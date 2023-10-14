Team Trump's Laura Loomer rooting for massive GOP losses in Virginia

We're trying our best to set the bar pretty high on our coverage of the Republican presidential primary. Each of the editors here has his or her own favorite, but this editor will vote for Donald Trump for a third time if he's the nominee.

Still, Trump surrounds himself with some unusual people. As you know, Laura Loomer has been a dedicated member of Team Trump, even though she's suggested Ron DeSantis' wife Casey faked her cancer for sympathy votes.

Now she's hoping for the GOP to get steamrolled next month in Virginia. Why? Because it would make Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who hasn't announced his candidacy, look bad.

🚨🚨🚨 @GlennYoungkin is preparing to launch a Presidential campaign against President Trump.



The 2023 Virginia Senate election is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.



Sure would be a shame if Youngkin’s plans to run against Trump caused Virginia voters to not… https://t.co/js0Od1DA7x pic.twitter.com/qYjf6Jnu7p — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 13, 2023

Here's her reasoning:

"LOOMERING" is a thing now? So you're either ultra-MAGA or Never Trump, and Never Trump is nothing but a bunch of cheerleaders for Biden in 2024.

Laura Loomer is literally interfering with an election. She is spreading unsubstantiated rumors to ensure Republicans lose in VA. I am now convinced she is a Leftist agitator working to destroy the GOP. pic.twitter.com/kH2KK93yt3 — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) October 14, 2023

A Trump influencer is calling for supporters to deliberately turn a swing state over to the Democrats so that its Repiblican governor, who is not even running for president, doesn't upstage Trump with his success https://t.co/aACtfYqIyu — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 14, 2023

That's the plan to get Trump elected?

Her "influencer" status is akin to that Bud Light dude. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 14, 2023

That woman is a disaster — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) October 14, 2023

They just love to lose and want other people to have that same experience 🤦‍♂️ — Candidate (parody) (@FairCandidate) October 14, 2023

Unbelievably stupid — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) October 14, 2023

Completely ridiculous. This is exactly what they tried to do when DeSantis won his primary by 20 points. They immediately started with the lies and insults to take him down. It’s hurting our party and is unacceptable. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 14, 2023

Just block her please. I know you DeSantis folks are going in hard but "real Trump Conservatives" have blocked her since the digusting thing about Ron's military service.



We also called & emailed to block her from the campaign. Shes toxic and has no place among conservatives. — SilentGuard (@silentguardpost) October 14, 2023

Talking any conservatives out of voting is not something that's going to help Republicans in 2024 … whoever the nominee is is going to need the support of everyone on the Right, in case Biden manages to draw in another 81 million votes.

