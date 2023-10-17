Pro-Palestinian individual questions America's right to exist

Hezbollah Declares Wednesday 'Day of Unprecedented Anger' against Israel
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on October 17, 2023
Twitter

We can't confirm if this story is real, but it's what we've been creeping toward with those "land acknowledgments" before school board meetings and student presentations. One of the rallying cries of pro-Hamas protesters has been, "This is what decolonization looks like." And when you think about it, the United States was founded by colonizers. We've managed to avoid rocket attacks from Native Americans so far.

Land back everywhere? What are the odds this decolonizer lives in New York City, which was built on stolen land? This editor is not for land back everywhere, but if it had to happen, I'd vote that we colonizers also get to take back all of the innovations that were appropriated by Indigenous peoples … like the wheel.

A lot of land has been "colonized" by different governments over the centuries. At what point in history are we giving land back?

Brett T.
It is a good question, though … who gets Palestine?

***

