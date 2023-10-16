Rep. Ilhan Omar Says We Can't Look Away From This Atrocity in Gaza

Jake Tapper Not Sure DeSantis Has a Read on the Difference Between Hamas...
Brett T.  |  8:20 PM on October 16, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Hamas Caucus (or the Jihad Squad) has been pretty vocal about the war in Gaza, although it took Rep. Rashida Tlaib a few days to settle on a draft of her comment, which cited the apartheid state of Israel. They keep calling for a ceasefire, after Hamas took the offensive and invaded Israel, killing some 1,200 Israelis and taking maybe 200 hostage. They could have called for a ceasefire last Saturday when Hamas paragliders were invading an open-air music festival to open fire.

One thing we never hear about from The Squad is the Americans who are being held hostage. Why not urge their pals in Hamas to free the hostages and surrender?

We've been assured over the past few days that there's absolutely no proof that Hamas terrorists were beheading infants — investigative journalists want video proof or else it's just Israeli propaganda.

So how do we know one child every 15 minutes is killed? Is Palestine's population half children? It's nice that Defense of Children didn't share the number of Hamas militants who've been killed, because that would have been interesting.

They're still "both-sidesing" this conflict, as if Israel had this coming and is satisfied with a "proportional" response. 

***

Tags: CHILDREN HAMAS HOSTAGES PALESTINE ILHAN OMAR

