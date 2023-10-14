Christopher Rufo: Conservatives need to connect the dots between Hamas, BLM, and the DSA

When his critics like to attack Christopher Rufo, they always bring up one of his old tweets. We don't have it at hand, but Rufo had said that conservatives needed to make critical race theory a dirty word. Make it toxic. (Sort of like the liberals are doing now with "parental rights"). Rufo did it … he made "CRT" a household name and not a friendly one. Parents turned up to school board meetings like domestic terrorists to demand that schools excise CRT from their curriculum.

So here's Rufo again, saying the quiet part out loud and not caring. We'd only disagree that conservatives have to "create" an association among Hamas, Black Lives Matter, the Democratic Socialists of America, and academic "decolonizers." It's already there. Black Lives Matter Chicago posted a meme of a Palestinian terrorist paragliding into Israel with the words, "We Stand With Palestine."

Marxism. If you want the line that runs through BLM, decolonization, and the DSA, it's Marxism. Oppressor vs. the oppressed.

Conservatives need to create a strong association between Hamas, BLM, DSA, and academic “decolonization” in the public mind. Connect the dots, then attack, delegitimize, and discredit. Make the center-left disavow them. Make them political untouchables. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 13, 2023

There already is a strong association between Hamas, BLM, DSA, and academic “decolonization” so there’s no need to “create” one, just to bring attention to it. Assuming that’s what you meant, but I’m nitpicking. — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) October 13, 2023

Yes, create one “in the public mind.” It already exists in reality, but we need to bring it to public consciousness. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2023

Yes, they are all intimately intertwined. Throw in "land acknowledgements" as well. This practice is essentially saying, "I acknowledge my colonizer status and therefore deserve to be slaughtered." — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) October 13, 2023

Take their intersectionality at its word — The Kosher Red Pill (@KosherRedPill) October 13, 2023

"Fringify the fringe". Force them to double down. We know who they are, so introduce them to the rest of the world. — Dr. Bernie Shrugs 💥🧠 (@bernieshrugs) October 14, 2023

One victory over the DSA this week:

I renounce my membership in the DSA pic.twitter.com/rtpxStKW2Q — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) October 11, 2023

We're shocked and surprised to hear NBC News' Ben Collins weigh in:

Same playbook, new acronyms. Wonder if the mainstream press will fall for it again? pic.twitter.com/iySS5l6CLn — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 14, 2023

You are the mainstream press, dumbass. Tell us where Rufo's wrong.

