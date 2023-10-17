The Guardian Has a Problem With The Daily Wire's heteronormative, patriotic kids' cartoon
Flashback: Here's Marc Lamont Hill Cheering the Revolutionary Struggle From 'Ferguson to P...
Pro-Palestinian individual questions America's right to exist
Hezbollah Declares Wednesday 'Day of Unprecedented Anger' against Israel
Chicago Rabbis Attend the Funeral of Child Killed on Saturday in an Apparent...
Professor Dana Loesch Explains: 'That's What 'From the River to the Sea,' MEANS'...
'Cue the Calliope Music': Bill Kristol Explains Why He Supports Democrats, and Twitter...
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Announces That Israel Bombed a Hospital, Killing 500 Palestinians
Ann Coulter Approves: No Refugees From Gaza in America! And the People Said...
Keith Olbermann Says Biden Can't Go to Israel After it Bombed a Baptist...
Hit 'Em Where It Hurts: Harvard and UPenn Win Stupid Prizes for Their...
Socialist antifascist who says the British Empire banned homosexuality in Gaza meets Commu...
'Put This In a Museum': Israeli Trans Woman Conflicted About Hormones, Palestine Liberatio...
Pierre Poilievre Causally Smacks Down Liberal Journalist While Munching on an Apple

Gag order prevents Donald Trump from making any statements about the special counsel

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on October 17, 2023
AP Photo/Mike Mulholland

We already know that U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is biased against Donald Trump. But she's going above and beyond, issuing a gag order that precludes Trump from saying anything publically about the special counsel … or defense counsel, or any of the court's staff, or "any reasonably foreseeable witnesses."

Advertisement

According to Chutkan, Trump’s public statements pose “grave threats to the integrity of these proceedings."

Recommended

'Cue the Calliope Music': Bill Kristol Explains Why He Supports Democrats, and Twitter Has Thoughts
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Just look at all the "Truths" Trump is posting to Truth Social. He's going to get someone killed with his dangerous rhetoric — not.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Cue the Calliope Music': Bill Kristol Explains Why He Supports Democrats, and Twitter Has Thoughts
Amy Curtis
The Guardian Has a Problem With The Daily Wire's heteronormative, patriotic kids' cartoon
Brett T.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Announces That Israel Bombed a Hospital, Killing 500 Palestinians
Brett T.
Pro-Palestinian individual questions America's right to exist
Brett T.
Professor Dana Loesch Explains: 'That's What 'From the River to the Sea,' MEANS' Listen UP class
Chad Felix Greene
Hit 'Em Where It Hurts: Harvard and UPenn Win Stupid Prizes for Their Israel-Hamas Stances
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Cue the Calliope Music': Bill Kristol Explains Why He Supports Democrats, and Twitter Has Thoughts Amy Curtis
Advertisement