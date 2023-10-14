Team Trump's Laura Loomer rooting for massive GOP losses in Virginia

All Lives Matter? Rashida Tlaib's Gaza gaslighting backfires spectacularly
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on October 14, 2023
AP Photo/Kathy Willens

We're trying our best to set the bar pretty high on our coverage of the Republican presidential primary. Each of the editors here has his or her own favorite, but this editor will vote for Donald Trump for a third time if he's the nominee.

Still, Trump surrounds himself with some unusual people. As you know, Laura Loomer has been a dedicated member of Team Trump, even though she's suggested Ron DeSantis' wife Casey faked her cancer for sympathy votes.

Now she's hoping for the GOP to get steamrolled next month in Virginia. Why? Because it would make Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who hasn't announced his candidacy, look bad.

Here's her reasoning:

🚨🚨🚨 @GlennYoungkin is preparing to launch a Presidential campaign against President Trump. 

The 2023 Virginia Senate election is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Sure would be a shame if Youngkin’s plans to run against Trump caused Virginia voters to not show up to vote for his endorsed candidates on the ballot… 

A massive R loss wouldn’t be a good way to launch a Presidential campaign…

Seems like Youngkin wants to use the @RonDeSantismodel of using his perceived “success” as Governor to launch a Presidential campaign. 

That’s why so many Big Donors are gathering with Youngkin in Virginia on October 17-18. He just doesn’t want to jeopardize the elections in Virginia so he’s waiting till after November 7. 

He’s been moving A LOT of PAC money around the same way @RonDeSantis did before he announced. 

Youngkin is running. And @NvrBackDown24 staff like Jeff Roe will be staffing Youngkin’s campaign when he does file to run. 

Luckily, I’m the receipt queen, and so I’m prepared to give Youngkin the #LOOMERED rapid response treatment. Then he and @RonDeSantis will have something in common to talk about. 

Two overrated Governor’s who are full of shit, backed by RINOS, and will lose to @realDonaldTrump

. Be sure you bring your Trump flags to @GlennYoungkin’s little donor retreat next week! 

Details below! 

Who knows! Maybe I’ll stop on by and say hello. 😎

Virginia is for lovers… and I love a good LOOMERING.

#Trump2024

"LOOMERING" is a thing now? So you're either ultra-MAGA or Never Trump, and Never Trump is nothing but a bunch of cheerleaders for Biden in 2024.

That's the plan to get Trump elected?

Talking any conservatives out of voting is not something that's going to help Republicans in 2024 … whoever the nominee is is going to need the support of everyone on the Right, in case Biden manages to draw in another 81 million votes.

***

