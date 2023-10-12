Rep. Ilhan Omar condemns Sen. Lindsey Graham's insane holy war on Hamas
Oh my! Steve Scalise has DROPPED OUT of the race for House Speaker
Amy Schumer, Michael Douglas, and more than 700 & Hollywood execs sign letter...
Katie Pavlich to Egypt on Palestinian 'refugees': Hey Girl! Why aren't YOU doing...
NBC News worried about conservative social media influencers warning of attacks
American gun owner gives his thoughts on Friday's 'Day of Jihad'
Solidarity with Palestine! Starbucks Union SHOCKINGLY tweets support of Palestine after Is...
CNN: Official says Israel cannot confirm that babies were beheaded in Hamas attack
Twitter reacts (HILARIOUSLY!) to a date night gone wrong outside 'The Cheesecake Factory'
DeSantis announces preparations to send rescue planes for Floridians stuck in Israel
'Gaza's government' calls on international community to halt Israel's attacks
Biden & KJP floated a brag about 'Bidenomics in action' that struck the...
Dave Rubin blasts YouTube for allowing former Hamas leader to call for day...
How Is This Not Parody? The Worst Gender TikToks You'll See This Week

'What is wrong with you?' Former Israeli PM nukes Sky News anchor

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on October 12, 2023
AngieArtist

Some in the media are still wringing their hands over the rumor of babies being beheaded by Hamas terrorists. Sure, they'd shoot up a music festival, invade people's homes and kill them in the streets, and burn them alive in their cars … but beheading babies? Surely Hamas wouldn't do that. We've seen plenty of graphic photos and videos — President Biden said Wednesday that he'd seen them too — but for some reason Hamas apologists don't want the terrorists to "look bad." Sure, they killed over a thousand Israelis, the largest one-day death toll since the Holocaust, but they're not savages. 

Advertisement

We don't know who this Sky News anchor is, but he seems very upset about Israel threatening to cut off electricity, food, water, and everything else to Gaza. What about the Palestinian babies in the pediatric ICU? What happens to them when the electricity gets cut off? We'd assume the Hamas terrorists using the hospital as a staging ground would have a generator set up.

Recommended

Katie Pavlich to Egypt on Palestinian 'refugees': Hey Girl! Why aren't YOU doing anything about it?
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

He got nuked. Israel just suffered the equivalent of several 9/11s and all the media is concerned about is the poor Palestinians who elected Hamas as their leaders.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Advertisement
Tags: ISRAEL JOURNALISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Katie Pavlich to Egypt on Palestinian 'refugees': Hey Girl! Why aren't YOU doing anything about it?
Chad Felix Greene
Rep. Ilhan Omar condemns Sen. Lindsey Graham's insane holy war on Hamas
Brett T.
Twitter reacts (HILARIOUSLY!) to a date night gone wrong outside 'The Cheesecake Factory'
justmindy
American gun owner gives his thoughts on Friday's 'Day of Jihad'
Brett T.
NBC News worried about conservative social media influencers warning of attacks
Brett T.
Amy Schumer, Michael Douglas, and more than 700 & Hollywood execs sign letter condemning Hamas
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Katie Pavlich to Egypt on Palestinian 'refugees': Hey Girl! Why aren't YOU doing anything about it? Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement