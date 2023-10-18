DHS Officer Who Assesses Asylum Claims Was Really Jazzed About the Hamas Invasion

Some Muslims Don't Think the Biden Administration Is Taking Their Grief Into Consideration
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on October 18, 2023
Meme

Liberals complain about conservatives being hypocrites about "cancel culture," but cancel culture isn't feeling repercussions for your words but rather having 10-year-old tweets dug up and used against you. There has been an encouraging number of stories about law students losing their gigs after signing on to that statement praising Hamas.

We're not sure who dug this up, but a woman working at the Department of Homeland Security reportedly assessing asylum claims was really thrilled with Hamas' invasion of Israel and posted every happy emoji she could on October 8, along with an image of Hamas terrorists paragliding over Israel's wall.

Of course, she is still employed. 

I'm a Nazi on my own time, dammit.

Sweet girl.

Yep.

They're her personal social media accounts, etc.

That's classic … her interests are Palestine and conflict intervention. 

Why is anyone from the PLO in our government at any level, let alone at the Department of Homeland Security?


***

