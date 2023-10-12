Rep. Ilhan Omar condemns Sen. Lindsey Graham's insane holy war on Hamas

Sen. Lindsey Graham isn't playing around and has even floated the idea of war with Iran. He's also on board with flattening Gaza into a parking lot.

On the other hand is member of the "Hamas Caucus" Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was deeply offended that Israel's defense minister referred to all Palestinians as "human animals" (actually, he was referring to Hamas, but Omar gets the two mixed up a lot).

Advertisement

Graham appeared on Fox News to declare a holy war on national TV, and Omar wants to hear Republicans condemn these "repugnant remarks." Remember, this is the same woman who managed to escape censure by the House after her antisemitic remarks and tweets became too much for even Nancy Pelosi.

Declaring a holy war on national tv and calling to "level" a civilian population is over 2 million is dangerous and insane. Someone please ask Republicans if they will condemn these repugnant remarks. https://t.co/AHqyjHlwhE — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 11, 2023

Hamas began the war. Any condemnation for their international call to jihad tomorrow, terror apologist? Any condemnation for the dead Israeli families and pillaged communities? You define repugnant. https://t.co/KyjkO0rNZi — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 12, 2023





Islamists long declared it a religious war. To make it extra clear, they praise their god while killing and maiming their targets on videos that feature the Islamic creed. Whether you deny this or not is your business, but don’t demand the rest of us remain ignorant like you. https://t.co/AvGYaUfD18 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 12, 2023

No, I’m not condemning other Republicans. I’m busy cheering the IDF crushing your semi human friends. https://t.co/GKU1qAfVCH — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 12, 2023

She’s the propaganda they warned us about https://t.co/D7Yebf0aLH — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) October 11, 2023

Bitch, I must have missed the part where Hamas/Gaza unconditionally surrendered! Where they turned in their “leaders” and others behind the massacre. In fact, I didn’t even hear you call for that, pig. Seems to me an obvious way to avoid humanitarian catastrophe, brother-marrier. https://t.co/ZzSLt1SVFM — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) October 12, 2023

Now do “allahu akbar death to Israel” https://t.co/SzVKHFZ0eN — DanRiehl (@DanRiehl) October 12, 2023

You’ve been de facto supporting Hamas very vocally. You should sit this one out. Maybe get more upset over the actual intentional murder of hundreds than by some politician’s sound bite? https://t.co/9715Ml4usJ — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) October 11, 2023

What’s the big deal? Some people did something. https://t.co/9GKr8akzpd — JohnBurk (@johnburk39) October 11, 2023

There are no civilians in Gaza. They are all either terrorists or terrorist supporters, which are just armchair terrorists, (like you).

This isn’t a holy war, it’s a war between civilization & savages. And there’s only one way to deal with savages. https://t.co/A6CFS8Wgf6 — Cicero (@mthjwbgs) October 12, 2023

This woman is both an anti Semite and naïve as hell. She openly supports them attacking Israel yet gets her panties in a bunch when israel fired back. You wanted a war dear, well now you’ve got one. This is called consequences of actions. https://t.co/2HYPBChm73 — commonsense (@commonsense258) October 12, 2023

Will you be participating in the day of jihad Friday Hamas has called for or nah? https://t.co/O1DdLDNott — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) October 12, 2023

Me thinks that when the terrorists who yell “kill all Jews” paraglided into a Jewish nation and killed a lot of Jewish people was the point where a holy war was declared but I’m not a Congress lady like you are. https://t.co/5QaAC7b8JI — Michael Kaplan 🇮🇱 (@OfficialKappy) October 11, 2023

Advertisement

Right so anyway, what are your thoughts on Hamas parachuting into a music festival and commencing an orgy of violence against civilians? https://t.co/6uRMvfaSwf — Kaya (@sisterinferior) October 11, 2023

Let’s hope the entire squad is able to get to Gaza quickly. https://t.co/1yzy9mkfJR — Lee Humphrey (@tleehumphrey) October 11, 2023

Omar thinks that Graham is the one declaring a holy war? Israel has been the target of a holy war for decades, and now they're fighting back. Someone please ask Democrats if they will condemn Hamas slaughtering more than a thousand Israelis (and some 22 Americans).

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



