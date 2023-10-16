Again: Axios Shows Cities in Red States Have the Highest Gun Homicide Rates

Venezuela Promises to Have Free and Fair Elections in Exchange for Fewer Sanctions....
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on October 16, 2023
Meme

We seem to remember Gov. Gavin Newsom or someone pointing to this same data set a few months ago. Whoever it was, we've heard the argument before. Just look at the firearm homicide rate in these red Southen states compared to, say, Idaho. It's the lax gun laws in these red states that are the problem, obviously. Now let's take a look at some of these red cities where all of the homicides are happening. Deep-red St. Louis, Missouri, and deep-red Birmingham, Alabama. How many times are they going to reprint this chart?

Caitlin Owens reports:

The cities with the highest firearm homicide rates are clustered in the South, generally in red states with less restrictive gun laws, according to an analysis by the left-leaning Center for American Progress Action Fund provided exclusively to Axios.

Why it matters: The report argues that the findings refute Republican narratives that progressive policies stoke more crime in cities.

In fact, there's a distinct gap between urban firearm homicide rates in blue states — which tend to have stronger gun safety laws — and those in red states, the report concludes.

The analysis used data from the Gun Violence Archive on the 300 most populous U.S. cities.

Would you look at that … commenting on the analysis by the "far-left" (you can say it, reporters) Center for American Progress is the report's author, Chandler Hall, who says "We're really seeing two different Americas when it comes to gun violence."

Oh, and they had to fit this in: "What's more, some blue-state cities, like Chicago, are bordered by red states with looser gun laws."

Yep, all of the 19-year-old gang bangers killing each other every weekend in Chicago is a red-state's fault.

"The big picture: Cities also typically don't have much control over gun laws, experts say."

"Experts say."

They know exactly what they're doing with this tweet. Far-left group makes up a chart, emails it to a reporter at Axios, a reporter at Axios writes up a story using the guy who created the chart as her source for analysis.

***

