NBC News is tracking the minutes and seconds the House has been without a speaker

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on October 14, 2023
NBC News

To be honest, we were waiting for CNN to put up a counter of dead innocent Palestinians in its lower corner. NBC News has a cool clock, though, counting down the hours, minutes, and seconds that the House has been without a speaker. It shouldn't be long, but we guess we can all just watch this clock.

Advertisement



That's "the longest that Congress has been rudderless since 1971, when it took 18 days to elect a speaker." And yet we're somehow still operating. Steve Scalise has dropped out and now Jim Jordan is up to bat. Can he whip together enough votes to be the next speaker? Can he do it before NBC News adds a month to its ticker?

How about a counter showing Americans held hostage by Hamas?

Is this like "Speed" and something's going to blow up if the clock reaches 12 days?

Advertisement


Let's count how many days until Biden hits 81. Put a debt clock on there. Put the average price of gas on there.

***

