American Jewish Group If Not Now Claims to Have Shut Down the White House

We wonder how long Jewish Americans holding "Free Palestine" posters would last in Gaza before they were taken hostage. The ADL managed to step up the other day and denounce Hamas on none other than MSNBC. But then there's If Not Now, "American Jews organizing our community to end U.S. support for Israel's apartheid system and demand equality, justice, and a thriving future for all.

Got any "release the hostages" signs mixed in there?

We’ve shut down the White House,



Ceasefire now. — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) October 16, 2023

Bold. This is what shutting down the White House looks like:

HAPPENING NOW:



Protestors from @IfNotNowOrg continue to block entrances into The White House and reports of arrests have been made.



These folks got through and were called “Assholes” for doing so



🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/2eSkaZIwjU — Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) October 16, 2023

Oh man, they broke through the line.

Please go to Gaza. — Controversial Gorilla (@Sunni_Labeouf) October 16, 2023

This is really the crossroads of no you didn’t and they can’t do that. — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) October 16, 2023

If you don't want to get shot at, don't shoot first. — Adrian (@AdrianfromBsAs) October 16, 2023

It seems to still be operating, actually. You may want to check on that. — YoungGoodmanJr (@RTRGoodman) October 16, 2023

No you didn’t. — Phillip Brown (@mrphillipbrown) October 16, 2023

Hamas appreciates your support and succor. Promises to do more to get your "likes" — We are all in this together (@Danzzzeee) October 16, 2023

You’ve shut nothing down.

Fly to Gaza and demand a ceasefire from Hamas. — John R (@johnrennhack) October 16, 2023

Bring the hostages back unconditionally NOW, tell your friends at Hamas to do so ASAP — AlterAtYeshiva (@alteratyeshiva) October 16, 2023

Worried about civilians? Demand Hamas release 200 hostages and turn themselves in. I have zero interest in hearing any demands from Israel before that demand is made.



Free the hostages.

Turn yourselves in.

It's that simple — Ali (@AlinewyorkNY) October 16, 2023

Go block traffic in Gaza — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) October 16, 2023

“We’ve shut down the White House. We’re fweaking fweedom fighters you guys, just like our heroes in Hamas” pic.twitter.com/g8S9rv8FOG — CEBK CEBK (@CEBKCEBKCEBK) October 16, 2023

if you've shut down the operation of the White House, I hope you are arrested like the insurrectionists who shut down the operation of Congress.



your incessant calls for a ceasefire without any demand that Hamas release the hostages proves that Jewish lives do not matter to you — Nurit Baytch  (@NuritBaytch) October 16, 2023

There are people blocking the entrances to the White House daily. It's sad this group thinks they've shut down the White House. If only we could get them at a negotiating table with Hamas so they could give everything away and then be slaughtered anyway.

***