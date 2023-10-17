Rep. Rashida Tlaib Announces That Israel Bombed a Hospital, Killing 500 Palestinians
Socialist antifascist who says the British Empire banned homosexuality in Gaza meets Community Notes

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on October 17, 2023
Twitter

Do you know how antisemite Rep. Rashida Tlaib has both a Palestinian flag and a Pride flag flying outside of her official Congressional office? A lot of people saw some cognitive dissonance there, and we're hearing too a lot of support for Hamas from the LGBTQ community. Just take a look at the student organizations that have signed statements condemning Israel.

Owen Jones, the socialist, antifascist Guardian columnist, posted Monday that it was the British Empire who made homosexual unlawful in Gaza.

Community Notes, do your thing:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

The British Mandate over Palestine ended on the 14th of May 1948.

Nothing forces its successors to maintain such laws – Israel and Jordan both repealed them. The Gazan authorities made the choice to not only maintain, but also toughen anti-LGBT laws.

Hamas is not your friend if you're gay.

So this is how you rally behind the terrorist group Hamas while also proudly proclaiming your place in the LGBTQ community — blame the British. 

***

