American Jewish Group If Not Now Claims to Have Shut Down the White House

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on October 16, 2023
Meme

We wonder how long Jewish Americans holding "Free Palestine" posters would last in Gaza before they were taken hostage. The ADL managed to step up the other day and denounce Hamas on none other than MSNBC. But then there's If Not Now, "American Jews organizing our community to end U.S. support for Israel's apartheid system and demand equality, justice, and a thriving future for all.

Got any "release the hostages" signs mixed in there?

Bold. This is what shutting down the White House looks like:

Oh man, they broke through the line.

There are people blocking the entrances to the White House daily. It's sad this group thinks they've shut down the White House. If only we could get them at a negotiating table with Hamas so they could give everything away and then be slaughtered anyway.

***

