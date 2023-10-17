Pro-Palestinian individual questions America's right to exist

We can't confirm if this story is real, but it's what we've been creeping toward with those "land acknowledgments" before school board meetings and student presentations. One of the rallying cries of pro-Hamas protesters has been, "This is what decolonization looks like." And when you think about it, the United States was founded by colonizers. We've managed to avoid rocket attacks from Native Americans so far.

Advertisement

An exchange between myself and an ardently pro-Palestinian individual I know who happened to graduate from Harvard and UPenn Law. No comment. pic.twitter.com/FzgAHT3ZXE — Tyler Norris (@tylerhnorris) October 17, 2023

Land back everywhere? What are the odds this decolonizer lives in New York City, which was built on stolen land? This editor is not for land back everywhere, but if it had to happen, I'd vote that we colonizers also get to take back all of the innovations that were appropriated by Indigenous peoples … like the wheel.

That’s when you say “lol you first” and help a Navajo family move into his house. — Matt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Chat_Man217) October 17, 2023

Lmao do they know it was a never the Palestinians’ land?



Who we gonna give it back to? The Assyrians, Babylonians, Persians, Greeks, Romans, Arabs, Fatimids, Seljuk Turks, Crusaders, Egyptians, multiple different Jewish kingdoms or the Mamelukes? — Adam Neumanns Chief of Staff (@AdamNeumannsCoS) October 17, 2023

A lot of land has been "colonized" by different governments over the centuries. At what point in history are we giving land back?

Then they wonder why no one gives them a job except woke gay cafes — Kesar (@0karma108) October 17, 2023

This is very on brand. Is he going to start with his home and possessions? Or just others first? — Jenny Logan (@chisholmfinance) October 17, 2023

I can think of quite a few countries and regions in the world where hostile tribalism rules, even in spite of a formal government structure. I encourage this person to move to any one of them and see how it works out for them. — DJ Davies (@15Farticle) October 17, 2023

Ok. Take it back. Good luck. — CoffeeBlackMD (@CoffeeBlackMD) October 17, 2023

It is a good question, though … who gets Palestine?

***