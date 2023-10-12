Rep. Ilhan Omar condemns Sen. Lindsey Graham's insane holy war on Hamas

Oh my! Steve Scalise has DROPPED OUT of the race for House Speaker
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on October 12, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Lindsey Graham isn't playing around and has even floated the idea of war with Iran. He's also on board with flattening Gaza into a parking lot.

On the other hand is member of the "Hamas Caucus" Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was deeply offended that Israel's defense minister referred to all Palestinians as "human animals" (actually, he was referring to Hamas, but Omar gets the two mixed up a lot).

Graham appeared on Fox News to declare a holy war on national TV, and Omar wants to hear Republicans condemn these "repugnant remarks." Remember, this is the same woman who managed to escape censure by the House after her antisemitic remarks and tweets became too much for even Nancy Pelosi.


Omar thinks that Graham is the one declaring a holy war? Israel has been the target of a holy war for decades, and now they're fighting back. Someone please ask Democrats if they will condemn Hamas slaughtering more than a thousand Israelis (and some 22 Americans).

***

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL LINDSEY GRAHAM PALESTINE ILHAN OMAR

