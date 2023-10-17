Flashback: Here's Marc Lamont Hill Cheering the Revolutionary Struggle From 'Ferguson to Palestine'

Back in 2018, academic and CNN contributor Marc Lamont Hill actually managed to get kicked off of CNN. It was a few days after a conference where he said, "We must promote nonviolence at every opportunity, but we cannot endorse a narrow politics of respectability that shames Palestinians for resisting, for refusing to do nothing in the face of state violence and ethnic cleansing." Hill also repeated a Hamas rallying cry that we're hearing in the streets today:

And here it is, Marc Lamont Hill calling for a "free Palestine from the river to the sea" (video via @bennyavni) pic.twitter.com/E7ugrByKyf — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 28, 2018

Not long after, CNN dropped him with a brief statement that said nothing about Israel.

According to Google, Hill is now a professor of urban education at the CUNY Graduate Center in New York City and the host of UpFront on Al Jazeera English. Christopher Rufo takes us back to 2015, though, when Hill went to the West Bank on a trip sponsored by Black Lives Matter:

In 2015, BLM co-founder Patrice Cullors led a delegation to the West Bank featuring Marc Lamont Hill, who said that the land was "stolen by greed" and that the law was "written in the blood of the innocent." He cheered on "revolutionary struggle" from "Ferguson to Palestine." pic.twitter.com/GbK7cmC7So — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 17, 2023

BLM, DSA, and academic "decolonization" theorists have always supported, excused, or rationalized violent revolution against Israel—and against the West. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 17, 2023

Another flashback, this one from 2015. Black Lives Matter and Hamas have always been good buds.

BLM founder Patrisse Cullors in 2015, calling for the eradication of Israel:



“Palestine is our generation’s South Africa…if we don’t step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project called Israel, we’re doomed."

pic.twitter.com/pFkOku9ZIk — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 11, 2023

***

