DHS Officer Who Assesses Asylum Claims Was Really Jazzed About the Hamas Invasion

Liberals complain about conservatives being hypocrites about "cancel culture," but cancel culture isn't feeling repercussions for your words but rather having 10-year-old tweets dug up and used against you. There has been an encouraging number of stories about law students losing their gigs after signing on to that statement praising Hamas.

We're not sure who dug this up, but a woman working at the Department of Homeland Security reportedly assessing asylum claims was really thrilled with Hamas' invasion of Israel and posted every happy emoji she could on October 8, along with an image of Hamas terrorists paragliding over Israel's wall.

Meet the former PLO spokeswoman now working at the Department of Homeland Security assessing asylum claims.



Her response to Hamas terrorism: "Fuck Israel, the government, and its military. Are you ready for your downfall?"



And she's still employed.https://t.co/eq3NIS42Zg — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 18, 2023

Of course, she is still employed.

Here are some posts from the pro-Hamas government employee.



She told @lukerosiak to mind his own "fucking business" in a phone interview, and that her hatred of Jews doesn't impact her ability to do her job. https://t.co/eq3NIS42Zg pic.twitter.com/DxPs2GV2nj — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 18, 2023

I'm a Nazi on my own time, dammit.

The Department of Homeland Security hired a literal former spokesperson for the PLO and put her in charge of vetting "asylum" seekers



While working as an Asylum Officer, she remained an open pro-Hamas extremist who hates all Jews who don't condemn Israelhttps://t.co/YTpcnqgQGz — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 18, 2023

In 2017, Trump expelled the PLO's "delegation to the US" from DC. That left its spokeswoman looking for a job--and Trump's DHS then hired her to become a US official vetting immigrants.



“F*** Israel and any Jew that supports Israel... Are you ready for your downfall?” she says. pic.twitter.com/dCKONiK6F5 — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 18, 2023

Two possibilities: Either DHS called the PLO to get a job reference as part of the vetting process, or it didn't vet even the people it hires to vet immigrants She posted to public social media continuously about her true allegiance and goal to "root the resistance in Palestine" pic.twitter.com/moI7QY4tzu — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 18, 2023

Newja Ali was promoted this year. Asked about it, DHS said "USCIS strongly condemns antisemitism & the use of violent rhetoric in any form,” adding that its vetting officers are unbiased & polite



Reached by phone, Ali said she is still employed &

to "mind your fucking business" pic.twitter.com/ipWh2EHEy6 — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 18, 2023

Sweet girl.

Is she not protected by the first amendment? — NOT Dr. Susan Calvin (@TooSpecial7442) October 18, 2023

She sure is. — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 18, 2023

Yep.

She was hired during the Trump administration, which shut down the PLO office in the U.S. but apparently failed to stop its employees from joining the government. — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 18, 2023

More foreign agents within our government — Patrick McRae (@patricksb4) October 18, 2023

Our government is a disgrace. — 🇺🇸 Rick 🇺🇸 (@SniperGhostM24) October 18, 2023

Working at Dept of Homeland Security. Yeah. Good choice. Makes sense. — Alessa Caye (@AlessaCaye) October 18, 2023

Odds are high that she's protected from firing. — Gus (@Gus_802) October 18, 2023

They're her personal social media accounts, etc.

Every single government employee or elected official that has expressed their support for terrorism, which is exactly what she did here, should be removed from their position permanently. And also deported if applicable. — Wendy (@TheWordIsFinal) October 18, 2023

Oh boy, they're coming out in droves, saying what they really really think — X liberty and true Justice for all (@ceb_free) October 18, 2023

That's classic … her interests are Palestine and conflict intervention.

Why is anyone from the PLO in our government at any level, let alone at the Department of Homeland Security?

BREAKING: The DHS employee has officially been put on leave, a spokesman tells @dcexaminer https://t.co/PhwDxOcikZ pic.twitter.com/33JN6VA6gO — Gabe Kaminsky (@gekaminsky) October 18, 2023





