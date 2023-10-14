NBC News is tracking the minutes and seconds the House has been without a speaker

To be honest, we were waiting for CNN to put up a counter of dead innocent Palestinians in its lower corner. NBC News has a cool clock, though, counting down the hours, minutes, and seconds that the House has been without a speaker. It shouldn't be long, but we guess we can all just watch this clock.

That's "the longest that Congress has been rudderless since 1971, when it took 18 days to elect a speaker." And yet we're somehow still operating. Steve Scalise has dropped out and now Jim Jordan is up to bat. Can he whip together enough votes to be the next speaker? Can he do it before NBC News adds a month to its ticker?

.@NBCNews is tracking the hours, minutes and seconds that the House of Representatives has been without a speaker.



Follow along here: https://t.co/QeLS5sQANQ — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 14, 2023

y tho — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 14, 2023

Riveting 😑 — The Traveling Scientist (@TheTravelingPhD) October 14, 2023

Are you also watching your ratings dropping? — BeppiButler (@BeppiButler1) October 14, 2023

Can you put up a counter showing injuries and death from the “vaccine” — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) October 14, 2023

How about a counter showing Americans held hostage by Hamas?

Track the national debt instead. — Nuclear Herbs (@NuclearHerbs) October 14, 2023

The seconds 🤡 — shannon (@srbfen1) October 14, 2023

Is this like "Speed" and something's going to blow up if the clock reaches 12 days?

Then do how long it takes for Biden to stumble and bumble. — 2Can (@projectboy229) October 14, 2023





Why is it they always count things when it comes to Republicans get they don't count anything when it comes to democrats?



Let's count how many days months years joe biden hasn't held a press conference — Make Politicians Scared Again (@HovanSean) October 14, 2023

Let's count how many days until Biden hits 81. Put a debt clock on there. Put the average price of gas on there.

