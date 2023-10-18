Biden Makes Himself Clear That Hamas Does Not Represent the Palestinians

A 'Disheveled' Biden Wandered Around AF1 Talking to Reporters (While WH Staff Looked...
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on October 18, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Whenever President Joe Biden's comms team kicks off a tweet with "Let me make myself clear," you know you're in for something stupid. "Seriously, no joke."

What Biden wants us all to know is that the vast majority of Palestinians are not Hamas, and Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people.

Are there terrorist groups in Palestine trying to take out Hamas that we're not hearing about? And it wasn't literally every Palestinian who was out in the street celebrating the invasion of Israel, just a few extremists.

In a world where there could be a 2024 race between Biden and Ron DeSantis, recall that DeSantis said all Palestinians are antisemitic.

This is what a large majority of Palestinians asked for … they voted for Hamas to represent them.

We get it if Biden is just trying to cool down any "hate crimes" over the war in Israel, but we have to give him at least two Pinocchios for that last sentence.

***

