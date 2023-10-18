Biden Makes Himself Clear That Hamas Does Not Represent the Palestinians

Whenever President Joe Biden's comms team kicks off a tweet with "Let me make myself clear," you know you're in for something stupid. "Seriously, no joke."

What Biden wants us all to know is that the vast majority of Palestinians are not Hamas, and Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people.

Are there terrorist groups in Palestine trying to take out Hamas that we're not hearing about? And it wasn't literally every Palestinian who was out in the street celebrating the invasion of Israel, just a few extremists.

Let me make myself clear:



The vast majority of Palestinians are not Hamas.



And Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 18, 2023

In a world where there could be a 2024 race between Biden and Ron DeSantis, recall that DeSantis said all Palestinians are antisemitic.

So you're saying the leadership voted into office does not represent the views of the citizens?



Finally, we agree Joe. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 18, 2023

Nobody would dispute there are many Palestinians in the world including the USA who abhor terrorism and Hamas. But aren't we talking about Gaza specifically? Hamas = the government of Gaza. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 18, 2023

They LITERALLY represent the Palestinian people. That's their government -- and they're popular among Palestinians. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 18, 2023

The vast majority of Palestinians support Hamas and would vote for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh if given the opportunity. The U.S. government knows this, which is why it refuses to demand new Palestinian elections. Biden is lying. https://t.co/qcD6aqQc2J pic.twitter.com/b5f31lFgqR — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 18, 2023

Hamas was literally elected as their government, 16 years ago. So, they do indeed “represent” the people. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) October 18, 2023

Narrator: Hamas is, in fact, the government of the Gaza Strip. Joe knew this when he made the statement, but it didn’t fit the narrative that he had adopted. — Dan Stilwell (@realdanstilwell) October 18, 2023

Hamas has HIGHER approval ratings, than YOU do, Joe Biden!✔️🤔 pic.twitter.com/jFYP9Yva82 — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) October 18, 2023

Actually, Hamas does represent the Palestinian people literally. It's their elected government. 🤔 — Backblastradio (@Backblastradio) October 18, 2023

This is what a large majority of Palestinians asked for … they voted for Hamas to represent them.

We get it if Biden is just trying to cool down any "hate crimes" over the war in Israel, but we have to give him at least two Pinocchios for that last sentence.

