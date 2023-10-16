Again: Axios Shows Cities in Red States Have the Highest Gun Homicide Rates

We seem to remember Gov. Gavin Newsom or someone pointing to this same data set a few months ago. Whoever it was, we've heard the argument before. Just look at the firearm homicide rate in these red Southen states compared to, say, Idaho. It's the lax gun laws in these red states that are the problem, obviously. Now let's take a look at some of these red cities where all of the homicides are happening. Deep-red St. Louis, Missouri, and deep-red Birmingham, Alabama. How many times are they going to reprint this chart?

Exclusive: The cities with the highest firearm homicide rates are clustered in the South, generally in red states with less restrictive gun laws — revealing two different Americas when it comes to gun violence. https://t.co/OCaNJDJ9Aa pic.twitter.com/AvfLgTNqJS — Axios (@axios) October 16, 2023

Is it just being "red states" that correlate with high homicide rates?



Is that all?



Nothing else?



No other factors? https://t.co/f1pLuhzFom — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) October 16, 2023

Caitlin Owens reports:

The cities with the highest firearm homicide rates are clustered in the South, generally in red states with less restrictive gun laws, according to an analysis by the left-leaning Center for American Progress Action Fund provided exclusively to Axios. Why it matters: The report argues that the findings refute Republican narratives that progressive policies stoke more crime in cities. In fact, there's a distinct gap between urban firearm homicide rates in blue states — which tend to have stronger gun safety laws — and those in red states, the report concludes. The analysis used data from the Gun Violence Archive on the 300 most populous U.S. cities.

Would you look at that … commenting on the analysis by the "far-left" (you can say it, reporters) Center for American Progress is the report's author, Chandler Hall, who says "We're really seeing two different Americas when it comes to gun violence."

Oh, and they had to fit this in: "What's more, some blue-state cities, like Chicago, are bordered by red states with looser gun laws."

Yep, all of the 19-year-old gang bangers killing each other every weekend in Chicago is a red-state's fault.

Care to tell us some demographics — 🕯🇺🇸Lauren Masters (@SarahKWilliam) October 16, 2023

"The big picture: Cities also typically don't have much control over gun laws, experts say."

"Experts say."

Why cities? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 16, 2023

Now break it down by race, city vs country, and single-motherhood rates in the neighborhoods.



You don't get to pick one metric and just decide it's the important one. — Samuel Urban 🐛🌺 (@ill_Scholar) October 16, 2023

“Red states with less restrictive gun laws”



Ok, so New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine?

Why not similar homicide rates exactly? — HiDadSoup (@HiDadSoup) October 16, 2023

Weird how it correlates with the blue counties. 🤔pic.twitter.com/2q89CkQwHY — Ron Rule 🏴 (@ronrule) October 16, 2023

Blue cities. Hacks. — mzpincali (@mzpincali) October 16, 2023

Reality: Every dot on that map shows a big blue city that slaps criminals on the wrist. We Republicans don't do that. — Kristopher J. Anderson 🇺🇸 (@KAndersonAkron) October 16, 2023

This is the most deceptive & low-grade analysis I’ve ever seen from Axios.



You know better. pic.twitter.com/tzOGqvKWyw — The Laureate🀄️ (@The_Laureate_) October 16, 2023

Exclusive: What’s different about those cities than the other cities in those same states with the same less restrictive gun laws?



What does your answer reveal?



Think real hard.

Harder.

Keep thinking. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) October 16, 2023

How many of those murders were with legally owned firearms? — ZalinskySilverworks (@ZalinskyS) October 16, 2023

Weird how those areas are pretty solidly blue cities within these red states.



It's almost like blue cities have a variety of standard Democrat created problems. — Tim 🏴‍☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴‍☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) October 16, 2023

Imagine the lack of reality awareness that it took to post this tweet. — Jeremy Carl (@jeremycarl4) October 16, 2023

They know exactly what they're doing with this tweet. Far-left group makes up a chart, emails it to a reporter at Axios, a reporter at Axios writes up a story using the guy who created the chart as her source for analysis.

***