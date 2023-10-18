Nancy Pelosi Doesn't Know Anything About Democrats Posting Hamas Propaganda

Rep. Rashida Tlaib not only has a couple of tweets up blasting Israel for its airstrike on a Baptist hospital, killing 500 Palestinians, but she's out front of the Capitol telling a small audience of protesters about that hospital being blown up. As we now know from journalists on the group, debris from a rocket hit a parking lot near a hospital.

What does Democratic House leadership think of Tlaib's tweets blaming Israel for killing hundreds of innocents? National Review decided to check it out. Nancy Pelosi hasn't really paid attention, and Hakeem Jeffries hasn't seen any of the tweets. Should they delete them? "I don't know who's doing what," Pelosi explained.

Nancy Pelosi & Hakeem Jeffries decline to call on Ilhan Omar & Rashida Tlaib to retract their false claims that Israel is to blame for the deaths of 500 civilians at a Gaza hospital—misinformation that has incited riots worldwide.https://t.co/KQoZKp3oNPhttps://t.co/wF2Wb6WYgc pic.twitter.com/ZL2UUyYUws — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) October 18, 2023

A lot of people think that when the Omars & Tlaibs are exposed to the truth they'll have to face it. They won't, they don't, no one makes them. Their hatred for Israel isn't rational, it's reflexive. So no, they don't care who shot the rocket that didn't hit the hospital. https://t.co/oythqh0qcM — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 18, 2023

So a sitting US representative condemns another country for something that has proven to have not happened, and won't retract? — Forward (@Fordward14) October 18, 2023

I don’t want to EVER hear another Democrat tell me that the truth should matter or babble on about misinformation.

Ever. — Holly Thornton 🇺🇸 (@beachmamax2) October 18, 2023

Why won’t they insist she speak the truth? — Drea Thorn (@drea_thorn) October 18, 2023

Wow!

“I haven’t seen those comments” - @RepJeffries

“I don’t know who’s doing what” - @SpeakerPelosi



🙈🙉🤐



2024 is around the corner! I really hope the Jewish community is paying attention! — CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) October 18, 2023

Sure they aren't aware 🤡 — Dave (@DilligafDave01) October 18, 2023

Pelosi responded in the best way possible to allow her to ignore the comments made by Tlaib and Omar. Pelosi is a coward. — Brian Katz (@BSKatz) October 18, 2023

@RashidaTlaib is inciting violence by pushing the Big Lie — Dave (@tecnomuzik) October 18, 2023

Doesn't this make her a stochastic terrorist? She's just throwing this misinfo out to her followers hoping one of them does something violent.

***