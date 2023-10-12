'What is wrong with you?' Former Israeli PM nukes Sky News anchor

Some in the media are still wringing their hands over the rumor of babies being beheaded by Hamas terrorists. Sure, they'd shoot up a music festival, invade people's homes and kill them in the streets, and burn them alive in their cars … but beheading babies? Surely Hamas wouldn't do that. We've seen plenty of graphic photos and videos — President Biden said Wednesday that he'd seen them too — but for some reason Hamas apologists don't want the terrorists to "look bad." Sure, they killed over a thousand Israelis, the largest one-day death toll since the Holocaust, but they're not savages.

We don't know who this Sky News anchor is, but he seems very upset about Israel threatening to cut off electricity, food, water, and everything else to Gaza. What about the Palestinian babies in the pediatric ICU? What happens to them when the electricity gets cut off? We'd assume the Hamas terrorists using the hospital as a staging ground would have a generator set up.

'Are you seriously asking me about Palestinian civilians? What is wrong with you? We're fighting Nazis.'



Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett adds 'if Hamas use anyone as a human shield, it is their responsibility.'https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3



📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/19nBKjOYOQ — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 12, 2023

What a joke of an interviewer — Moi (@manifestdreamin) October 12, 2023

Pipsqueak in studio patronises former Prime Minister in war zone. Bennett is not some lightweight sleb or evasive UK MP on a magazine programme. Shame on you indeed # SkyNews. Embarrassed a UK journalist behaves in that manner. Can’t quite believe what I just watched. Do better. — Clarissa Reilly (@clarescastle) October 12, 2023

This is a problem with some modern news journalism. They think they are now the commentsriat and that their opinions are more important than what the person they are speaking to thinks. Glad to see the former Prime Minister making the same points I have being — Martin in Monmouthshire (@MartinMonmouth1) October 12, 2023

Don Lemon lite got lit up 😂😂 — Papastreck (@MattStrecker) October 12, 2023

This so called journalist needs sacking with immediate effect!



Disgraceful conduct and spreading misinformation, But that is the norm for Sky. — Terry K (@TezTruth81) October 12, 2023

Sky News knows Hamas use civilians as human shields yet they won’t ever ask any Palestinian representative why Hamas is using human shields. — Tesh (@hitesh_punja) October 12, 2023

Nah, he needs to talk over you. Don't condescend to a man whose country is being ravaged by monstrous terrorists.



Disgraceful on this journalist's part. — Slim Wiggy🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) October 12, 2023

This newscaster needs a lesson in professional ethics. — Eric M. Leiderman (@EricLeiderman) October 12, 2023

News presenter just got served — buck6677 (@buck6677) October 12, 2023

He got nuked. Israel just suffered the equivalent of several 9/11s and all the media is concerned about is the poor Palestinians who elected Hamas as their leaders.

