'60 Minutes' Adds up the Bill for Flying Illegal Immigrants to Martha's Vineyard

This threw us for a bit of a curve. When we started reading the tweet from "60 Minutes," we thought it would have something to do with the cost of Air DeSantis flying some 200 Americans home from Israel. Actually, "60 Minutes" is still investigating the cost for Ron DeSantis to fly around 50 migrants to Matha's Vineyard this year. As you will have seen in the news, the friendly folks of sanctuary city Martha's Vineyard welcomed the migrants, mostly Venezuelans, and showed them some true liberal American hospitality, waiting a whole day for a bus to pick them all up and transport them to a military base.

Those flights cost about $12,000 per migrant, and the migrants had permission to be in the U.S. as they have pending asylum hearings — which goes for about every migrant who went through a legal port of entry. And those asylum hearings are years off.

The migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard cost Florida more than $600,000 dollars, about $12,000 per migrant, according to public records. The migrants all had permission to be in the United States, pending asylum hearings. https://t.co/Tmq05xz7XE pic.twitter.com/duYfNruqTF — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 16, 2023

Ok, and? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 16, 2023

So nice to see you focusing on efficiency of government spending. Funny how it’s on only this one story though — Razor (@hale_razor) October 16, 2023

Much cheaper than the cost of keeping them in florida — TakemetoTexas (@takemeto_texas) October 16, 2023

Whatever the flights and buses have cost to give blue sanctuary cities a taste of the administration's immigration policy, it was worth it.

A brilliant use of tax dollars along with the bus loads of illegals sent to sanctuary cities by both DeSantis and Abbott - now the border is everyone’s problem. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) October 16, 2023

Then why did Martha’s Vineyard put them in camps and call in the military to expel them? — Suburbane (@Chad_Kosciusko) October 16, 2023

It’s getting attention. No one hears about the millions entering Texas, but a plane load going to Martha’s Vineyard got in the word out. — DianeY🫶🏼🌸 (@Diane_Y) October 16, 2023

Good. Do it again. — MamaBear AZ (@walkitback23) October 16, 2023

Here's where we insert the "Goodfellas" GIF.

Think what they could have done with it if he'd just handed each of those migrants the $12,000 to pay for housing and food so they could bet a start in America. — AuroraDawn (@AuroraDawn) October 16, 2023

Tell it to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who says the fraction of migrants he's taken in is "destroying" the city as we know it. They're spending how much a night to put up migrants in hotels? And in senior housing facilities? And in every other nook and cranny Adams can find.

Who says we're not handing illegal immigrants money? "Here, take this $12,000 and rent a house and buy groceries."

It's Bidenomics!

