'60 Minutes' Adds up the Bill for Flying Illegal Immigrants to Martha's Vineyard

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on October 16, 2023
AP Photo/Bryon Houlgrave

This threw us for a bit of a curve. When we started reading the tweet from "60 Minutes," we thought it would have something to do with the cost of Air DeSantis flying some 200 Americans home from Israel. Actually, "60 Minutes" is still investigating the cost for Ron DeSantis to fly around 50 migrants to Matha's Vineyard this year. As you will have seen in the news, the friendly folks of sanctuary city Martha's Vineyard welcomed the migrants, mostly Venezuelans, and showed them some true liberal American hospitality, waiting a whole day for a bus to pick them all up and transport them to a military base.

Those flights cost about $12,000 per migrant, and the migrants had permission to be in the U.S. as they have pending asylum hearings — which goes for about every migrant who went through a legal port of entry. And those asylum hearings are years off.

Whatever the flights and buses have cost to give blue sanctuary cities a taste of the administration's immigration policy, it was worth it.

Here's where we insert the "Goodfellas" GIF.

Tell it to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who says the fraction of migrants he's taken in is "destroying" the city as we know it. They're spending how much a night to put up migrants in hotels? And in senior housing facilities? And in every other nook and cranny Adams can find.

Who says we're not handing illegal immigrants money? "Here, take this $12,000 and rent a house and buy groceries."

It's Bidenomics!

***

