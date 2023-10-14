Christopher Rufo: Conservatives need to connect the dots between Hamas, BLM, and the DSA

Adam Kinzinger tells Ron DeSantis he's a governor and *he* has no power
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on October 14, 2023
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

When his critics like to attack Christopher Rufo, they always bring up one of his old tweets. We don't have it at hand, but Rufo had said that conservatives needed to make critical race theory a dirty word. Make it toxic. (Sort of like the liberals are doing now with "parental rights"). Rufo did it … he made "CRT" a household name and not a friendly one. Parents turned up to school board meetings like domestic terrorists to demand that schools excise CRT from their curriculum.

So here's Rufo again, saying the quiet part out loud and not caring. We'd only disagree that conservatives have to "create" an association among Hamas, Black Lives Matter, the Democratic Socialists of America, and academic "decolonizers." It's already there. Black Lives Matter Chicago posted a meme of a Palestinian terrorist paragliding into Israel with the words, "We Stand With Palestine."

Marxism. If you want the line that runs through BLM, decolonization, and the DSA, it's Marxism. Oppressor vs. the oppressed.

One victory over the DSA this week:

***

We're shocked and surprised to hear NBC News' Ben Collins weigh in:

You are the mainstream press, dumbass. Tell us where Rufo's wrong.

***

