, I'd just say you should be approximately 10x more sympathetic to media fuck-ups on stories that are unfolding in real time (i.e. over minutes/hours versus days/weeks). It's literally 10x harder. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 18, 2023

The statistician says "It's literally ten times harder" to report breaking news.

Yeah, come on guys, you can’t hold them responsible for pushing false narratives that always happen to support a left wing worldview, even when they end up causing widespread riots and geopolitical chaos.



They’re doing their best here. Lighten up. https://t.co/EruWq9kXl2 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 18, 2023

Here’s the thing, @NateSilver538. They didn’t “f**k up” here.



Because their objective isn’t reporting truth. Their objective is establishing their preferred Narrative.



They’re doing an excellent job at that. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 18, 2023

How about not repeating terrorist propaganda all day, every day? — JWF (@JammieWF) October 18, 2023

"stories that are unfolding in real time"



Which is why a responsible media should wait for all of the facts before parroting agitprop from terrorist organization. They've created a worldwide firestorm against Jewish people. They get contempt from me, not sympathy — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 18, 2023

An international conference of political leaders was canceled over this. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) October 18, 2023

Guys, it’s a little unfair to expect accuracy from the MSM that believes “misinformation” is one of the greatest threats in existence. — Scott B (@Devils73) October 18, 2023

Hamas tells you that Israel bombed a hospital … does that sit right with you? Would Hamas make something like that up?

I’m sure it’s just a completely honest oopsie daisy when media outlets frame headlines in a way that makes conjecture sound like confirmed facts. — Julian Racoonian (@realprsn4sure) October 18, 2023

Here is an idea, Nate: Don't assert blame if you don't have solid evidence, especially when the blame you are asserting relies entirely on an international terrorist organization.



No sympathies. People can die from these mistakes. Expect better. — Spooky Joe (@jmotivator) October 18, 2023

As Twitchy reported earlier, mobs of Palestine supporters are gathered outside embassies around the world over this.

This makes me insane with rage. They want all of the perks ($, status, influence) with ZERO expectations to merit those perks. I mean, the cashier at Winn-Dixie has some 'splaining to do if her drawer is $20 short, but we can't expect $100K+ reporters to get basic facts straight — G's BFF (@GsBFF1) October 18, 2023

Advertisement

You're journalists … maybe get some follow-up from your Hamas sources, like photos or video or anything.

***