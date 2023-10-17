The Guardian Has a Problem With The Daily Wire's heteronormative, patriotic kids' cartoon

Gag order prevents Donald Trump from making any statements about the special counsel
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on October 17, 2023
Daily Wire

As you probably know, The Daily Wire has expanded into a bunch of avenues, including TV. On Monday, they announced the launch of their children's network, Bentkey. On Tuesday, Guardian writer and children's program aficionado Janine Israel ran a piece criticizing the "right-wing" kids' show "Chip Chilla."

"Have I died and woken up in the 1950s? Why is this happening now?" asks Steph Harmon, setting up the attack on woke Disney+ and shows where they can sneak in queerness wherever they can.

One of Bentkey’s four original series is Chip Chilla: an animated show about a family of chinchillas who are homeschooled by their parents, voiced by embattled former-Broadway actor Laura Osnes, and actor and culture war warrior Rob Schneider. The pastel colour palette bears a resemblance to a certain beloved Australian animated preschool series, and the three kids and parents in the series engage in elaborate role play. You’ll notice the music in the teaser also rings distinct Bluey bells.

Well, chinchillas are actually furry rodents native to South America. But there’s nothing vaguely Latino about the American-accented characters in Chip Chilla, who – in the six episodes I watched – inhabit a very wholesome, heteronormative, patriotic slice of US suburbia.

It gets worse: 

"Take gender roles, for instance. While Chilli, the mother in Bluey, is engaged outside the home with work, the father, Bandit, is an active and relatively equal caregiver to the two kids. The parents in Chip Chilla, meanwhile, embody more traditional roles: the mother, Chinny (voiced by Osnes), does a lot of the feeding, nurturing and affection-giving, while the distinctly alpha father Chum Chum (Schneider) leads the charge (while Chinny assists) in teaching topics such as Frankenstein, the Three Musketeers and America’s heroic role in the moon landing."

Oh no! A children's cartoon that reflects traditional American values.

Have these people seen anything that has come out of The Daily Wire's studios? It's not all "right-wing," although conservative values are on tap. Good to know The Guardian is on top of this kids' propaganda push.

***

Tags: CARTOON GUARDIAN DAILY WIRE

