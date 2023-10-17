Socialist antifascist who says the British Empire banned homosexuality in Gaza meets Community Notes

Do you know how antisemite Rep. Rashida Tlaib has both a Palestinian flag and a Pride flag flying outside of her official Congressional office? A lot of people saw some cognitive dissonance there, and we're hearing too a lot of support for Hamas from the LGBTQ community. Just take a look at the student organizations that have signed statements condemning Israel.

Owen Jones, the socialist, antifascist Guardian columnist, posted Monday that it was the British Empire who made homosexual unlawful in Gaza.

I'm being spammed with this sort of stuff, so:



1) There isn't the death penalty for homosexuality in Gaza. It's a prison sentence of up to 10 years: bad enough without exaggeration.



2) If 3% of Gazans are LGBTQ, Israel has killed around 90 LGBTQ Gazans in 9 days. https://t.co/cCiWDhW6Vd — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) October 16, 2023

Oh, and by the way, it wasn't actually Hamas who introduced the law banning homosexuality in Gaza.



Guess who it was?



The British Empire.



"Same-sex sexual activity is prohibited in Gaza under the British Mandate Criminal Code Ordinance 1936." — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) October 16, 2023

Community Notes, do your thing:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know The British Mandate over Palestine ended on the 14th of May 1948. Nothing forces its successors to maintain such laws – Israel and Jordan both repealed them. The Gazan authorities made the choice to not only maintain, but also toughen anti-LGBT laws.

Hamas is not your friend if you're gay.

You're really running with this?



You understand British law has had no relevance in Gaza for 75 years, right? — Frank (@richardrahl1086) October 16, 2023

And who chose not to repeal that law?



Who enforces extreme punishments for homosexuality today? — 🏛Steven🏛 (@nonregemesse) October 16, 2023

They can repeal the law. You might also want to repeal this tweet. — David Anber, Criminal Lawyer 🇨🇦 (@DavidAnber) October 17, 2023

This is honestly one of the most ridiculous arguments I’ve ever read. You should have been embarrassed to tweet it. — byokop (@byokop) October 16, 2023

There is no greater believer in colonialism than the earnest leftie explaining how these countries have been tricked into persecuting the gays. — londinburgh (@londinburgh) October 16, 2023

So you agree then that they are about as culturally evolved as we were almost 100 yrs ago?? — Belad (@bbt_1977) October 16, 2023

I've been reliably informed that Gaza is no longer under crown rule. — Mike Howard (@ElPolloDiabloX) October 17, 2023

Hamas just haven’t had time to repeal it, given their busy legislative calendar, right?



🤡 — Ruf. Omn. Rex (@Ruf_Omn_Rex) October 16, 2023

By the way, Owen, the British Empire hasn't ruled Gaza since 1948.



Hamas has ruled Gaza since 2006.



Gaza has had 75 years, and Hamas 17 years, to repeal archaic laws that Britain herself has leaped light-years beyond.



Why haven't they? — The Cynical Optimist 🇺🇦 (@TheCynicOpt) October 16, 2023

I thought people were joking and spoofing Owen Jones' account when I saw screenshots of this post. But no, here it is. It's real! 🤡 — Sean Aitken (@seanaa88) October 17, 2023

So this is how you rally behind the terrorist group Hamas while also proudly proclaiming your place in the LGBTQ community — blame the British.

***