Rep. Rashida Tlaib Ignores Questions on Pushing Lie About Israel Bombing a Gaza...

Nancy Pelosi Doesn't Know Anything About Democrats Posting Hamas Propaganda

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on October 18, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Rashida Tlaib not only has a couple of tweets up blasting Israel for its airstrike on a Baptist hospital, killing 500 Palestinians, but she's out front of the Capitol telling a small audience of protesters about that hospital being blown up. As we now know from journalists on the group, debris from a rocket hit a parking lot near a hospital.

What does Democratic House leadership think of Tlaib's tweets blaming Israel for killing hundreds of innocents? National Review decided to check it out. Nancy Pelosi hasn't really paid attention, and Hakeem Jeffries hasn't seen any of the tweets. Should they delete them? "I don't know who's doing what," Pelosi explained.

Doesn't this make her a stochastic terrorist? She's just throwing this misinfo out to her followers hoping one of them does something violent.

