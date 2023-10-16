Rep. Ilhan Omar Says We Can't Look Away From This Atrocity in Gaza

The Hamas Caucus (or the Jihad Squad) has been pretty vocal about the war in Gaza, although it took Rep. Rashida Tlaib a few days to settle on a draft of her comment, which cited the apartheid state of Israel. They keep calling for a ceasefire, after Hamas took the offensive and invaded Israel, killing some 1,200 Israelis and taking maybe 200 hostage. They could have called for a ceasefire last Saturday when Hamas paragliders were invading an open-air music festival to open fire.

One thing we never hear about from The Squad is the Americans who are being held hostage. Why not urge their pals in Hamas to free the hostages and surrender?

GAZA UPDATE: More than 1,030 Palestinian children in Gaza have been killed by Israeli forces since October 7, or about one child every 15 minutes, and more than one-third of the total death toll. — Defense for Children (@DCIPalestine) October 16, 2023

We've been assured over the past few days that there's absolutely no proof that Hamas terrorists were beheading infants — investigative journalists want video proof or else it's just Israeli propaganda.

So how do we know one child every 15 minutes is killed? Is Palestine's population half children? It's nice that Defense of Children didn't share the number of Hamas militants who've been killed, because that would have been interesting.

We can’t look away. Please keep calling for a ceasefire and an end to this atrocity. https://t.co/Rip3D0Ek1a — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 16, 2023

You should be calling for the complete and unconditional surrender of your terrorist friends and the return of all hostages. That would end HAMAS’ atrocities. — Erik (@soderstrom) October 16, 2023

I do not want any child to die. But I think you should mention that Hamas is keeping them trapped as human shields. It is a tragedy nonetheless. But that context is important. — Carmine Sabia 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@CarmineSabia) October 16, 2023

The moment to call for the ceasefire was before somebody did something — Nick 🇺🇲 (@realduskknight) October 16, 2023

Congresswoman please demand the release of the hostages and then we can can discuss a ceasefire. — Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) October 16, 2023

A ceasefire would be immediate if Hamas returned the hostages and walked away from it's 'Death to Israel' creed, but the Hamas Caucus knows this... — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) October 16, 2023

Call for Hamas to return the hostages and unequivocally surrender. — Señor Termodinámica (@eskomobar) October 16, 2023

You know what, I just came back from Kibbutz Be’eri. You know how many Jews were massacred here? Children, women, elderly? Scorched. Slaughtered. Yet you keep looking away. Do Jewish lives not matter to you? pic.twitter.com/NpgeZusTuU — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) October 16, 2023

The “atrocity” will end with the end of Hamas — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) October 16, 2023

They're still "both-sidesing" this conflict, as if Israel had this coming and is satisfied with a "proportional" response.

