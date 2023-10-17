Flashback: Here's Marc Lamont Hill Cheering the Revolutionary Struggle From 'Ferguson to Palestine'

The Guardian Has a Problem With The Daily Wire's heteronormative, patriotic kids' cartoon
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on October 17, 2023
Twitter

Back in 2018, academic and CNN contributor Marc Lamont Hill actually managed to get kicked off of CNN. It was a few days after a conference where he said, "We must promote nonviolence at every opportunity, but we cannot endorse a narrow politics of respectability that shames Palestinians for resisting, for refusing to do nothing in the face of state violence and ethnic cleansing." Hill also repeated a Hamas rallying cry that we're hearing in the streets today:

Not long after, CNN dropped him with a brief statement that said nothing about Israel.

According to Google, Hill is now a professor of urban education at the CUNY Graduate Center in New York City and the host of UpFront on Al Jazeera English. Christopher Rufo takes us back to 2015, though, when Hill went to the West Bank on a trip sponsored by Black Lives Matter:

Another flashback, this one from 2015. Black Lives Matter and Hamas have always been good buds.

***

