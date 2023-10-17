Gag order prevents Donald Trump from making any statements about the special counsel

We already know that U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is biased against Donald Trump. But she's going above and beyond, issuing a gag order that precludes Trump from saying anything publically about the special counsel … or defense counsel, or any of the court's staff, or "any reasonably foreseeable witnesses."

According to Chutkan, Trump’s public statements pose “grave threats to the integrity of these proceedings."

Judge Chutkan has released the official gag order on Donald Trump -



He is prohibited from criticizing the Special Counsel.



The Special Counsel could engage in the most egregious behavior - threatening witnesses, etc. - and Trump couldn't say a thing. pic.twitter.com/CB3mdQL1EQ — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) October 17, 2023

At its essence, this prohibition could punish Trump for telling the truth about the Special Counsel. No falsity required.



Also - she didn't state the penalties for violating this order. Theoretically, that would include fines or potential jail time. — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) October 17, 2023

Imagine thinking judges don’t have political bias — Petey B (@realpeteyb123) October 17, 2023

Appeal this overreaching nonsense. — FuryianEnergy (@ranbarn54) October 17, 2023

Learning about banana republics is not fun but interesting — Toe Knee (@TonyMoonLander) October 17, 2023

I'd advise blatant disregard for her order. At this point, the more they do, the worse their ability to defend these prosecutions. Too many ppl who know better are standing around with their hands in their pockets as our legal system is being completely destroyed. Crazy. — Gronko Dean (@gronko63) October 17, 2023

This can't possibly be legal? — D. Mclaughlin - panem et circenses (@DonMcLaughlin9) October 17, 2023

Technically, this could prevent every American from criticizing the crooked system since we have a vested interest in what happens from the outcome of this trial.

Will they put us all in jail?https://t.co/wBw65S4U5A — Donald Boatright (@dlboatright01) October 17, 2023

Criminals are running the justice department. — Avim (@Purpleshoshana) October 17, 2023

Just look at all the "Truths" Trump is posting to Truth Social. He's going to get someone killed with his dangerous rhetoric — not.

